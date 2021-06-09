 Skip to content
 
(ABC Action News)   "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds" doesn't mention anything about gators   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And certainly not Mrs Cake.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only in Florida, maybe Louisiana.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had stripes. That's an interesting look for a gator.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the photo puts an end to the myth of Alligator shoes .. That one's barefooted ..
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: that's not a post office standard. Snow, rain, heat and gloom of night are all considered acceptable reasons to stay the couriers from their rounds, provided it's bad enough. So is construction or people parked in front of a mailbox. That whole nonsense is just some pretty words a sculptor decided to put up on a wall.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Poor little guy is just in there looking for love. 💕
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have friends there; we visited last month. Plenty of Florida weird within a five mile radius.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: And certainly not Mrs Cake.


Don't even get me started about Mrs Cake.
 
