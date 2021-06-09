 Skip to content
 
(Twitter) The world's largest asset management company is buying every house it can, entire neighborhoods at once. Causing skyrocketing prices and blocking home ownership for... well, everybody
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I recall articles about funds in 2009 realizing they could buy up housing for super cheap and presume that's helped kick this off.  Sh*t, Sean Hannity owned 700+ rental homes as of like 4 years ago.

Pretty soon it'll be nothing but rental units with jacked up prices owned by holding companies who don't maintain them very well.

"And, while it was regarded as pretty good evidence of criminality to be living in a slum, for some reason owning a whole street of them merely got you invited to the very best social occasions."
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Blackrock is buying every single family house they can find, paying 20-50% above asking price and outbidding normal home buyers.


This is either categorically false, or at best, wildly exaggerated.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Blackrock is buying every single family house they can find, paying 20-50% above asking price and outbidding normal home buyers.

This is either categorically false, or at best, wildly exaggerated.


This is either categorically false, or at best, wildly exaggerated.


I dunno. Someone is doing this in AZ
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Blackrock is buying every single family house they can find, paying 20-50% above asking price and outbidding normal home buyers.


This is either categorically false, or at best, wildly exaggerated.


Well the author is claiming this is part of the (wholly imaginary) "Great Reset", so I think we can dismiss this as the ravings of a lunatic
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Badmoodman: Blackrock is buying every single family house they can find, paying 20-50% above asking price and outbidding normal home buyers.


This is either categorically false, or at best, wildly exaggerated.

I dunno. Someone is doing this in AZ


I mean, they're buying in a narrow category of places.  It's not like they're piling into the Arkansas market...

And I doubt seriously they're overbidding by wide margins every time.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I keep getting skeezy offers to buy my house, usually several per week.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somebody dumped their Bitcoin and are looking to secure their money in property.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Same Blackrock that furnished our Secretary of State and some other prominent appointees?  If so, seems we should start harassing them, along with the current Blackrock leadership.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wejash: Nadie_AZ: Badmoodman: Blackrock is buying every single family house they can find, paying 20-50% above asking price and outbidding normal home buyers.


This is either categorically false, or at best, wildly exaggerated.

I dunno. Someone is doing this in AZ

I mean, they're buying in a narrow category of places.  It's not like they're piling into the Arkansas market...

And I doubt seriously they're overbidding by wide margins every time.


Are they doing this in Los Angeles, further compounding our lack of available housing problem?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Blackrock is buying every single family house they can find, paying 20-50% above asking price and outbidding normal home buyers.


This is either categorically false, or at best, wildly exaggerated.


Literally the lede of the article is the seller who built 132 homes in Texas saying how they sold all 132 to one company for 50% above gross margin.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The volume of "scam likely" calls to my phone has gone through the roof in the last month. Every time I answer by mistake its some asshole robocaller inquiring about buying my home.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: I recall articles about funds in 2009 realizing they could buy up housing for super cheap and presume that's helped kick this off.  Sh*t, Sean Hannity owned 700+ rental homes as of like 4 years ago.

Pretty soon it'll be nothing but rental units with jacked up prices owned by holding companies who don't maintain them very well.

"And, while it was regarded as pretty good evidence of criminality to be living in a slum, for some reason owning a whole street of them merely got you invited to the very best social occasions."


Sir Terry was right about so much
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We need to require that some percentage of homes in a neighborhood be owner occupied. There should also be a penalty for owning a residence that stays unoccupied for too long.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, you could link to the actual WSJ article (unless fark is blocking that now too), instead of amplifying a right-wing account that praises the worst of the GOP (like Jim Jordan and Rand Paul)
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

raerae1980: wejash: Nadie_AZ: Badmoodman: Blackrock is buying every single family house they can find, paying 20-50% above asking price and outbidding normal home buyers.


This is either categorically false, or at best, wildly exaggerated.

I dunno. Someone is doing this in AZ

I mean, they're buying in a narrow category of places.  It's not like they're piling into the Arkansas market...

And I doubt seriously they're overbidding by wide margins every time.

Are they doing this in Los Angeles, further compounding our lack of available housing problem?


Give it time.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

revrendjim: We need to require that some percentage of homes in a neighborhood be owner occupied. There should also be a penalty for owning a residence that stays unoccupied for too long.


You might like this story from Oakland with some proposals and what they're trying

https://www.kqed.org/news/11842392/ho​w​-moms-4-housing-changed-laws-and-inspi​red-a-movement
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Blackrock is buying every single family house they can find, paying 20-50% above asking price and outbidding normal home buyers.

This is either categorically false, or at best, wildly exaggerated.


I've been getting daily calls, texts, and emails begging me to sell well above appraised value, sight unseen.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Subby, you could link to the actual WSJ article (unless fark is blocking that now too), instead of amplifying a right-wing account that praises the worst of the GOP (like Jim Jordan and Rand Paul)


Fark blocks WSJ
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: scottydoesntknow: Subby, you could link to the actual WSJ article (unless fark is blocking that now too), instead of amplifying a right-wing account that praises the worst of the GOP (like Jim Jordan and Rand Paul)

Fark blocks WSJ


In many (most) cases, the reporter on the byline will tweet out a brief summary + link to their article.  I think that would be more appropriate than the Q/RWNJ account linked here.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mortgage rates are at 3%, inflation is about to kick in, and you have a pile of cash.

"Safe as houses" is the expression.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the endgame.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: wejash: Nadie_AZ: Badmoodman: Blackrock is buying every single family house they can find, paying 20-50% above asking price and outbidding normal home buyers.


This is either categorically false, or at best, wildly exaggerated.

I dunno. Someone is doing this in AZ

I mean, they're buying in a narrow category of places.  It's not like they're piling into the Arkansas market...

And I doubt seriously they're overbidding by wide margins every time.

Are they doing this in Los Angeles, further compounding our lack of available housing problem?


We're abandoning CA and moving back to my home in VA. My payment is half what we pay for rent out here.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This probably explains all the odd texts, phone calls and emails where people want to buy my house or claim it's on the market. I've even had people trying to contact me about properties in Florida they think I own. I don't.

/Gotta live someplace during this insanity.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: This probably explains all the odd texts, phone calls and emails where people want to buy my house or claim it's on the market. I've even had people trying to contact me about properties in Florida they think I own. I don't.

/Gotta live someplace during this insanity.


Insanity is right. Opendoor bought 2 houses in my neighborhood for under 300.000.and put them up for sale around 400,000 after putting about 5 thou in repairs.  These are the guys always calling about selling your house for cash without you putting the house on the open market.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: I keep getting skeezy offers to buy my house, usually several per week.


Based on your Fark handle seems like your neighbors just want you gone
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Badmoodman: Blackrock is buying every single family house they can find, paying 20-50% above asking price and outbidding normal home buyers.

This is either categorically false, or at best, wildly exaggerated.

I've been getting daily calls, texts, and emails begging me to sell well above appraised value, sight unseen.


Why would you get calls asking you to sell it if it already sold?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where can I contact them? I will happily entertain an offer for 150% of my home's value.
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My neighbours have all chipped in to buy my house so I'll just leave already.
 
culebra
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Starts out pretty good and then:

Well, the banks are controlled by and in bed with the same cabal buying everything up. You think this will be corrected by market forces when it is a financial and political pincher movement pushed by the same cabal that stole the 2020 election & hid COVID Truth? You are farked.

This is clearly an issue of concern but the author clearly has an ax to grind and is maybe a little farking nuts.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can I get anyone a torch? Perhaps a pitchfork? Mineral water?
 
Kuta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They got bailed out last time the bubble burst. They expect the same this time around too!

Moral hazard anyone?
 
penguinopus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
20-50% above asking price? How do I get in touch with these guys?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Salmon: My neighbours have all chipped in to buy my house so I'll just leave already.


Oh, I think I donated to the givealittle for that, man what a horrorshow, hopefully they're able to put the history behind them and move on to a happy neighbourhood once again.

I heard the plan was to just burn the house down and put a plaque in its place.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
WallStreetBets could fix this.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The volume of "scam likely" calls to my phone has gone through the roof in the last month. Every time I answer by mistake its some asshole robocaller inquiring about buying my home.


I haven't gotten any such calls. Guess nobody wants my manufactured home in Redneckistan, FL. Hell, not even I want it.
 
hershy799
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

culebra: Starts out pretty good and then:

Well, the banks are controlled by and in bed with the same cabal buying everything up. You think this will be corrected by market forces when it is a financial and political pincher movement pushed by the same cabal that stole the 2020 election & hid COVID Truth? You are farked.

This is clearly an issue of concern but the author clearly has an ax to grind and is maybe a little farking nuts.


Don't want to read myself but I guess they're going to blame the Jews
 
mikalmd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did they get a lot of covid bailout money ??
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So... Blackrock is doing to white people what white people have been doing to black people for decades?

Sounds like Blackrock is woke af.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: I haven't gotten any such calls. Guess nobody wants my manufactured home in Redneckistan, FL. Hell, not even I want it.


Offer yourself 50% over market value for it, take it, then list it up for sale at 10% over market value and advise that the last sale was 50% over the current price but you need to free up some investments and your loss is their gain.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
experienced this while buying a home in Minnesota recently. put in several very competitive, above list price offers on homes and kept getting shut out by "people" who were paying all cash sight unseen.

didn't think much of it at first but it seriously took until bid #7 on a home for this shiat not to happen. looked back at a couple of the properties and at least two have been relisted at a higher price.....

/pre-emptive fark you to chris lindahl and zillow.
 
Tman144
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: fragMasterFlash: The volume of "scam likely" calls to my phone has gone through the roof in the last month. Every time I answer by mistake its some asshole robocaller inquiring about buying my home.

I haven't gotten any such calls. Guess nobody wants my manufactured home in Redneckistan, FL. Hell, not even I want it.


The whole point is a long term investment. No one wants a house that will be underwater in 30 years.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: GardenWeasel: Badmoodman: Blackrock is buying every single family house they can find, paying 20-50% above asking price and outbidding normal home buyers.

This is either categorically false, or at best, wildly exaggerated.

I've been getting daily calls, texts, and emails begging me to sell well above appraised value, sight unseen.

Why would you get calls asking you to sell it if it already sold?


I get calls to renew my car's warranty. I have owned precisely zero cars for 8 years straight now.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Badmoodman: Blackrock is buying every single family house they can find, paying 20-50% above asking price and outbidding normal home buyers.


This is either categorically false, or at best, wildly exaggerated.

I dunno. Someone is doing this in AZ


Some shady things starting to happen in AZ, I wonder if they are related.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So this is revenge for the little guy making a few bucks off of GameStop and AMC, right?
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Badmoodman: Blackrock is buying every single family house they can find, paying 20-50% above asking price and outbidding normal home buyers.


This is either categorically false, or at best, wildly exaggerated.

I dunno. Someone is doing this in AZ


San Diego prices popped up about 20% in the past year, with most of the rise in the last few months.  Places are routinely going 20% above ask with no contingencies (like not even inspections, or termite tenting, basic sh*t) and selling within a week.

It's not sustainable, unless we are heading into the Manhattan, SF, or London model where a long term lease is normal or even desirable by even the upper upper middle class.

What's really bad is that this is going to absolutely f*ck the rental market, too.  It won't be individual ashole landlords to deal with, it's going to be faceless corps with massive property managers that don't give.
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Foil arm and hog say it with comedy
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8-xEOvf​N​TRc
 
ongbok
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Nadie_AZ: Badmoodman: Blackrock is buying every single family house they can find, paying 20-50% above asking price and outbidding normal home buyers.


This is either categorically false, or at best, wildly exaggerated.

I dunno. Someone is doing this in AZ

Some shady things starting to happen in AZ, I wonder if they are related.


This has been happening all over Chicago for the last few tears, Around the neighborhood I work in, there have been really cheap flimsy looking townhouse developments going up with units selling for $400k-$600k, and about a month after construction is completed, they all have sold signs in the windows, but you never see anybody in them or around them.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Blackrock is buying every single family house they can find, paying 20-50% above asking price and outbidding normal home buyers.


This is either categorically false, or at best, wildly exaggerated.


fark no it isn't.

https://www.kxan.com/news/local/austi​n​/1500-austin-homes-sold-for-100k-over-​asking-price-since-jan-1/
 
PvtStash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
all hail the free market. finally my dream has come to pass. i basically dream of wreaking havoc with the freedom of the market t line my own pocket in the most publicly open and overtly vile ways allowed by law. Do feel free to decide you don't like this any time by changing the laws.
 
