(My Panhandle)   Pilot arrested for buzzing over, nosediving toward crowd at Gulf Coast Jam Saturday, all to advertise his flight school. Lucky cops didn't shoot him down   (mypanhandle.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Police, Robert Ryan Gore, Gulf Coast Jam, Bay County Sheriff's Office, Panama City, Florida, Singer Cole Swindell, dangerous situation, Tyndall Air Force Base  
posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2021 at 12:41 AM



Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"The report also revealed that a sniper with the Bay County Sheriff's Office was watching the plane and that deputies warned the pilot that they were prepared to "take action" if the incident continued."

Yes, because shooting at an aircraft doing low passes over a crowd is sure to improve matters.

All that aside, he is a bad instructor if he doesn't think there is anything wrong with flying less than 500ft above a crowd. https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/​1​4/91.119 "Over ... any open air assembly of persons, an altitude of 1,000 feet above the highest obstacle within a horizontal radius of 2,000 feet of the aircraft. "

The beer 'koozie' drops are probably legal from the FAA perspective though. Local littering ordinances... maybe not so much.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Was he out of Turkeys?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Must have been a white plane.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bajtaur: The beer 'koozie' drops are probably legal from the FAA perspective though. Local littering ordinances... maybe not so much.


The only rule that I know that pertains to dropping of objects

91.15 Dropping objects. No pilot in command of a civil aircraft may allow any object to be dropped from that aircraft in flight that creates a hazard to persons or property. However, this section does not prohibit the dropping of any object if reasonable precautions are taken to avoid injury or damage to persons or property.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Yaw String: Bajtaur: The beer 'koozie' drops are probably legal from the FAA perspective though. Local littering ordinances... maybe not so much.

The only rule that I know that pertains to dropping of objects

91.15 Dropping objects. No pilot in command of a civil aircraft may allow any object to be dropped from that aircraft in flight that creates a hazard to persons or property. However, this section does not prohibit the dropping of any object if reasonable precautions are taken to avoid injury or damage to persons or property.


Yep, that is the only one I know of as well. I figure soft foam koozies are unlikely to be able to injure anyone.

Just on repeatedly violating safe altitudes over a large crowd while being a CFI, I predict a 709 ride is in that pilot's near future.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
CSB:
Back in my college days, the university I went to had "The Marshmallow Bomber". During home football games, some dork would drop pink marshmallows from a small plane onto football fans in the stands. As far as I know, they never did catch the guy or gal.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, the Blue Angels must be pretty hard up these days!

/srsly, the blue angels practices in pensacola are fantastic
//great beaches too
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm Roy Halladay, and I approve this message."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I foresee the cops trolling for surplus F-16s...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Marketing genius

The Simpsons - Homer markets bowling (S6Ep13)
Youtube 6lKuugZCD6A
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yaw String: Bajtaur: The beer 'koozie' drops are probably legal from the FAA perspective though. Local littering ordinances... maybe not so much.

The only rule that I know that pertains to dropping of objects

91.15 Dropping objects. No pilot in command of a civil aircraft may allow any object to be dropped from that aircraft in flight that creates a hazard to persons or property. However, this section does not prohibit the dropping of any object if reasonable precautions are taken to avoid injury or damage to persons or property.


Some flying clubs have competitions where you drop flour bombs out of your plane and try to hit targets on the ground.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And then he got more advertising minutes on local news than he would have had to buy

Koozies dropped out a plane flown by what appears to be a drunk asshole? Sign me up!
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
OMG!!!

SUPERSPREADER!!

SOMEONE BURN THAT PLACE!!
 
Fista-Phobia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A sniper.. was ready... to take action?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: "The report also revealed that a sniper with the Bay County Sheriff's Office was watching the plane and that deputies warned the pilot that they were prepared to "take action" if the incident continued."

Yes, because shooting at an aircraft doing low passes over a crowd is sure to improve matters.

All that aside, he is a bad instructor if he doesn't think there is anything wrong with flying less than 500ft above a crowd. https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/1​4/91.119 "Over ... any open air assembly of persons, an altitude of 1,000 feet above the highest obstacle within a horizontal radius of 2,000 feet of the aircraft. "

The beer 'koozie' drops are probably legal from the FAA perspective though. Local littering ordinances... maybe not so much.


depending on the crowd size the event could have been deemed significant enough to warrant restricting airspace or altitude. Homeland security does that a lot for major planned events.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: I foresee the cops trolling for surplus F-16s...


Dragnet Jet Scene
Youtube 1x70o5lTd1U
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's a weird name for a flight school
 
Fista-Phobia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh it was a bro country!

Cole Swindell - Chillin' It (Official Video)
Youtube Mh-eN--JK8Q
 
Fista-Phobia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Late Night 'Bill Clinton via Satellite 6/23/04
Youtube ETuQNdRXOqw
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Onlookers heard calling out "Jump, Doc! Jump!"

Catch 22 Airplane Splatter
Youtube esIihVb-Jus
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Haha! It is all fun and games, right?

I remember an airshow at El Toro I was at where a guy crashed a MiG. Thrilling stunts go wrong all the time and kill people. Maybe pilots should be a little more cautious.

Heard a story yesterday for the first time of Australia's number one ace in WWII. He was killed during the war, apparently, when he was stunting around and misjudging how far he was up off the deck. He tried to fly UNDER a seaplane as they were approaching land.

My takeaway is that even the best pilots can get themselves into positions for which they are ill equipped or ill  prepared. How much room does that leave for people who are not "the best pilots"? How likely is an average or bad pilot to evaluate their own performance as excellent?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sheriff: This is the Bay County Sheriff's Office, cease flying or we will take action

Pilot: Didn't meant to bother anybody - do you a little recon for coming over to join the event

Sheriff: (?)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
theaviationgeekclub.comView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Onlookers heard calling out "Jump, Doc! Jump!"

[YouTube video: Catch 22 Airplane Splatter]


Shakes tiny.... ouch motherfarker!
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Haha! It is all fun and games, right?

I remember an airshow at El Toro I was at where a guy crashed a MiG. Thrilling stunts go wrong all the time and kill people. Maybe pilots should be a little more cautious.

Heard a story yesterday for the first time of Australia's number one ace in WWII. He was killed during the war, apparently, when he was stunting around and misjudging how far he was up off the deck. He tried to fly UNDER a seaplane as they were approaching land.

My takeaway is that even the best pilots can get themselves into positions for which they are ill equipped or ill  prepared. How much room does that leave for people who are not "the best pilots"? How likely is an average or bad pilot to evaluate their own performance as excellent?


Australia's army got beaten by a mob of Emu. Maybe they aren't the best measuring stick...
 
