(Gizmodo)   Keystone XL DOA
174
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New plan.  They're going to transport the oil by dirigible.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.


Sure. That's it.

*eyeroll*
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's absolutely amazing! People fought so hard!! Congratulations to them!!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.


Your ability to see cause and effect is truly remarkable.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.

Your ability to see cause and effect is truly remarkable.


Cause and deflect
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grumpycatgood.jpg
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.


Remind me again where that pipeline was supposed to go?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: That's absolutely amazing! People fought so hard!! Congratulations to them!!


How many of them are still in jail over those protests?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.

Sure. That's it.

*eyeroll*


It's always amusing when you see a thread with 1 comment, open it, and it's blank.

Let's me know this thread is gonna be a shiat show
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.


It actually isn't.   But enjoy thinking that raping the earth for cheap gas is a good thing. :)
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Again?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, more exploding trains. And more crude oil exported directly to China through the Trans Mountain system rather than being refined into value-added products in Texas.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: That's absolutely amazing! People fought so hard!! Congratulations to them!!


That is 100% true, the indigenous people that went out there and protested get almost all of the credit for this one.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Energy independence is overrated anyway.

Thanks Biden.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only problem is Alberta still seems hellbent on extracting tarsands despite the fact that it's a terrible idea, so there's going to be a LOT of nasty crude moving via rail. Perhaps not as much as would have moved via the pipeline, but still enough to cause significant issues for those living along those rail lines.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.


I hope it goes to seven.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great...now there will be billions of Americans without jobs now.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.

It actually isn't.   But enjoy thinking that raping the earth for cheap gas is a good thing. :)


Keep wetting your pants and sucking your thunb.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Avigdore: [Fark user image 236x180]


You're just randomly throwing that into threads, aren't you?
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Yay, more exploding trains. And more crude oil exported directly to China through the Trans Mountain system rather than being refined into value-added products in Texas.


What are you derping about?
 
misanthropicsob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 down.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: whidbey: feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.

It actually isn't.   But enjoy thinking that raping the earth for cheap gas is a good thing. :)

Keep wetting your pants and sucking your thunb.


God somebody's mad we have a President who doesn't want to do the stupid shiat you want lol.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.


Nothing that was intended to come down that pipe was ever going to go into your car. It was going to go to export terminals in the Gulf.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.


Or it could just be a reversion to the mean after a global pandemic sent oil so low last year that some futures contracts went negative last spring.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking GOOD.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alberta conservative rednecks are gonna be mad. Boohoo
 
fehk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, fark off. More solar and wind, anything else is just lining some asshole's pocket
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thing that shouldn't have been, now not.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.


User name checks out.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: Avigdore: [Fark user image 236x180]

You're just randomly throwing that into threads, aren't you?


I misplaced it in the other one, apologized for doing so, and put it here. Sorry again?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Ivo Shandor: Yay, more exploding trains. And more crude oil exported directly to China through the Trans Mountain system rather than being refined into value-added products in Texas.

What are you derping about?


"It looks like the apocalypse": Lac Megantic audio tapes reveal railway employees' disbelief
Youtube yAja2PhgFI0
 
Captain_Sunshine [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.

Your ability to see invent cause and effect is truly remarkable.


FTFY

/just trying to help
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When this fight began, people thought Big Oil couldn't be beat,' Bill McKibben, author and the founder of 350 who has fought the pipeline for more than a decade, said in a statement. "But when enough people rise up we're stronger even than the richest fossil fuel companies."

Thats nice and all but lets face facts here. Time to approve a pipeline destroying everything : 1 day. Time to stop it : 10 years. Not to mention the backing of 2 US presidents.

When a corporation can do whatever the fark it wants and you basically need the most powerful office on the planet to stop it, ''the people'' dont have any power.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: whidbey: feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.

It actually isn't.   But enjoy thinking that raping the earth for cheap gas is a good thing. :)

Keep wetting your pants and sucking your thunb.



Well... die mad about it I guess.

If only faux internet outrage could fuel a car you wouldn't have to worry about that pipeline either!
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.


Okay, explain how that's the case then.

We'll wait.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Energy independence is overrated anyway.

Thanks Biden.


For whom? Canada?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.



No, but now thanks to us the Hindenburg will have to use hydrogen and the Titanic will have to use coal.

We really screwed the pooch on this one. Nothing good can come from all this...
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't let the oil hit ya on the way out!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Energy independence is a myth.


FTFY.

That's why the oil companies are trying to change the laws so we can export our oil overseas.

Those oil tycoons in Texas aren't going to sleep with you.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: whidbey: Ivo Shandor: Yay, more exploding trains. And more crude oil exported directly to China through the Trans Mountain system rather than being refined into value-added products in Texas.

What are you derping about?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yAja2Phg​FI0]


So basically you're both cheerleading right wing bullshiat.

Glad that's cleared up.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.

Remind me again where that pipeline was supposed to go?


The pipeline was going to the gulf of Mexico. A lot of the stuff they would have been pushing through it would have eventually ended up in the High Plains Aquifer system.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
General question, Why can't they run pipelines along already polluted areas like interstate highways?

How much is an extra hundred miles, in dollars? Compared to the legal battle fees?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Oh, I guess that is why gas is over three bucks today.


Once again, we had problems when the oil was mentioned by the anus.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, does this mean the oil will just keep coming to Illinois instead?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Chinesenookiefactory: Energy independence is a myth.

FTFY.

That's why the oil companies are trying to change the laws so we can export our oil overseas.

Those oil tycoons in Texas aren't going to sleep with you.


You mean--being a fossil fuel junkie isn't independence??
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Avigdore: Gin Buddy: Avigdore: [Fark user image 236x180]

You're just randomly throwing that into threads, aren't you?

I misplaced it in the other one, apologized for doing so, and put it here. Sorry again?



I thought people here have thicker skin than that?

No wonder why the trolls here suck; they really don't have to work very hard, do they? Everything gets a reaction here.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: whidbey: Ivo Shandor: Yay, more exploding trains. And more crude oil exported directly to China through the Trans Mountain system rather than being refined into value-added products in Texas.

What are you derping about?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yAja2Phg​FI0]


Still a better outcome than spilling millions of gallons of oil over the Ogallala Aquifer.
 
