"A book is a loaded gun in the house next door...Who knows who might be the target of the well-read man?" ―Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Pleasure to Burn Edition
2
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I originally started looking for Fahrenheit 451 quotes due to the tragic demise of a loyal friend (luckily, nothing caught on fire) and ended up here.  True story: in high school at one point my class was assigned this book.  I was the only one who read it and gave a set of Cliff's Notes to all my friends.  We weren't a smart bunch, that's all I'm saying, but at least those particular people are unarmed in this regard.

Speaking of books and burning . . . interest in short stories, the 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology is still open for submissions!

Interested in showing your wit to the world? Have a burning idea for a story fit to scorch the page? Being chased by a mechanical hound after setting fire to Err, skip that one, I think.  Regardless, we're looking for the best short fiction Farkers can come up with, in the genres of:

Fantasy
Science Fiction
Humor
Horror
Suspense/mystery/thriller

(Terms and conditions apply. 10,000 words or less, please.  Multiple submissions accepted. Do not attempt to overthrow the status quo with subversive book publishing schemes)

Have an idea?  Send it in!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I saw a bible some merchant sailor had turned into a gun in a museum once.  Sometimes your metaphors can be literal.
 
