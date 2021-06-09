 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Everybody likes community art, but nobody agrees about what qualifies as community art, so community members are mad that their community art keeps getting covered in community art by other community members   (blockclubchicago.org)
    18th Street murals, Arts, graffiti artists, Art, Community House, Pilsen Arts  
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tagging is not art.  it's poorly writing your name or "handle" as quickly as you can before the cops catch you.

if tagging is art then every EO signed by Trump is a masterpiece...

/drink
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There have been a lot of murals here that have gotten tagged. It's one thing to tag some random abandoned building, but to spraypaint over art that someone else spent hours creating? I can't find a way to justify that. It just makes you look like an asshole.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One person's poetry is another's shiat smeared manifesto on a bathroom wall.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: There have been a lot of murals here that have gotten tagged. It's one thing to tag some random abandoned building, but to spraypaint over art that someone else spent hours creating? I can't find a way to justify that. It just makes you look like an asshole.


For me it's more a matter of who was authorized to apply anything to the building.

That said though...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: One person's poetry is another's shiat smeared manifesto on a bathroom wall.


Second half of username checks out...

Hulk Dookie
Youtube 0wYs-0EO0ts
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternative headline:

A few dickheads will always try to ruin things for everyone else
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I farking hate community art.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Normally, I see tagging as the equivalent of a dog pissing on a hydrant. I actually think this contribution accentuates the original piece. Find out who did this, have them submit a portfolio, and if approved, commission acommunity piece.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I actually think this contribution accentuates the original piece.


That's really up to the original artist, no? They have altered a piece of art they didn't have authorization to alter.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We have invented both tiny, hi-res cameras and motion-activated lights with solar sensors. Why not use both to ID the perps? A call to "respect community art" is like catnip to taggers.
 
munko
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

austerity101: Ragin' Asian: I actually think this contribution accentuates the original piece.

That's really up to the original artist, no? They have altered a piece of art they didn't have authorization to alter.


unless the tagger thought he was an artist, but on the down-low. A closeted-Artist that considers adding his tag as creating new art. Like a mix tape. Maybe even someone who wanted attention for the original piece. Now I know about it as if it was a thing.  Winning! It was nicely done.  Tag, not so much.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There are coatings that can be applied to surfaces, painted or otherwise, that makes later painted-on grafitti fairly easily pressure-washed off.  I don't know if the quality of underlying paint affects that process (ie if aerosol-applied paint under that clearcoat would be strong enough to remain well-affixed) but there may be ways to make removal of unwanted grafitti from murals straightforward enough if they're willing to spend the money on it.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Normally, I see tagging as the equivalent of a dog pissing on a hydrant. I actually think this contribution accentuates the original piece. Find out who did this, have them submit a portfolio, and if approved, commission acommunity piece.


Nope. Art's been painted over or replaced based on local culture. That's why it's nice to have digital photography now. If you whine, "I want to get close to physical art!" Try doing that in a reputable museum. The Mona Lisa and Starry Night are overrated anyway.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If you're going to tag something. Make an improvement.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Ragin' Asian: Normally, I see tagging as the equivalent of a dog pissing on a hydrant. I actually think this contribution accentuates the original piece. Find out who did this, have them submit a portfolio, and if approved, commission acommunity piece.

Nope. Art's been painted over or replaced based on local culture. That's why it's nice to have digital photography now. If you whine, "I want to get close to physical art!" Try doing that in a reputable museum. The Mona Lisa and Starry Night are overrated anyway.


Are you arguing with yourself?
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TWX: austerity101: There have been a lot of murals here that have gotten tagged. It's one thing to tag some random abandoned building, but to spraypaint over art that someone else spent hours creating? I can't find a way to justify that. It just makes you look like an asshole.

For me it's more a matter of who was authorized to apply anything to the building.

That said though...

[Fark user image image 460x469]


Needs more cocks.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: Ragin' Asian: Ragin' Asian: Normally, I see tagging as the equivalent of a dog pissing on a hydrant. I actually think this contribution accentuates the original piece. Find out who did this, have them submit a portfolio, and if approved, commission acommunity piece.

Nope. Art's been painted over or replaced based on local culture. That's why it's nice to have digital photography now. If you whine, "I want to get close to physical art!" Try doing that in a reputable museum. The Mona Lisa and Starry Night are overrated anyway.

Are you arguing with yourself?


He's arguing with his other personalities. Though now I now have a new favorite:

Ragin' Asian Fark user image    Smartest (0)   Funniest (0) '' 28 minutes ago
(favorite: Forgot to log into his Alt)
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is it part of the Art Crawl?
/Use the brown! USE THE BROWN!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

austerity101: There have been a lot of murals here that have gotten tagged. It's one thing to tag some random abandoned building, but to spraypaint over art that someone else spent hours creating? I can't find a way to justify that. It just makes you look like an asshole.


The art that was defaced wasnt art, it was plain ol politics.  I'd rather see tags on railroad cars than political bullshiat.

/I never much mind having to wait for a freight train to roll by.  Some of the tagging shows such incredible talent
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: Ragin' Asian: Normally, I see tagging as the equivalent of a dog pissing on a hydrant. I actually think this contribution accentuates the original piece. Find out who did this, have them submit a portfolio, and if approved, commission acommunity piece.

Nope. Art's been painted over or replaced based on local culture. That's why it's nice to have digital photography now. If you whine, "I want to get close to physical art!" Try doing that in a reputable museum. The Mona Lisa and Starry Night are overrated anyway.


I don't have to justify myself to ups!
 
