 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Miami)   Another day, another brawl. By now there must be enough airport violence video to make Rocky 10   (miami.cbslocal.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, American Airlines, Miami International Airport, Doral, Florida, disorderly conduct, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic, United Airlines, Miami-Dade Police  
•       •       •

302 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2021 at 9:57 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
From April 28th?  C'mon man.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oldnewsissoexciting.jpg
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seems like a publicity stunt for the store "Urban Decay" which you can spot in the background.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Or Rocky 5000.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I love the airport. Educational place for the kiddos!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
eyestrainproductions.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.