(WRAL)   Woman became a millionaire by doing this simple trick... get hired as the company's payroll administrative manager and overpaid yourself for a decade   (wral.com) divider line
14
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Smart
 
dyhchong
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can't wait for her to become a social media influencer that makes mountains of videos on how to be successful and the tricks she used.

...Of which it's all vague nonsense and she doesn't actually say exactly what made her wealthy (or whether she is, in fact, wealthy).
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's really why you don't want only one person looking at the paychecks.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn it! Why didn't I think of that?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd rather collect all the less than one penny payroll keeps.  This is known as the Superman III: The Richard Pryor is in a Superman movie scam.  Then, I'd take those pennies to a bank and beat a teller with them until they gave me some real money.  This is known as the Superman IV: The Quest for Payment Scam.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Grandma is a crook!
 
fargin a
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you want to get rich follow the game of life - you can be a doctor, lawyer, athlete/celeb, or whatever poor people do.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
First job as a contractor, the company dick sent out a spreadsheet showing our hours worked.  On the second tab was what the company was paying the contracting company.  More than thrice my hourly rate.  I just wanted to use the word thrice once, twice or three times on my life.   The company dick asked us not to look at the second tab but we're contractors.  Why should we listen to a company dick?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You're a millionaire when you have a million dollars in net worth subby.

This coont wouldn't have come close.
 
morg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
First you find a company that only conducts audits once every ten years.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One more CSB
The company president was retiring but was coming back as a consultant for a million dollars a year.  If I were in payroll, I'd consider diverting one of his million dollar checks.  Just wonder how long it would take for someone who has millions to notice a million missing.  Maybe he didn't consult enough for a million that year...

"I didn't get my consulting fee"

Uh, yeah.  We accidentally sent it to you off shore account and the IRS froze our payouts for that week.  Do you want to talk to I them?  They're right here.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

morg: First you find a company that only conducts audits once every ten years.


Then you quit after 9.5 years and flee to mexico.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I'd rather collect all the less than one penny payroll keeps.  This is known as the Superman III: The Richard Pryor is in a Superman movie scam.  Then, I'd take those pennies to a bank and beat a teller with them until they gave me some real money.  This is known as the Superman IV: The Quest for Payment Scam.


Still better than the actual Superman IV.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ah yes.  Smilin' Sue.
She always seemed really happy...
 
