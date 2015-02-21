 Skip to content
(CNN)   Family learns the hard way that life is all about choices   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Pregnancy, Mother, Pallav Jha's parents, Family, Father, New Jersey, Bob Menendez, 4-year-old son  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Plague rat now sorry."

There, submitter, I fixed it for you.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: "Plague rat now sorry."

There, submitter, I fixed it for you.


"I made obviously poor decisions, against all medical advice, during a pandemic.  Is there some way I can be made out to be the victim?"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You went to India
During a global pandemic

Wonkamercy0points.gif
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
PayPal says they are supporting Jha throughout the process.Oh really? Are they sending their private company jet to get him? No? Then fark off.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now he seems to be helping to fill Udaipur.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What the Fark is all the hate about?

The guy thought his parents were going to die and he'd never see them again. He was in an impossible situation.

Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What a Kali Mama's boy.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: What the Fark is all the hate about?

The guy thought his parents were going to die and he'd never see them again. He was in an impossible situation.

Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.


Yeah, that's just a depressing story all around. I get why he did what he did, but he should have factored in the risks and consequences of that decision as well.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Normally, I have a dad. But then I thought, "When is the next time I'm going to be in India?"
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: What the Fark is all the hate about?

The guy thought his parents were going to die and he'd never see them again. He was in an impossible situation.

Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.


ZOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM​MMMMMMMMM
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not a situation I would wish on anyone. It's not like he went for the Instagram opportunity.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: What the Fark is all the hate about?

The guy thought his parents were going to die and he'd never see them again. He was in an impossible situation.

Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.


Buy the ticket, take the ride.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: PayPal says they are supporting Jha throughout the process.Oh really? Are they sending their private company jet to get him? No? Then fark off.


How inconsiderate of them to not break federal laws.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.


Just had this kind of situation with my dog. It was awful.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Christian Bale: Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.

Just had this kind of situation with my dog. It was awful.


You got your dog pregnant?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Average White Band - Pick Up The Pieces (1975) stereo
Youtube 0t4OfCYoVj0
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: PayPal says they are supporting Jha throughout the process.Oh really? Are they sending their private company jet to get him? No? Then fark off.


have you never heard of a little thing called thoughts and prayers
 
gyorg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: What the Fark is all the hate about?

The guy thought his parents were going to die and he'd never see them again. He was in an impossible situation.

Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.


But once you make the choice you don't argue that you now want it the other way too.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Choose Life (Underworld theme)
Youtube 1aS93-hgbfY
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: What the Fark is all the hate about?

The guy thought his parents were going to die and he'd never see them again. He was in an impossible situation.

Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.


My stepfather died suddenly. I've known him my whole life. I did not fly back to the East Coast for his funeral. Because there is a motherf*cking pandemic on. It was a really easy decision, because more dead people is worse than not getting to grieve around a ton of relative.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stay with your pregnant wife and 4 year old kid or go be with sick parents in India during a global pandemic? No doubt it's a crappy decision to have to make but that doesn't mean the correct answer wasn't obvious. He farked up. Whoops.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: What the Fark is all the hate about?

The guy thought his parents were going to die and he'd never see them again. He was in an impossible situation.

Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.


yeahhh, not really getting all the hate.
man had to be there for last rites for his dad, i'm cutting him some slack
 
wilshire
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: Christian Bale: What the Fark is all the hate about?

The guy thought his parents were going to die and he'd never see them again. He was in an impossible situation.

Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.

My stepfather died suddenly. I've known him my whole life. I did not fly back to the East Coast for his funeral. Because there is a motherf*cking pandemic on. It was a really easy decision, because more dead people is worse than not getting to grieve around a ton of relative.


Yeah, but this was his actual father.
/ducks
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: Christian Bale: What the Fark is all the hate about?

The guy thought his parents were going to die and he'd never see them again. He was in an impossible situation.

Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.

yeahhh, not really getting all the hate.
man had to be there for last rites for his dad, i'm cutting him some slack


He did not "have" to be there.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wilshire: austerity101: Christian Bale: What the Fark is all the hate about?

The guy thought his parents were going to die and he'd never see them again. He was in an impossible situation.

Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.

My stepfather died suddenly. I've known him my whole life. I did not fly back to the East Coast for his funeral. Because there is a motherf*cking pandemic on. It was a really easy decision, because more dead people is worse than not getting to grieve around a ton of relative.

Yeah, but this was his actual father.
/ducks


Oh well in THAT case, by all means travel during a goddamned global pandemic.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Christian Bale: Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.

Just had this kind of situation with my dog. It was awful.


Your dog flew back to India in a global pandemic because their parents got covid and the passport expired? I think you're barking up the wrong tree...
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gyorg: Christian Bale: What the Fark is all the hate about?

The guy thought his parents were going to die and he'd never see them again. He was in an impossible situation.

Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.

But once you make the choice you don't argue that you now want it the other way too.



Well, you might for two reasons.

First, you might not have been particularly rational at the time you made the decision which is something Fark rarely has any time for.

Second, you might also realize now that talking about it publicly might open a door to helping you get back home sooner than later.  Because, whether fair or right, publicity can work magic.

I would get the hate MORE if this was during the Summer LAST year.  But today, if he's fully vaccinated, I'm not sure what the risk factors are for allowing him to return now.  But I suspect that the State Department could get him home if they wanted to do so.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

austerity101: zombietheclown: Christian Bale: What the Fark is all the hate about?

The guy thought his parents were going to die and he'd never see them again. He was in an impossible situation.

Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.

yeahhh, not really getting all the hate.
man had to be there for last rites for his dad, i'm cutting him some slack

He did not "have" to be there.


His mother was sick with Covid too, I'm not sure if he was supposed to let his sick mother deal with the funeral, etc at the same time?...seriously, there's a lot going on here, and it says more about you than him.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: austerity101: zombietheclown: Christian Bale: What the Fark is all the hate about?

The guy thought his parents were going to die and he'd never see them again. He was in an impossible situation.

Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.

yeahhh, not really getting all the hate.
man had to be there for last rites for his dad, i'm cutting him some slack

He did not "have" to be there.

His mother was sick with Covid too, I'm not sure if he was supposed to let his sick mother deal with the funeral, etc at the same time?...seriously, there's a lot going on here, and it says more about you than him.


To me, the answer during the pandemic is clear--don't travel. The virus doesn't care about your funeral arrangements. It doesn't care about your grief.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I am very thankful I did not have to make the choice he had to make.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

austerity101: Literally Addicted: austerity101: zombietheclown: Christian Bale: What the Fark is all the hate about?

The guy thought his parents were going to die and he'd never see them again. He was in an impossible situation.

Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.

yeahhh, not really getting all the hate.
man had to be there for last rites for his dad, i'm cutting him some slack

He did not "have" to be there.

His mother was sick with Covid too, I'm not sure if he was supposed to let his sick mother deal with the funeral, etc at the same time?...seriously, there's a lot going on here, and it says more about you than him.

To me, the answer during the pandemic is clear--don't travel. The virus doesn't care about your funeral arrangements. It doesn't care about your grief.


Neither do you, apparently.  Humanity isn't for everyone, I suppose.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Sinema's on it!

And they never heard from him again.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Literally Addicted: austerity101: Literally Addicted: austerity101: zombietheclown: Christian Bale: What the Fark is all the hate about?

The guy thought his parents were going to die and he'd never see them again. He was in an impossible situation.

Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.

yeahhh, not really getting all the hate.
man had to be there for last rites for his dad, i'm cutting him some slack

He did not "have" to be there.

His mother was sick with Covid too, I'm not sure if he was supposed to let his sick mother deal with the funeral, etc at the same time?...seriously, there's a lot going on here, and it says more about you than him.

To me, the answer during the pandemic is clear--don't travel. The virus doesn't care about your funeral arrangements. It doesn't care about your grief.

Neither do you, apparently.  Humanity isn't for everyone, I suppose.


The virus doesn't care about "humanity." That's the problem. You're trying to appeal to my sense of humanity, but my sense of humanity is irrelevant here.

It sucks what happened to this guy and his family. Much worse has happened to millions of others. He made a choice, and now there are repercussions for that choice. I think he made the wrong choice, personally.
 
LineNoise
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Christian Bale: What the Fark is all the hate about?

The guy thought his parents were going to die and he'd never see them again. He was in an impossible situation.

Hope you Farkers never have to make a choice that only has two bad options, and if you don't be surprised if people shiat all over you for making the "wrong" choice.


You must be new here.

Every one criticizing this guy here are heroes, selfless, and made good choices in life. Don't take away the one opportunity for them to lay claim to those titles by simply doing nothing.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When he left the U.S. for India, the embassies were operating as usual, and he had the reasonable expectation that getting a return visa would take the usual weeks, instead of months. I doubt he would have left his pregnant wife and child if he'd known the situation would take such a drastic turn for the worse.
 
