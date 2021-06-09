 Skip to content
(Komo)   At least it wasn't a farmers market   (komonews.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Searcy is facing a possible charge of suspicion of driving with a suspended license.

But if he's blind how did he get a....you know what, I'm just gonna go to bed.
 
daffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why does that not surprise me?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cky - disengage the simulator
Youtube AMXPOO0mTEc

He's driving blind.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dude needs to buy a GPS with better audio instructions? Or maybe just "watch" Bird Box a few more times?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You have to be Al Pacino to get away with that.
 
