(APTN News)   Remember the 19 year old Canadian man who threw a trailer hitch from his moving pickup truck, killing a woman, in 2017? He is 22 years old now, and he will spend the next 8 in prison   (aptnnews.ca) divider line
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sentence too short. Way too short. Death is forever and these kinds of accidents are not dealt with equal punishment.

Don't throw a goddamn rock off of a bridge into freeway traffic.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

psilocyberguy: Sentence too short. Way too short. Death is forever and these kinds of accidents are not dealt with equal punishment.

Don't throw a goddamn rock off of a bridge into freeway traffic.


Yup. Really, this dude should be permanently removed from the gene pool, either by isolating him (prison) or just getting it over with.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

psilocyberguy: Sentence too short. Way too short. Death is forever and these kinds of accidents are not dealt with equal punishment.

Don't throw a goddamn rock off of a bridge into freeway traffic.


It was no accident, he threw it at her on purpose and laughed when it hit her.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he charged and convicted of a hate crime?  (Victim was native, IIRC)
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even 12 years seems too short. Drunk sociopath
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you don't name your kid Braydon.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a piece of garbage. Just take him out back and impale him with a trailer hitch. He is useless to society.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
manslaughter?
for purposefully throwing a hitch to hit a human I figured the charge would be murder of some sort.

pretty much any idiot would know hitting someone with a lump of steel moving at car speeds would severely injure or kill a person.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember, but he seems like an arsehole.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Court heard that he laughed and said "I got one" after the hitch hit her, causing severe internal injury.

He deserves more time in a cell, that was a hate crime pure and simple.

psilocyberguy: Sentence too short. Way too short. Death is forever and these kinds of accidents are not dealt with equal punishment.


I do not think it was an accident.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Was he charged and convicted of a hate crime?  (Victim was native, IIRC)


Does America's Hat have hate crime statues?

/I really dunno
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they not convict him of murder? He got off easy.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Canada, even criminal punishment is super polite.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an ahole he needs to be kept away from the public a lot longer, doubt his time locked up will help him with his race relation skills.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: Sentence too short. Way too short. Death is forever and these kinds of accidents are not dealt with equal punishment.

Don't throw a goddamn rock off of a bridge into freeway traffic.


This was even intentionally thrown at her, which is worse
 
moike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock him and the shiatbag Arkansas State Police trooper that likes to PIT random citizens from a few links down in a room together.  Tell them both the last one standing gets 100 million dollars and immunity from prosecution.  Put it on pay-per-view.  Feed the winner into a running woodchipper feet first.

Use the PPV money to fill potholes and plant trees.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life in prison for this useless piece of shiat.

Judging by how fat he is, that's 10 years or so.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: psilocyberguy: Sentence too short. Way too short. Death is forever and these kinds of accidents are not dealt with equal punishment.

Don't throw a goddamn rock off of a bridge into freeway traffic.

Yup. Really, this dude should be permanently removed from the gene pool, either by isolating him (prison) or just getting it over with.


I have to agree. He's stupid. No amount of time in prison will make him smart.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

He should spend the rest of his days sucking the chrome off trailer hitches in prison.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: FrancoFile: Was he charged and convicted of a hate crime?  (Victim was native, IIRC)

Does America's Hat have hate crime statues?

/I really dunno


yup. and hate charges don't get used nearly as much as they should though.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Id like you to bend over, eh. Grab your ankles, son, because im aboot to put it in your ass."
- Heard in Canadian prison
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this kind of behavior starts to lean towards not only putting jughead to sleep but also having a visit with the mother and father to test the new bats.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moike: Lock him and the shiatbag Arkansas State Police trooper that likes to PIT random citizens from a few links down in a room together.  Tell them both the last one standing gets 100 million dollars and immunity from prosecution.  Put it on pay-per-view.  Feed the winner into a running woodchipper feet first.

Use the PPV money to fill potholes and plant trees.


You know, I was just thinking that he should just be forced to wear the hitch around his neck for the entire time, but ruled that out just for it having weapon possibilities.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: yup. and hate charges don't get used nearly as much as they should though.


Its hard to prove intent. This article was super light on details, but nothing in it indicates that the victim was targeted because of her ethnicity.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that fat fark sociopath dies a miserable painful death in prison.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 years? people get more for selling drugs. His sorry ass was laughing about killing this woman, 8 years is only enough if her family gets to beat him to death with a baseball bat after he's released.
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Juc: yup. and hate charges don't get used nearly as much as they should though.

Its hard to prove intent. This article was super light on details, but nothing in it indicates that the victim was targeted because of her ethnicity.


Maybe not, but I'd bet you that his sentence would have been a hell of a lot harsher if he'd hit a young white blonde girl.

If I recall, he did make comments indicating he was targeting women
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: moike: Lock him and the shiatbag Arkansas State Police trooper that likes to PIT random citizens from a few links down in a room together.  Tell them both the last one standing gets 100 million dollars and immunity from prosecution.  Put it on pay-per-view.  Feed the winner into a running woodchipper feet first.

Use the PPV money to fill potholes and plant trees.

You know, I was just thinking that he should just be forced to wear the hitch around his neck for the entire time, but ruled that out just for it having weapon possibilities.


There's a better way for him to carry the hitch....
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Crown had wanted a sentence of between eight and 12 years; the defence had suggested four.


yeah if you want to get mad, I suggest the prosecutor or Parliament.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they put him in with some Natives.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Juc: manslaughter?
for purposefully throwing a hitch to hit a human I figured the charge would be murder of some sort.

pretty much any idiot would know hitting someone with a lump of steel moving at car speeds would severely injure or kill a person.


Canada is weird about murder charges, they don't have the divisions the US does - just first and second degree and that's only for severity of sentencing.  However, they also absolutely require that the asshole in question have certain knowledge that death is likely to result.  Nothing short of that, no matter how farking stupid and reckless, even shiat that in the U.S. would be a depraved indifference murder (and that's exactly what this was) will be charged as murder, but rather manslaughter.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've never understood the relatively light punishment these crimes seem to get. You'll get a much harsher sentence killing a family member than someone you don't know.

I can understand* being angry enough at someone you live with to finally snap & smother them in their sleep.

I cannot understand the mentality, "Haw, haw. I bet I can drop this bowling ball through some random person's windshield from an overpass."

We've all been angry enough to THINK of the 1st example, but it takes a special kind of sociopath to DO the 2nd.

Besides, if I murder my wife,** she's not around for me to murder again. But, if I murder a random person, there are billions more once I'm released.

* Not do it, but understand.
** I do not plan on this.
 
khatores
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Burn_The_Plows: I've never understood the relatively light punishment these crimes seem to get. You'll get a much harsher sentence killing a family member than someone you don't know.

I can understand* being angry enough at someone you live with to finally snap & smother them in their sleep.

I cannot understand the mentality, "Haw, haw. I bet I can drop this bowling ball through some random person's windshield from an overpass."

We've all been angry enough to THINK of the 1st example, but it takes a special kind of sociopath to DO the 2nd.

Besides, if I murder my wife,** she's not around for me to murder again. But, if I murder a random person, there are billions more once I'm released.

* Not do it, but understand.
** I do not plan on this.


Canada seems to have relatively light sentences for very serious crimes. Must be all the maple syrup or something.
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He won't be forgotten, and when his time is up he may wish he had been in longer. There is an anger up here that will not be easily calmed.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At a time when the Church is responding to mass graves found at their horrifying residential schools, already known as an attempt at ethnic cleansing, this guy is getting off easy trying to kill a Native woman... Jesus wept.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Children growing up without mother, traumatized for life and the useless piece of shiat serves 8 years.  He looks like an idiot.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jesus.
That's a road to hell paved with no good intentions....
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.