(KSAT San Antonio)   Active shooter at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. Situation evolving   (ksat.com) divider line
    More: News  
1376 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2021 at 3:34 PM (44 minutes ago)



Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pray for Santa Claus.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
oooh, maybe the victims will be tyrants this time.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
From TFA:
"There is not an active shooter at the base and no hits have been confirmed. JBSA said there were trainees in the area of the shooting, but no injuries have been reported."
 
focusthis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Uranus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm so confused
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*devolving
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Chuggernaught is a curse upon this page.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shooters, subby. It was two guys firing at the base. Which means it's terrorism and/or alcohol involved.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From The Farking Article:

We apologize for the fault in the headline.  Those responsible have been sacked.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wouldn't say "active" but I do sometimes jog out to our beer fridge.
 
Uranus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Shooters, subby. It was two guys firing at the base. Which means it's terrorism and/or alcohol Texas involved.


FTFY
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: terrorism and/or alcohol


Alcoholism.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Alcohol more'n likely.
BTW, shouldn't military folks not be so sceered?
Lockdown?
Hell, fire up a chopper and go git 'em.
You ain't gotta take that shiat fellers.
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Uranus: UltimaCS: Shooters, subby. It was two guys firing at the base. Which means it's terrorism and/or alcohol Texas involved.

FTFY


This just in: Texas.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But Texas doesn't believe in evolution
 
Uranus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bughunter: UltimaCS: terrorism and/or alcohol

Alcoholism.


goddamitsomuch.
Yours is better.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are the guns okay?  It sounds like they are.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But in Texas, evolution is a lie.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Modified?
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's not possible. I was assured that the mere possibility that victims might be armed is absolute protection from gun violence.

Yes, I'm being flippant, because I'm pissed off at gun rights idiots.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Uranus: FTFA: "There is not an active shooter at the base and no hits have been confirmed."

I'm so confused


Someone shot at the base from outside the base, but the perimeter wasn't breached.

The base is fairly large, so knowing that the shooter isn't inside the perimeter means that even in a modified lockdown situation, some operations, like ambulance service to the on base hospital, Wilford Hall, can continue.

Right now every Security Forces person on base is awake and posting up, some as lookouts, some at defensive positions... because with two shooters, it's not clear yet whether this is a terrorism attempt, drunk rednecks, or possibly some terrorists looking to see what what they can learn about our defensive responses are like.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

meat0918: But Texas doesn't believe in evolution


To be fair, most who don't believe in evolution haven't benefited.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sweet! active shooter gun thread!

Are the guns safe yet?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Uranus: bughunter: UltimaCS: terrorism and/or alcohol

Alcoholism.

goddamitsomuch.
Yours is better.


Of course it is.  I'm an alcoholic.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why would this be a problem? Isn't this exactly what Texas lawmakers want to have happen? Their policies suggest no other outcome except mass shootings.

Texas is getting what it asked for.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fireworks.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bughunter: Modified?
[Fark user image 611x448]


Supermodified
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

meat0918: But Texas doesn't believe in evolution


Typo. Texas believes in voles. Voleution.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bughunter: UltimaCS: terrorism and/or alcohol

Alcoholism.


The 21st Amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How much damage can he do, can't they just carpet bomb him?
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't that just called a "Texas Howdy Y'all"?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: That's not possible. I was assured that the mere possibility that victims might be armed is absolute protection from gun violence.

Yes, I'm being flippant, because I'm pissed off at gun rights idiots.


Being armed on base while not part of your current assignment is a big no no.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Best of luck, kid. The last thing the world needs right now is more Texans.

Sorry, not sorry.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
inactive shooter
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: How much damage can he do, can't they just carpet bomb him?


They first have to check their precious bodily fluids.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
=(Yay_for_us)349463408
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Welcome to Joe Biden's America.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: It was two guys firing at the base.


So, essentially just a training exercise for deployment to Iraq.
 
genner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If the situation was truly evolving we'd being doing something different by now.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

All Latest: bughunter: Modified?
[Fark user image 611x448]

Supermodified
[tjslideways.com image 678x381]


mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark fake headlines every time
 
hammettman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A guy started shooting.  So then, a good guy with a gun shot at a bad guy with a gun?
Was the bad guy really bad?  Was the good guy really good?  Do 2 bad guys with a gun make a good guy?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sugar_fetus: bughunter: UltimaCS: terrorism and/or alcohol

Alcoholism.

The 21st Amendment is a curse upon this country.


You'll have to pry my beer from my cold (as the Rockies) dead hands!
 
