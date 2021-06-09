 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   China has a new Covid outbreak, featuring the India variant. To make it truly multinational, some of the locals have gone full American - including one who stabbed a cop with a fork for asking him to be tested   (cnbc.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than likely a 5G magnetized fork, who's stupid now, you smart alecks?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fork? That Western influence has to be troubling to the party.

Oh, let me guess:. THEY INVENTED FORKS TOO.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm using a fork right now to eat up some noodles that I usually eat with metal hashi, so I'm really getting a kick out of this news!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah Chinese Q.  This should be interesting.

FAFO in China involves re-education camps -- if they're feeling generous.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Usually you don't use the bioweapon on yourselves like that.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
An American would have stabbed him with a gun
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Will the Chinese take another lockdown?

Let's watch.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Great. Like I didn't already have enough trouble understanding Chinglish.

/ will show myself out
 
DoctorFarkGood
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Guess Bill Gates must need to install an update in the RFD chips...
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A fork?

That is American...
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Being a bioterrorist is a strong sign of loyalty to the regime in power.

Xi Jinping ought to feel delighted so many of his people express their love for him by deliberately slaughtering their fellow citizens.
 
DoctorFarkGood
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DoctorFarkGood: Guess Bill Gates must need to install an update in the RFD chips...


Joking, just for reference.
 
Stibium
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Almost as if it's small enough to pass through the blood-brain barrier and cause psychosis and aberrant behavior...
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those are some extreme BSI precautions in that pic.
Like naked gun safe sex level
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Return to sender.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, America opens up for business as if there is no virus to worry about anymore. Even though, at most in some states, 50% of the population is vaccinated. I remember one graph showing that in Georgia, only 30% of the population was vaccinated.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Indian-Chinese fusion, huh?  Life imitates Blade Runner?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Begun, the fork-stabbings have.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skinink: Meanwhile, America opens up for business as if there is no virus to worry about anymore. Even though, at most in some states, 50% of the population is vaccinated. I remember one graph showing that in Georgia, only 30% of the population was vaccinated.


More than one way to solve climate change.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Fork? That Western influence has to be troubling to the party.

Oh, let me guess:. THEY INVENTED FORKS TOO.


Well ...
 
Wobambo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


knowitinfo.comView Full Size


/we're all broken
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Forked around and found out.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cause that's what happens.
i.imgur.comView Full Size

YOU GET FORK STABBED.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skinink: Meanwhile, America opens up for business as if there is no virus to worry about anymore. Even though, at most in some states, 50% of the population is vaccinated. I remember one graph showing that in Georgia, only 30% of the population was vaccinated.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I remain unalarmed by this. But if it was a spork it would be Defcon 6
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: A fork?

That is American...


You bet your flag it is! A true American will only use a fork. Even for soup. No wussy spoons in this house. We don't drink tea here!
 
angryjd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Begun, the fork-stabbings have.


Put a fork in that cop. He's done.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Indian-Chinese fusion, huh?  Life imitates Blade Runner?


Could be worse, could be Hindjews
/or Sunnis-Zen Budhists
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Covid is back.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When forks are outlawed, only outlaws will have forks.
The best way to stop a bad guy with a fork is with a good guy with a fork.
It's too soon to talk about fork control.
THEY'RE COMIN' TO TAKE MAH FORKS!
You can have my fork when you pry it from my cold, dead, greasy, manchowder-covered hands...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: skinink: Meanwhile, America opens up for business as if there is no virus to worry about anymore. Even though, at most in some states, 50% of the population is vaccinated. I remember one graph showing that in Georgia, only 30% of the population was vaccinated.

[Fark user image image 425x416]


That's not a vaccine vial in the picture.

What dumb point do you think you're trying to make?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Violations of laws include not wearing masks in public places, not co-operating when asked to take a coronavirus test, not complying when a person has been asked to isolate and quarantine and spreading false information.

Huh, basic airborne infectious disease control measures? With the force of law? And actual you-will-be-arrested penalties for violating them? Imagine that.

Imagine an America where plague rats hadn't killed 2/3 of a million people.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well if you look at the history of the "Spanish" flu they too thought they were back to normal before the worst of it occurred. Do keep that in mind when deciding how cavalier you wish to be regarding masks and social distancing this summer.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh don't worry subs, we'll have plenty more of that ourselves soon enough. Delta variant is here in the US already, and could very well become the predominant strain here in the US in the next few months. And the vaccines still provide some protection, but aren't as effective against it as the previous strains. And it is more severe for younger people than previous variants.

And public health has been so badly politicized - our response to the first COVID crisis over the last year+ has been so bad - that I can't help but see it as very likely American society will handle round 2 worse than round 1. Even folks who haven't had their well poisoned by the right-wing disinfo machine, like myself, are just plain feeling wore out.

At least there is still some protection from the vaccines, so those of us who aren't brainwashed suckers won't die in as great numbers, and many of us will still escape illness.

So look on the bright side, as selection pressures encourage mutations which make COVID worse the selection pressures on the human population will be increased too. The arrogant conservatives who refuse to wear masks/get vaccinated are going to get hit a lot harder than other people.
 
