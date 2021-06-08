 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   You were in The Villages man...be glad you weren't also required to submit to a dozen STD tests before leaving. In fact, you might still wanna get tested   (clickorlando.com) divider line
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plague rat doesn't want an exemption for himself, he's trying to leverage his disability to fark things up for everyone. Because freedumb.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He carries a special card to evade mask-wearing during the pandemic, the lawsuit reads.

Yes, we've all seen those bullshiat cards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Need to ask his mom what color pool noodles she has on her golf cart.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LOL this crap exists for real? Farking plague rat karens deserve to be kicked in the nuts.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cool, I look forward to him draining his life savings on attorney fees.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You mean having his service gila monster draped over his shoulders wasn't enough to keep him calm?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you have a medical condition, get a note from your attending physician.  A note from your mom will not suffice, Mr. Epstein.
 
gizmo62 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder why he's representing himself? Can't find a lawyer to take the case? or just a fool?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
yeah that place was farking creepy
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A Washington D.C. man says he is stranded in The Villages after he was not allowed to board a flight last week when he declined to put on a face mask to comply with the federal mandate.

If only there was another way to get to Washington from Orlando International Airport.

https://www.orlandoairports.net/parki​n​g-transportation/rental-cars/

And suing Biden should be grounds to immediately dismiss this case.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

At first you might think that card doesn't carry any legal weight but if you'll notice, the eagle has a popped collar.  You can't just pop your collar if you're a nobody.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No mask? No air.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He cites that because of the federal mask mandate at airports, state, local and regional transportation agencies are required to enforce a federal policy that is in direct violation of state law.

Someone hasn't heard of the "Supremacy Clause" before.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I'm not sure if I find the bullshiat written on that more upsetting, or the mixing of center aligned and left aligned text, along with the spacing between separate blocks of text being less than the line spacing within paragraphs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: the eagle has a popped collar.


and it appears the eagle was hit in the head. see the 3 stars floating above the eagle?
 
Gunboat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: You mean having his service gila monster draped over his shoulders wasn't enough to keep him calm?


He's representing himself.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: Cool, I look forward to him draining his life savings on attorney fees.


Woops.  Meant to respond to this.
He's representing himself.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gunboat: He's representing himself.


I've been watching youtube videos of Sovereign citizens defend themselves in court.


and it never works out to their advantage.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gunboat: dothemath: Cool, I look forward to him draining his life savings on attorney fees.

Woops.  Meant to respond to this.
He's representing himself.


That always works. lol
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So he's gunna be paying someone else's legal fees when this is all over.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: the eagle has a popped collar.

and it appears the eagle was hit in the head. see the 3 stars floating above the eagle?


Good catch.  He can obviously take a punch.  I bet whatever Canada's national bird is would crumple over.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LOL this crap exists for real? Farking plague rat karens deserve to be kicked in the nuts.


But what if wearing a mask really DOES "posse" a risk to them?
 
culebra
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Entitled piece of shiat.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
""I am currently stranded at my mother's house in The Villages," Wall, who is representing himself, writes in the suit."

Yup, that is what can't fly without a mask means. You need pants too.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did I use "crumple" right?  I don't think I used "crumple" right.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: yeah that place was farking creepy
[i.pinimg.com image 650x365]


The one in Florida is actually far worse.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: ""I am currently stranded at my mother's house in The Villages," Wall, who is representing himself, writes in the suit."

Yup, that is what can't fly without a mask means. You need pants too.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Worse, he had to sleep on the fold out.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Future GOP Congressman Lucas Wall.    I wish that was absurd.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA: "In the suit, Wall calls mask-wearing an infringement of his civil liberties. He calls on Biden to deem his executive order regarding COVID-19 safety in domestic and international travel unconstitutional. He asks the federal agencies to also roll back their face covering and testing mandates."

Or next time you could just DRIVE, asshole.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Little known fact. In small print on the back of that card it gives permission to slap the card holder as much as you want!  Tell your friends!!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: Gunboat: He's representing himself.

I've been watching youtube videos of Sovereign citizens defend themselves in court.


and it never works out to their advantage.


That's only because they didn't say the secret magic law words right. If they did, they would win by default.

"I do not recognize the authority of a court that hangs the gold-fringed flag. A flag with gilded edges is the flag of an Admiralty court. An Admiralty court signifies a Naval court-martial. I cannot be court-martialed twice. that is all. Furthermore...."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dbrunker: [Fark user image 600x459]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hissatsu: steklo: Gunboat: He's representing himself.

I've been watching youtube videos of Sovereign citizens defend themselves in court.


and it never works out to their advantage.

That's only because they didn't say the secret magic law words right. If they did, they would win by default.

"I do not recognize the authority of a court that hangs the gold-fringed flag. A flag with gilded edges is the flag of an Admiralty court. An Admiralty court signifies a Naval court-martial. I cannot be court-martialed twice. that is all. Furthermore...."


This One Weird Trick THEY Don't Want You To Know.   Me newsletter, let me show it you, a bargain at half the price.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Uncooperative belligerent asshole? Maybe they have a memory care facility at The Villages that can hook him up to a thorazine drip.

/hush up, Matlock is starting
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hissatsu: That's only because they didn't say the secret magic law words right. If they did, they would win by default.


after a few minutes of watching those videos I get bored. I shake my head, thankful I don't know any SC's and move on with the day...


"But sir, I am traveling, not driving...i don't need a document that permits me to travel...."
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: Gunboat: He's representing himself.

I've been watching youtube videos of Sovereign citizens defend themselves in court.


and it never works out to their advantage.


It starts and ends with this one.

P. Barnes did what the rest of us have dreamt of doing.

Sovereign Citizen Get Tased Trying To Enter Courtroom
Youtube RfVbiefMdNU
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just STFU and put on the damn mask or rent a car and drive yourself.  If you have the money for a flight you are not stranded when denied boarding because you're a super special douche. There are other means of travel available by using the money you didn't spend on the airline ticket. These are difficult times for the super special douches of the world. If the anxiety is actually real and not the super special douche excuse, see a psychiatrist and get some drugs for it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Southwest:
"Don't want to wear a mask on a plane? No problem!
You are free to drive, ride, float, walk, crawl or any other method of travel you choose to employ.
But you're not getting on this plane."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: It starts and ends with this one.


i've seen that one a few times already.

I like the ones where the cop gives them ample time to comply then, calls the tow truck and then takes them in to jail for failing to provide ID.

I had found my first one by accident, not knowing what a SC was and was so confused as to what I was watching...

Didn't quite get what they were going on about...Traveling vs driving, etc....then it clicked...Oh these are people who don't want to follow laws..but live in the US anyway...


well...boiled down that's what I get out of it.

its like being anti religious yet you still want a Christmas gift....
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: Gunboat: He's representing himself.

I've been watching youtube videos of Sovereign citizens defend themselves in court.


and it never works out to their advantage.


Eventually one of them will hit upon the magic combination of pseudo-legal jargon that will leave the entire US legal system completely powerless. And when day comes, my friend, word will spread.

Word will spread.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Southwest:
"Don't want to wear a mask on a plane? No problem!
You are free to drive, ride, float, walk, crawl or any other method of travel you choose to employ.
But you're not getting on this plane."


nor are you getting on Amtrak.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My favorite sovereign citizen joke.

Dale Gribble Admiralty Court
Youtube OfSkBONbDwA
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The families of Covid victims should be able to sue the operator of that website for encouraging and profiteering off of practices that cost the lives of over 600 thousand Americans.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: steklo: Gunboat: He's representing himself.

I've been watching youtube videos of Sovereign citizens defend themselves in court.


and it never works out to their advantage.

Eventually one of them will hit upon the magic combination of pseudo-legal jargon that will leave the entire US legal system completely powerless. And when day comes, my friend, word will spread.

Word will spread.


I hope I'm dead by then.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: My favorite sovereign citizen joke.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/OfSkBONb​DwA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


heh heh....good one.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Plague rat doesn't want an exemption for himself, he's trying to leverage his disability to fark things up for everyone. Because freedumb.


The only disability he has is mental.
 
