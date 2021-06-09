 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Tuition costs at the University of Texas soon to cover arenas built for guys to sit around and play video games   (kxan.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dorm rooms?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was Murph's basement?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Dorm rooms?


Student lounge, some A/C, and all the AXE body spray you can handle, since showers would be a waste of money.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Things certainly have changed since 2006 when the equivalent of took too place in a classroom after hours at the college I went to.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As opposed places for guys to sit around and burn crosses and rape coeds, Subby?  That's the better use of school funds?
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Video games are worse than traumatic brain injuries from playing football, how exactly?
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I like to play sports that people don't consider sports,"

Thats because they arent sports.
Theyre games, like golf or bowling.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Arena?

"In total we have between 3,100-3,500 square feet that we see potentially being developed for esports space," Buckley said.
The entire arena build and upgrades are estimated to cost about $1.5 million.

Oh, so smaller than your average McDonalds.    Who cares?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

phalamir: As opposed places for guys to sit around and burn crosses and rape coeds, Subby?  That's the better use of school funds?


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Arena?

"In total we have between 3,100-3,500 square feet that we see potentially being developed for esports space," Buckley said.
The entire arena build and upgrades are estimated to cost about $1.5 million.

Oh, so smaller than your average McDonalds.    Who cares?


If it turns even a tenth of the profit that your average college football program brings in, it sounds like a fantastic RoI.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: "I like to play sports that people don't consider sports,"

Thats because they arent sports.
Theyre games, like golf or bowling.


You were so close, and then you just shoved your head up your ass right at the end.

Sport pertains to any form of competitive physical activity or game that aims to use, maintain or improve physical ability and skills while providing enjoyment to participants and, in some cases, entertainment to spectators.

And if you think golf or bowling dont require a lot of practice and skill building, go ahead. Tell that to the people who do them for a living. Just dont be shocked if something large and/or painful gets shoved up your ass when you do
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

phalamir: As opposed places for guys to sit around and burn crosses and rape coeds, Subby?


Leave Chuck E. Cheese out of this.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
'Buckley said that soon could change, however, as they are looking to remodel parts of the Union Underground - and an esports arena could be part of those plans.  "We envision 24 to 30 stations where players can compete and we will have a place people can watch," Buckley said.'


So...a computer lab, with extra seating?  Don't know what the rules are at that school, but at the ones I've been to (which had D1 sports teams) students were allowed into the arenas (mostly) to use the space or at least parts of it (e.g. run stairs in the basketball arena, but not play on the court) when it wasn't being used by athletics.  If that's the case here, then they're making a computer lab unless it's full-time, gaming only.  I mean, it's not the worst thing even if it is gaming-only, because if the novelty wears off in a few years, the university can just mandate it become a comp lab or study room or whatever without any real cost.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: And if you think golf or bowling dont require a lot of practice and skill building, go ahead.


So do darts and chess.

You sound irrationally angry about these games. Have you been describing yourself as an athlete because you killed a 12 pack at the driving range?
lol
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Video games are worse than traumatic brain injuries from playing football, how exactly?


https://www.expressnews.com/sports/co​l​lege_sports/longhorns/article/Texas-Re​venue-3-20-15144130.php

Those TBIs are quite profitable for my alma mater.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It could mine bitcoin during off hours and pay for itself.

/s
//I think
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Dorm rooms?


Those were not included in my tuition
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sponsored by Hughes Satellite Internet
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phalamir: As opposed places for guys to sit around and burn crosses and rape coeds, Subby?  That's the better use of school funds?


You're weird.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My son was managing a restaurant near Seattle Center when he told me he was having a great weekend because Key Arena was sold out every night for a big video game tournament. So it was 20,000 people paying money to watch pro video game teams play for a $10 million pot! Maybe I should have let my kids play more video games.
 
synithium
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds useful.  Totally a reason to guarantee whatever price they want to charge.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've been job hunting for another admin job in higher ed and have found multiple job openings for "e-sports coaches" and my reaction was:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/yeah, I'm old.//get off my lawn///also I'm a hypocrite because I love video games and hate sports
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: My son was managing a restaurant near Seattle Center when he told me he was having a great weekend because Key Arena was sold out every night for a big video game tournament. So it was 20,000 people paying money to watch pro video game teams play for a $10 million pot! Maybe I should have let my kids play more video games.



Oh yeah. My daughter is a moderator for two gamers who are on their way up right now. They live-stream themselves playing video games, usually with some other gamers, and she moderates the chat while the fans watch the gamers while chatting and GIVING THEM MONEY.

I couldn't believe it the first time I watched. You see these pop-ups saying somebody just gave $10 or $50 or whatever and sometimes it's practically nonstop.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: I've been job hunting for another admin job in higher ed and have found multiple job openings for "e-sports coaches" and my reaction was:
[Fark user image image 425x240]

/yeah, I'm old.//get off my lawn///also I'm a hypocrite because I love video games and hate sports


Seems like "E-sports Coach" would have been a Key & Peele classic sketch.

Or something.

/SNL will crap it up a year from now
 
guestguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have tried to watch e-sports on more than one occasion, but I just can't get into it.  The lack of coordinated camera angles/switching leads to it just feeling like utter chaos with no comprehension of the status of the game as a whole.

Love playing video games, but trying to watch it as I would a hockey or football game seems impossible without some serious investment/thought into the production of the coverage.
 
fat_free
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Things certainly have changed since 2006 when the equivalent of took too place in a classroom after hours at the college I went to.


Guessing you weren't an English major...
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: My son was managing a restaurant near Seattle Center when he told me he was having a great weekend because Key Arena was sold out every night for a big video game tournament. So it was 20,000 people paying money to watch pro video game teams play for a $10 million pot! Maybe I should have let my kids play more video games.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: dothemath: "I like to play sports that people don't consider sports,"

Thats because they arent sports.
Theyre games, like golf or bowling.

You were so close, and then you just shoved your head up your ass right at the end.

Sport pertains to any form of competitive physical activity or game that aims to use, maintain or improve physical ability and skills while providing enjoyment to participants and, in some cases, entertainment to spectators.

And if you think golf or bowling dont require a lot of practice and skill building, go ahead. Tell that to the people who do them for a living. Just dont be shocked if something large and/or painful gets shoved up your ass when you do


So, by your definition, cheerleading is a sport......
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: "I like to play sports that people don't consider sports,"

Thats because they arent sports.
Theyre games, like golf or bowling.


My standard is "If you can hold a beer while playing, it's not a sport, it's a game."

Golf - sport
Bowling - sport
Billiards - sport
Poker - game
Darts/Draughts - game
Cornhole - game
Overwatch - borderline... can you wasd while holding a beer?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bughunter: dothemath: "I like to play sports that people don't consider sports,"

Thats because they arent sports.
Theyre games, like golf or bowling.

My standard is "If you can hold a beer while playing, it's not a sport, it's a game."

Golf - sport
Bowling - sport
Billiards - sport
Poker - game
Darts/Draughts - game
Cornhole - game
Overwatch - borderline... can you wasd while holding a beer?


Beer helmet, duh.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
baron von doodle:

So, by your definition, cheerleading is a sport......

I think by any reasonable definition, cheerleeding is a sport, at least when it reaches the level of gymnastics/flips/human pyramids/etc.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fat_free: Mrtraveler01: Things certainly have changed since 2006 when the equivalent of took too place in a classroom after hours at the college I went to.

Guessing you weren't an English major...


I went to a state school if that helps.

/that and autocorrect is an oxymoron
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
bughunter:

My standard is "If you can hold a beer while playing, it's not a sport, it's a game."

Cornhole - game
Overwatch - borderline... can you wasd while holding a beer?

I've never held a beer while cornholing...oh wait, you mean... nevermind.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Have you ever been to a live e-sports tourney?

I take bughunter 2.0 to Overwatch League events on occasion [woot! Valiant!] and it is the epitome of SENSORY OVERLOAD.

Do not go if you are epileptic.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bughunter: dothemath: "I like to play sports that people don't consider sports,"

Thats because they arent sports.
Theyre games, like golf or bowling.

My standard is "If you can hold a beer while playing, it's not a sport, it's a game."

Golf - sport
Bowling - sport
Billiards - sport
Poker - game
Darts/Draughts - game
Cornhole - game
Overwatch - borderline... can you wasd while holding a beer?


Softball?
The Simpsons Softball League Opening Day
Youtube i6cqMIzsPiU
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: lifeslammer: And if you think golf or bowling dont require a lot of practice and skill building, go ahead.

So do darts and chess.

You sound irrationally angry about these games. Have you been describing yourself as an athlete because you killed a 12 pack at the driving range?
lol


Never argue with a man who mentions large objects up the butt twice in three (short) paragraphs. That's my motto, and it's worked pretty well for me so far.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: dothemath: lifeslammer: And if you think golf or bowling dont require a lot of practice and skill building, go ahead.

So do darts and chess.

You sound irrationally angry about these games. Have you been describing yourself as an athlete because you killed a 12 pack at the driving range?
lol

Never argue with a man who mentions large objects up the butt twice in three (short) paragraphs. That's my motto, and it's worked pretty well for me so far.


Sounds like hes just looking for a reason to put stuff up there.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: dothemath: lifeslammer: And if you think golf or bowling dont require a lot of practice and skill building, go ahead.

So do darts and chess.

You sound irrationally angry about these games. Have you been describing yourself as an athlete because you killed a 12 pack at the driving range?
lol

Never argue with a man who mentions large objects up the butt twice in three (short) paragraphs. That's my motto, and it's worked pretty well for me so far.


So what you're saying is, "Just relax, don't fight it?"
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: I've been job hunting for another admin job in higher ed and have found multiple job openings for "e-sports coaches" and my reaction was:
[Fark user image 425x240]

/yeah, I'm old.//get off my lawn///also I'm a hypocrite because I love video games and hate sports


If you know stuff about assessment, check out my school's posting! Just went out in HigherEdJobs.com today. Otherwise good luck!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phalamir: As opposed places for guys to sit around and burn crosses and rape coeds, Subby?  That's the better use of school funds?


Those are their only options?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Also, it's not just guys... there are an increasing number or women who kick ass professionally in e-gaming.
 
