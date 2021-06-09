 Skip to content
Just because it's a Rolls, doesn't mean you shouldn't get a carfax report on it
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's EXACTLY why you get one -- fast-depreciating nouveau riche cars like that either have a flawless history (and a price to match) or a really scary one.

I remember in James May's "Cars of the People" (excellent show) he talked about Rolls Royce's downfall in the UK in the 80s as the models from the 60s/70s got so cheap, they became a cheap, ironically countercultural status symbol for a lot of people. And you know how fastidious punk rockers are about car maintenance, that's the oldest stereotype in the book.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was sold at a Missouri auction last year for $48,500. Estimated repair costs were a whopping $162,818. Makes you wonder who thought it was worth it to repair.

Somebody who needed to launder money? Who owed a favor to a body shop?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carfox. Modmins be messin wit da headline.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


yup...that's what I want to do when I get a Rolls Royce, show it off at a god-damned Walmart...Geez.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: Carfox. Modmins be messin wit da headline.


It's Carfax. Carfox is their mascot.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 800x450]

yup...that's what I want to do when I get a Rolls Royce, show it off at a god-damned Walmart...Geez.


And take up 4 parking spaces too.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 800x450]

yup...that's what I want to do when I get a Rolls Royce, show it off at a god-damned Walmart...Geez.


And also park it poorly so everyone will notice it when they try to access one of the four spots you're taking up.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't buy ditch weed off a guy from Long Island City, much less a used Rolls. I'd check for a dead body in the trunk before driving it off for the lot.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knew a guy at our San Antonio office back in the 90s.

He had a side gig driving the Zamboni for the minor league hockey team.  And he'd bought an old Rolls in decent shape from a retired oilman.

He had the "My other car is a Rolls Royce" bumper sticker on the Zamboni, and the "My other car is a Zamboni" bumper sticker on the Rolls.

/csb
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Possibly another Samcrac project car for which he'll need to borrow money from his stepmom.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fireproof: logieal: Carfox. Modmins be messin wit da headline.

It's Carfax. Carfox is their mascot.


That's the joke.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've had horrible luck with carfax. As long as a car isn't titled as salvage, it can be wrecked then sold for repair and put back on a dealer's lot with a clean carfax report. I bought a Chrysler years ago. My first clue was the emblem in the trunk was upside down. It made tons of road noise and the windows whistles on the highway. Repair guy told me the frame wasn't straight. That's when I found out carfax is worthless. Now when I'm shopping used cars (I have 4 teens) I look closely. It's easy to tell because the body shops work volume and are sloppy. Overspray on rubber, new exhaust on a 30,000 mile vehicle, seams that don't line up, no door dings or minor scratches on doors, brand new glass, etc. And they'll still waive the carfax in your face and tell you it's ever been wrecked.  Soapbox over
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was at the Giant supermarket in North Potomac, MD back in 2003. A nice summer day. I hear laughing and loud music. So I turned my head.

behind me is a brand new Rolls Royce convertible filled with teenagers having a good time.

Now, I know no ordinary teen can afford one of those so I suspected the parents were rich...I mean, how pathetic is it to show off a Rolls in the parking lot of a supermarket?
 
creckert
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 800x450]

yup...that's what I want to do when I get a Rolls Royce, show it off at a god-damned Walmart...Geez.


I try to park next to those people who take up multiple spaces even if it means a walk. I'm also an asshole
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

creckert: I try to park next to those people who take up multiple spaces even if it means a walk. I'm also an asshole


Nah, you're not an asshole.

In my younger days I would've done that too. Now when I see it, I wish for a big wind that takes a shopping cart and slams it into the driver's side door....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 800x450]

yup...that's what I want to do when I get a Rolls Royce, show it off at a god-damned Walmart...Geez.


The kind of people that buy that level of used luxury car? Oh helllllllllllllll yes.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I once saw a Rolls with a vanity plate that read, "NoPoupon."

I normally dislike vanity plates, but that one is an exception. Well done.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The kind of people that buy that level of used luxury car? Oh helllllllllllllll yes.


I am very lower middle class. It's just the way it is. But I dream of owning a Rolls Royce. My friend has one, car looks great, rides wonderful but as mentioned a pain in the ass for parts, service, wondering what some idiot is going to do with the car in a parking lot...(vandalism) and as much as it is a status symbol, I want the car for the luxury...it's the name. Rolls Royce. At one time, it meant owning a car that was built by hand by people who cared.

Now? Its nothing more then a very expensive BMW.

In my life time, I've owned numerous cars and let me tell you all cars suffer from Entropy.

all cars.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Knew a guy at our San Antonio office back in the 90s.

He had a side gig driving the Zamboni for the minor league hockey team.  And he'd bought an old Rolls in decent shape from a retired oilman.

He had the "My other car is a Rolls Royce" bumper sticker on the Zamboni, and the "My other car is a Zamboni" bumper sticker on the Rolls.

/csb


"He must have this Zamboni job so he cab afford that Rolls."
"Dayumm, Zamboni must make bank!"
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Makes You Wonder Who The Hell Owned This Thing And What Were They Up To?

These guys are looking for it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I drove a Grey Ghost several times.  A wealthy family I knew had one.

The car was not very old but it was a horror show to drive. It was so expensive to fix -- and it always needed something -- that it sat prominently in front of their prominent home but hardly ever went anywhere, except to fancy dress events.  The family drove other pedestrian cars.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rolls Canardly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I've had horrible luck with carfax. As long as a car isn't titled as salvage, it can be wrecked then sold for repair and put back on a dealer's lot with a clean carfax report. I bought a Chrysler years ago. My first clue was the emblem in the trunk was upside down. It made tons of road noise and the windows whistles on the highway. Repair guy told me the frame wasn't straight. That's when I found out carfax is worthless. Now when I'm shopping used cars (I have 4 teens) I look closely. It's easy to tell because the body shops work volume and are sloppy. Overspray on rubber, new exhaust on a 30,000 mile vehicle, seams that don't line up, no door dings or minor scratches on doors, brand new glass, etc. And they'll still waive the carfax in your face and tell you it's ever been wrecked.  Soapbox over


For what it is worth I try to purchase kinda rarer classic cars I feel almost all new cars tend to look the same, so I use BAT* I think I got 3  carfax reports for near $100,  but even a farked up carfax  beats hands down heading to another state to see the car *in person.  Nothing sux more than wasting a day or two on the easy things that can be spotted.

/bring a trailer dot com is a good way to find experts on that particular type of car. We have our latest (S2000) from a collector itś  almost 20 year old and style has some styling in it. Just have to be willing to pay to have it vetted properly. Oh and classic tags.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I've had horrible luck with carfax. As long as a car isn't titled as salvage, it can be wrecked then sold for repair and put back on a dealer's lot with a clean carfax report. I bought a Chrysler years ago. My first clue was the emblem in the trunk was upside down. It made tons of road noise and the windows whistles on the highway. Repair guy told me the frame wasn't straight. That's when I found out carfax is worthless. Now when I'm shopping used cars (I have 4 teens) I look closely. It's easy to tell because the body shops work volume and are sloppy. Overspray on rubber, new exhaust on a 30,000 mile vehicle, seams that don't line up, no door dings or minor scratches on doors, brand new glass, etc. And they'll still waive the carfax in your face and tell you it's ever been wrecked.  Soapbox over


OTOH, you bought a Chrysler, Depending on the year and model, almost every issue you listed could have come directly from the factory, including excessive road noise and whistling windows.

Even the overspray on rubber could have been caused by the dealership with a paint booth in the service shop.  I've seen an entire storage lot get covered in overspray because of poor paint booth exhaust from the building.

I'm not saying Carfax is accurate, just that your proof may not necessarily be actual proof.  Carfax is only as accurate as the shop is at reporting repairs.  If a used dealership buys it damaged, for instance, they don't always report the repairs properly if they do it in-house.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: It's EXACTLY why you get one -- fast-depreciating nouveau riche cars like that either have a flawless history (and a price to match) or a really scary one.

I remember in James May's "Cars of the People" (excellent show) he talked about Rolls Royce's downfall in the UK in the 80s as the models from the 60s/70s got so cheap, they became a cheap, ironically countercultural status symbol for a lot of people. And you know how fastidious punk rockers are about car maintenance, that's the oldest stereotype in the book.


Wasn't James May's introduction to Top Gear where he explained that he owned a Bently.  It was dirt cheap to buy (ok, about the price of a Honda.  Possibly a good if used Honda) but insanely expensive to maintain (hint: use GM fluid for the transmission.  That will save a kilobuck or two).  Also not easy to park or drive in narrow British streets.

Cyberluddite: steklo: [Fark user image 800x450]

yup...that's what I want to do when I get a Rolls Royce, show it off at a god-damned Walmart...Geez.

And take up 4 parking spaces too.


Back in the 1970s, my mom told me that a kid a lot older than me was working at the local Datson (not Nissan yet) dealer when they asked him to go and get a 280Z filled up.  So of course he also drove over to the local Burger King (where the cool kids worked.  I was never cool enough to work there) and go through drive through and tell everybody it cost "ten grand".

Maybe they needed some $2k floormats at the dealership so somebody had to go to Walmart.  And if its on the lot, take the Rolls.
 
