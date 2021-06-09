 Skip to content
"So we can't fly our rainbow flag at our home anymore? Fine...IGOR, THROW THE SWITCH"
61
61 Comments
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, before you sign up to be in an HOA, make sure you read the fine prin....

Memo Fachino, 35, and his husband Lance Mier, 36, were told to remove a Pride flag from their porch after new rules were introduced in their neighbourhood.

Ah.  I see.

The new rule, the couple write, permits residents to fly only the US flag.

Oh, I wonder how many TRUMP 2016/2020 or MAGA flags the HOA is ignoring...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*continues to RTFA*

Mr Fachino, who sits on the board of the housing association, told the BBC on Wednesday that he was aware of plans to change the guidance on flags in the neighbourhood, and understood why the new rule was introduced. He said the email about removing the couple's rainbow flag arrived a day after the change was voted on.

"The board passed this rule trying to be proactive, and to prevent friction between neighbours who may be flying opposite political or opinion flags," he said, adding that he felt in no way targeted. "It's a simple rule that applies to all of us equally."

so...

this is Much Ado About Nothing, then.

boy, my previous post didn't age well.. :-/
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Well, before you sign up to be in an HOA, make sure you read the fine prin....

Memo Fachino, 35, and his husband Lance Mier, 36, were told to remove a Pride flag from their porch after new rules were introduced in their neighbourhood.

Ah.  I see.

The new rule, the couple write, permits residents to fly only the US flag.

Oh, I wonder how many TRUMP 2016/2020 or MAGA flags the HOA is ignoring...


Better yet, look for the 'thin blue line' American flags... if they're flying, then go ahead and hoist this bad boy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Entropy_Bot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: boy, my previous post didn't age well.. :-/


Eh, it's an HOA. You're forgiven.

It just hasn't gone bad... yet.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pronounced Eye-gore.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WRONG LEVER, KRONK!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, more asinine rules designed to maintain the status quo so old white people don't feel uncomfortable.

Something something neutral in the face of oppression...
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: *continues to RTFA*

Mr Fachino, who sits on the board of the housing association, told the BBC on Wednesday that he was aware of plans to change the guidance on flags in the neighbourhood, and understood why the new rule was introduced. He said the email about removing the couple's rainbow flag arrived a day after the change was voted on.

"The board passed this rule trying to be proactive, and to prevent friction between neighbours who may be flying opposite political or opinion flags," he said, adding that he felt in no way targeted. "It's a simple rule that applies to all of us equally."

so...

this is Much Ado About Nothing, then.

boy, my previous post didn't age well.. :-/


Well hopefully that will teach you to not read the article. This is Fark! Opinions have much more weight than facts here. You are strongly encouraged to write your knee-jerk opinion without gathering any information. I know I always do
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark HOAs.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone loves HOA's.

Until they dont.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: It's pronounced Eye-gore.


What's this about I-core? Did Klinger order the wrong supplies again?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You can't fly your pride flag

*flips switch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: xanadian: *continues to RTFA*

Mr Fachino, who sits on the board of the housing association, told the BBC on Wednesday that he was aware of plans to change the guidance on flags in the neighbourhood, and understood why the new rule was introduced. He said the email about removing the couple's rainbow flag arrived a day after the change was voted on.

"The board passed this rule trying to be proactive, and to prevent friction between neighbours who may be flying opposite political or opinion flags," he said, adding that he felt in no way targeted. "It's a simple rule that applies to all of us equally."

so...

this is Much Ado About Nothing, then.

boy, my previous post didn't age well.. :-/

Well hopefully that will teach you to not read the article. This is Fark! Opinions have much more weight than facts here. You are strongly encouraged to write your knee-jerk opinion without gathering any information. I know I always do


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put...  The Candle...  Back.

/my new pride flag
//i tried gay sex once
///nah
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new rule, the couple write, permits residents to fly only the US flag.

Someone should fly this and see what happens.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: *continues to RTFA*

Mr Fachino, who sits on the board of the housing association, told the BBC on Wednesday that he was aware of plans to change the guidance on flags in the neighbourhood, and understood why the new rule was introduced. He said the email about removing the couple's rainbow flag arrived a day after the change was voted on.

"The board passed this rule trying to be proactive, and to prevent friction between neighbours who may be flying opposite political or opinion flags," he said, adding that he felt in no way targeted. "It's a simple rule that applies to all of us equally."

so...

this is Much Ado About Nothing, then.

boy, my previous post didn't age well.. :-/


How does that knee feel now?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOAs, not even once.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Snort: Fark HOAs.


Try finding a home in a new construction neighborhood without one. It's doable, but new homes without an HOA are getting increasingly rarer to find.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
God, just die off already.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They could have had it struck down in court in a heartbeat.  First of all, BLM, TRUMP, MAGA, LGBT pride, Confederate, Gadsden, NAZI, etc, flags are all protected speech.  Secondly, if you allow an American flag, you might be opening yourself up to any flag, protected speech or otherwise.

In Reed vs.Town of Gilbert, the Supreme Court ruled that such regulations have to be content neutral.  If I allow every property to have a six square foot real estate sign when the property is for sale, the next door neighbor can post a six square foot sign promoting the legalization of marijuana, Black Lives Matter, or simply state "Fark the Police".
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Headline I want to see in the media:
Racine, WI bans MIA flags
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Guys, uh... find a way.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As a gay homosexual, I am worried that straight people are stealing Gay Pride. Our local pride parade was pretty much one group of "Dykes on Bikes", a couple partyboy floats, and then row after row after row of supportive and affirming churches (sooooo many Unitarians!). Then at my Zoom-based D&D game last night two of my straight friends had Gay Pride filters/backgrounds... they said just about everyone at their companies do that each year.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

austerity101: Yay, more asinine rules designed to maintain the status quo so old white people don't feel uncomfortable.

Something something neutral in the face of oppression...


Hate to say it, but my guess is that when you relax that rule it might be like the neighborhoods around mine, covered in Trump, thin blue line and confederate flags.  Anyone to the left of Atilla the Hun would end up more uncomfortable than the knuckledraggers looking at the occasional rainbow.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Headline I want to see in the media:
Racine, WI bans MIA flags


What did MIA ever do to Racine?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: xanadian: Well, before you sign up to be in an HOA, make sure you read the fine prin....

Memo Fachino, 35, and his husband Lance Mier, 36, were told to remove a Pride flag from their porch after new rules were introduced in their neighbourhood.

Ah.  I see.

The new rule, the couple write, permits residents to fly only the US flag.

Oh, I wonder how many TRUMP 2016/2020 or MAGA flags the HOA is ignoring...

Better yet, look for the 'thin blue line' American flags... if they're flying, then go ahead and hoist this bad boy:

[Fark user image image 600x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Something of (trans) national importance.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Snort: Fark HOAs.

Try finding a home in a new construction neighborhood without one. It's doable, but new homes without an HOA are getting increasingly rarer to find.


HOAs should be illegal. How is it not a violation of freedom of association? I want to buy the property, not the megalomaniacal control of a bunch of old white busybodies.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: austerity101: Yay, more asinine rules designed to maintain the status quo so old white people don't feel uncomfortable.

Something something neutral in the face of oppression...

Hate to say it, but my guess is that when you relax that rule it might be like the neighborhoods around mine, covered in Trump, thin blue line and confederate flags.  Anyone to the left of Atilla the Hun would end up more uncomfortable than the knuckledraggers looking at the occasional rainbow.


So what? Let them. Queer people shouldn't be silenced because racists exist.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: I am worried that straight people are stealing Gay Pride.


Why?

You guys have a successful marketing gimmick. What's not to like? Celebrate it.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: As a gay homosexual, I am worried that straight people are stealing Gay Pride. Our local pride parade was pretty much one group of "Dykes on Bikes", a couple partyboy floats, and then row after row after row of supportive and affirming churches (sooooo many Unitarians!). Then at my Zoom-based D&D game last night two of my straight friends had Gay Pride filters/backgrounds... they said just about everyone at their companies do that each year.


I have a comment but I don't know how to word it without sounding like an idiot. Going to give you a smart and move on. Actually upset I can't put it into words.

Enjoy the day.
 
moike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"NOT ... THE LIGHT SWITCH!"
"THROW IT! THROW IT, I SAY!"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What about this one?

illusionsindex.orgView Full Size


/just look away
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Snort: Fark HOAs.

Try finding a home in a new construction neighborhood without one. It's doable, but new homes without an HOA are getting increasingly rarer to find.


WTF do you want to live in a new construction neighborhood for? Is it having a house that looks exactly like the one next to it on both sides? Is it the perfect 75' x 25' of sod lawn out front? Is it the not being aloud to park in on the street or in your own driveway? Must be not being able to look out your window without looking into your neighbors kids bedroom? Maybe it's the pool and gym down the way? Sitting on 90 acres of hardwood hammock and 800' of riverfront property in a custom built home. Closest neighbor is 1/4 mile down the dirt road.

It is not hard, just have to look around.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Destructor: HailRobonia: I am worried that straight people are stealing Gay Pride.

Why?

You guys have a successful marketing gimmick. What's not to like? Celebrate it.


You do know that was tongue-in-cheek. What kind of cheek I will leave you to decide.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: As a gay homosexual, I am worried that straight people are stealing Gay Pride. Our local pride parade was pretty much one group of "Dykes on Bikes", a couple partyboy floats, and then row after row after row of supportive and affirming churches (sooooo many Unitarians!). Then at my Zoom-based D&D game last night two of my straight friends had Gay Pride filters/backgrounds... they said just about everyone at their companies do that each year.


Hell, I'm as straight as they get and I sucked of four guys on the way to work this morning.  I've really gotten into the spirit this year.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I want this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Destructor: HailRobonia: I am worried that straight people are stealing Gay Pride.

Why?

You guys have a successful marketing gimmick. What's not to like? Celebrate it.

You do know that was tongue-in-cheek. What kind of cheek I will leave you to decide.


Obviously not. I am not a clever man.
 
roc6783
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

xanadian: Well, before you sign up to be in an HOA, make sure you read the fine prin....

Memo Fachino, 35, and his husband Lance Mier, 36, were told to remove a Pride flag from their porch after new rules were introduced in their neighbourhood.

Ah.  I see.

The new rule, the couple write, permits residents to fly only the US flag.

Oh, I wonder how many TRUMP 2016/2020 or MAGA flags the HOA is ignoring...


I would think none. I have a buddy who lives in an HOA and the president walks the neighborhood with a clipboard daily. They called the cops on him because his wife's car was in the driveway and it was a week out of registration. The cops gave him a ticket.

I love living in West Allis, and not having an HOA.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: disaster bastard: Snort: Fark HOAs.

Try finding a home in a new construction neighborhood without one. It's doable, but new homes without an HOA are getting increasingly rarer to find.

WTF do you want to live in a new construction neighborhood for? Is it having a house that looks exactly like the one next to it on both sides? Is it the perfect 75' x 25' of sod lawn out front? Is it the not being aloud to park in on the street or in your own driveway? Must be not being able to look out your window without looking into your neighbors kids bedroom? Maybe it's the pool and gym down the way? Sitting on 90 acres of hardwood hammock and 800' of riverfront property in a custom built home. Closest neighbor is 1/4 mile down the dirt road.

It is not hard, just have to look around.


Some of us don't want $10 million mortgages and don't have the $2 million down payment.

Though the new construction houses I've seen are all way overpriced garbage.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: disaster bastard: Snort: Fark HOAs.

Try finding a home in a new construction neighborhood without one. It's doable, but new homes without an HOA are getting increasingly rarer to find.

WTF do you want to live in a new construction neighborhood for? Is it having a house that looks exactly like the one next to it on both sides? Is it the perfect 75' x 25' of sod lawn out front? Is it the not being aloud to park in on the street or in your own driveway? Must be not being able to look out your window without looking into your neighbors kids bedroom? Maybe it's the pool and gym down the way? Sitting on 90 acres of hardwood hammock and 800' of riverfront property in a custom built home. Closest neighbor is 1/4 mile down the dirt road.

It is not hard, just have to look around.


You obviously live no where close to civilization.
 
roc6783
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: As a gay homosexual, I am worried that straight people are stealing Gay Pride. Our local pride parade was pretty much one group of "Dykes on Bikes", a couple partyboy floats, and then row after row after row of supportive and affirming churches (sooooo many Unitarians!). Then at my Zoom-based D&D game last night two of my straight friends had Gay Pride filters/backgrounds... they said just about everyone at their companies do that each year.


That's one heaping helping of poeslaw right there...🤣
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They did a nice job, looks nice!
 
docilej
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"...Then at my Zoom-based D&D game last night two of my straight friends had Gay Pride filters/backgrounds..."
--- So l take it you're playing 4th edition.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: HailRobonia: As a gay homosexual, I am worried that straight people are stealing Gay Pride. Our local pride parade was pretty much one group of "Dykes on Bikes", a couple partyboy floats, and then row after row after row of supportive and affirming churches (sooooo many Unitarians!). Then at my Zoom-based D&D game last night two of my straight friends had Gay Pride filters/backgrounds... they said just about everyone at their companies do that each year.

Hell, I'm as straight as they get and I sucked of four guys on the way to work this morning.  I've really gotten into the spirit this year.


I was gonna say "How YOU doin'?", but I'm pretty sure a beej from a straight dude would be pretty underwhelming. No offense.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: As a gay homosexual, I am worried that straight people are stealing Gay Pride. Our local pride parade was pretty much one group of "Dykes on Bikes", a couple partyboy floats, and then row after row after row of supportive and affirming churches (sooooo many Unitarians!). Then at my Zoom-based D&D game last night two of my straight friends had Gay Pride filters/backgrounds... they said just about everyone at their companies do that each year.


It's support for a cause. They're not trying to be inclusive in your cause but are professing support for your cause should you want it. Not theft.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Next up on the HOA docket, a proposal to ban lighting displays outside of Halloween or Christmas.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Someone Else's Alt: disaster bastard: Snort: Fark HOAs.

Try finding a home in a new construction neighborhood without one. It's doable, but new homes without an HOA are getting increasingly rarer to find.

WTF do you want to live in a new construction neighborhood for? Is it having a house that looks exactly like the one next to it on both sides? Is it the perfect 75' x 25' of sod lawn out front? Is it the not being aloud to park in on the street or in your own driveway? Must be not being able to look out your window without looking into your neighbors kids bedroom? Maybe it's the pool and gym down the way? Sitting on 90 acres of hardwood hammock and 800' of riverfront property in a custom built home. Closest neighbor is 1/4 mile down the dirt road.

It is not hard, just have to look around.

Some of us don't want $10 million mortgages and don't have the $2 million down payment.

Though the new construction houses I've seen are all way overpriced garbage.


Paid $250,00.00 6 years ago, 1,600sqft custom 2br 2 bath open floor plain modified A-frame, 2x6 pine T&G roof, cypress beamed ceiling, 16' high, 6 dormers, one in each room for extra light. We did put $100,000 into all new floors, all new kitchen and master bathroom, new fire place natural rock fascade etc, all top notch stuff, still only spent less than $375,000.

My living room from my dining room table were I am tapping.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Look around.
 
