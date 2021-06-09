 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   This Father's Day, why don't you have a Vasectomy   (youtube.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the best decisions I ever made.

SpectroGirl had to go off the pill. Condoms suck floppy donkey balls. SNIP!
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Because I already did? In fact, it's the primary reason I'm not a father.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shootin' blanks for 25 years!
 
sleze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Cosby show lied to me!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Even better...wait until the S/O goes into menopause.

creampie city.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: One of the best decisions I ever made.

SpectroGirl had to go off the pill. Condoms suck floppy donkey balls. SNIP!


I figured it was healthier for the Mrs. to not have to pump herself full of hormones unnecessarily so I got it done after our second.   Pretty easy process.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anesthic didn't work on one side, despite four attempts. That experience was some Civil War bullshiat
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I asked my husband and he looked at me like I wanted to do it to him myself in the bath tub with my teeth.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There should be a vasectomy club, because yeah - great decision by me there. I feel like I'll survive to 60-70 at which point the world would have become so shiatty even the young and healthy would welcome death.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

schubie: I asked my husband and he looked at me like I wanted to do it to him myself in the bath tub with my teeth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

schubie: I asked my husband and he looked at me like I wanted to do it to him myself in the bath tub with my teeth.


You didn't say you didn't want to.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was questioned about my decision to get snipped. "But don't you want a son?"

If I kept trying for a son I'd likely end up with half a dozen weddings to pay for.
 
wademh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i3.cpcache.comView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why not just come on her face instead?
 
fat boy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Because subby's mom likes to chew before she swallows
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's a vas deferens between becoming a father and not.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My kids are both very close in age (Irish twins both by heritage and by time between births)

I basically said "give me the knife and a bag of frozen peas, I'll do it myself"


//CSB - another family at our kids' swim meet last week tried to get the snip for the dad. But due to COVID they were unable to schedule a <cough...bs> "non-urgent surgery"   Guess who just had another one at age 43?  Felt sorry for the dude, but hell of a cute baby.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey son I think we'd all appreciate it if you had a vasectomy.
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
CSB, A good friend got a Vasectomy and still had a "whoopsie" baby later that year. Apparently They aren't 100% effective?

/Aviation Gin is delicious
//two
///three
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 700x709]


fairfaxunderground.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: steklo: [Fark user image 700x709]

[fairfaxunderground.com image 300x225]


Haven't seen that warning in awhile.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
