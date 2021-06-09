 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Barstool Sports)   Kids? Don't be a car thief. If you do decide to be a car thief though, at least be smooth like these guys   (barstoolsports.com) divider line
62
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

1160 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2021 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see nothing to admire there.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I see nothing to admire there.


I dunno. I kind of admired the victim's reaction to that. I can only hope I'm that zen if I were face that situation.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I see nothing to admire there.


I think the driver showed remarkable restraint. He didn't freak out or run after the vehicle. He just stood there, like, "Welp, there goes my car."
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who pumps gas with their car running? was he smoking and using a cell phone too?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh yeah, fu*k those people.

He should have shot them.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never leave the key, or the car running.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: who pumps gas with their car running? was he smoking and using a cell phone too?


He probably turned it off, but had the key fob in his pocket and was still close enough.

And then he just stood there.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bullet to the head. No more car thief. No expense of housing this asshole. Done deal.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you remove your keys from the car when you exit it, even if it's only to pump gas. They probably got the key to his house or apartment, too, and they could look at papers in the car and find out where he lives.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this should be a Farkitol commercial.


i'd publicly execute those car thieves, FYI.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: A bullet to the head. No more car thief. No expense of housing this asshole. Done deal.


Wow, y'all geniuses - yeah start shooting in the middle of a farking GAS STATION.  With people actively pumping fuel.  What could possibly farking go wrong?  And that's not even accounting for all the other randos standing around well within max range if you manage to miss the perp and the pumps.  Use your head.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without the blog spam: https://twitter.com/FOX8NOLA/status/1​4​02345986052300805
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: Never leave the key, or the car running.


Trying to think whether if he had the key fob in his pocket and was standing near the car pumping gas if someone can start the car because the key is close enough to trigger the sensor.

Not really something I have ever tried to do.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: Never leave the key, or the car running.


How do you shut off the key? I think I always leave mine running.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: baorao: who pumps gas with their car running? was he smoking and using a cell phone too?

He probably turned it off, but had the key fob in his pocket and was still close enough.

And then he just stood there.


Maybe. I know there's a bit of leeway on being close enough with the key fob to unlock the doors or open the trunk, but to start the engine? Generally there's no legitimate reason to be wanting to start the engine from very far away.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Uh yeah, fu*k those people.

He should have shot them.


Meh, its insured.
He probably had another car by that afternoon.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That scene looked like a performance piece that expresses how I feel at work all day, every day.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're roll model

Fark user imageView Full Size


C'mon, give him some credit!  He was a lover not a fighter!
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Madaynun: Never leave the key, or the car running.

Trying to think whether if he had the key fob in his pocket and was standing near the car pumping gas if someone can start the car because the key is close enough to trigger the sensor.

Not really something I have ever tried to do.


Never mind. Found another article.

FTFA: Police say the victim left his Honda Accord running while he was pumping gas.

Who the fark does that?

Answer: Because Louisiana

/Tulane Grad
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: This is why you remove your keys from the car when you exit it, even if it's only to pump gas. They probably got the key to his house or apartment, too, and they could look at papers in the car and find out where he lives.


This happened to someone who works for me, it was scary how fast the car Thieves became the guys in his apartment.
Fortunately nobody was home and he caught them on high def security camera so they got arrested.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Chinesenookiefactory: A bullet to the head. No more car thief. No expense of housing this asshole. Done deal.

Wow, y'all geniuses - yeah start shooting in the middle of a farking GAS STATION.  With people actively pumping fuel.  What could possibly farking go wrong?  And that's not even accounting for all the other randos standing around well within max range if you manage to miss the perp and the pumps.  Use your head.


not sure how effective a headbutt would be in this situation.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Chinesenookiefactory: A bullet to the head. No more car thief. No expense of housing this asshole. Done deal.

Wow, y'all geniuses - yeah start shooting in the middle of a farking GAS STATION.  With people actively pumping fuel.  What could possibly farking go wrong?  And that's not even accounting for all the other randos standing around well within max range if you manage to miss the perp and the pumps.  Use your head.


Well let's see.....since you're so farking clever .....according to you what should be done?

Let's hear it.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Generally there's no legitimate reason to be wanting to start the engine from very far away.


A lot of people in colder climates start their cars and let them idle forever before driving off in the morning.  "Remote start" is even an actual feature on some cars.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Officer Barrelroll: Madaynun: Never leave the key, or the car running.

Trying to think whether if he had the key fob in his pocket and was standing near the car pumping gas if someone can start the car because the key is close enough to trigger the sensor.

Not really something I have ever tried to do.

Never mind. Found another article.

FTFA: Police say the victim left his Honda Accord running while he was pumping gas.

Who the fark does that?

Answer: Because Louisiana

/Tulane Grad


I read about this in the old Car Talk newspaper column once. People do it to say 10 seconds starting it again.

/Click and Clack were NOT okay with doing this.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they just happened to be filming that particular person?
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feels kinda staged... i know my car always locks the passenger door every time i put it in gear (or close the door, or do anything else really) and doesnt unlock it again until you specifically go out of your way and tell it to... even then it just locks it again a few minutes later.

Every time someone gets in the passenger seat we have to play a game of door-lock whack-a-mole first. Its really kinda annoying & i wish i could turn it off.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Uh yeah, fu*k those people.

He should have shot them.


He probably left his gun sitting in the console.  Now the thieves have that too.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOPD releases surveillance video of a carjacking off

huh huh uh huh huh huh  You said....
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Well let's see.....since you're so farking clever .....according to you what should be done?


Not opening fire at a crowded gas station?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: A bullet to the head. No more car thief. No expense of housing this asshole. Done deal.


Yes because property crime should have the death penalty
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: Chinesenookiefactory: Well let's see.....since you're so farking clever .....according to you what should be done?

Not opening fire at a crowded gas station?


What should be done farknuts?
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: farkingismybusiness: baorao: who pumps gas with their car running? was he smoking and using a cell phone too?

He probably turned it off, but had the key fob in his pocket and was still close enough.

And then he just stood there.

Maybe. I know there's a bit of leeway on being close enough with the key fob to unlock the doors or open the trunk, but to start the engine? Generally there's no legitimate reason to be wanting to start the engine from very far away.


we have a Pilot and I feel certain I've been unable to start the engine when my wife was standing with the fob in her purse at the back door buckling a car seat.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

baorao: who pumps gas with their car running? was he smoking and using a cell phone too?


He also shooffed around on the carpet in his socks for a good ten minutes before slipping in to his crocs.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chewd: dothemath: Uh yeah, fu*k those people.

He should have shot them.

Meh, its insured.
He probably had another car by that afternoon.


If its an older car the best he can hope for is a check for a third of its value.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Chinesenookiefactory: A bullet to the head. No more car thief. No expense of housing this asshole. Done deal.

Yes because property crime should have the death penalty


What should be done? You would no doubt tip your cap as you were wetting your pants and posting the injustice to Twitter.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So he's got to tell the insurance company his door was unlocked and the keys were in it.

/ so self-serve is better how?
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: What should be done farknuts?


I'd probably file a police report and contact my insurance company.

How did you know my nickname is farknuts?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Chinesenookiefactory: A bullet to the head. No more car thief. No expense of housing this asshole. Done deal.

Wow, y'all geniuses - yeah start shooting in the middle of a farking GAS STATION.  With people actively pumping fuel.  What could possibly farking go wrong?  And that's not even accounting for all the other randos standing around well within max range if you manage to miss the perp and the pumps.  Use your head.

Well let's see.....since you're so farking clever .....according to you what should be done?

Let's hear it.


Capture them, give them a fair trial and if convicted sentence them appropriately.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: What should be done? You would no doubt tip your cap as you were wetting your pants and posting the injustice to Twitter.


One of the best things about Fark is how I can learn to be a bad ass when I read stuff like this.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wegro: Chinesenookiefactory: What should be done farknuts?

I'd probably file a police report and contact my insurance company.

How did you know my nickname is farknuts?


Hang on there. I have been told by fark that all cops are bad and I should never call them under any circumstances.  Is that true or is it only true unless you need them?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Chinesenookiefactory: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Chinesenookiefactory: A bullet to the head. No more car thief. No expense of housing this asshole. Done deal.

Wow, y'all geniuses - yeah start shooting in the middle of a farking GAS STATION.  With people actively pumping fuel.  What could possibly farking go wrong?  And that's not even accounting for all the other randos standing around well within max range if you manage to miss the perp and the pumps.  Use your head.

Well let's see.....since you're so farking clever .....according to you what should be done?

Let's hear it.

Capture them, give them a fair trial and if convicted sentence them appropriately.


You would capture them all on your own? How would you do that?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: wegro: Chinesenookiefactory: What should be done farknuts?

I'd probably file a police report and contact my insurance company.

How did you know my nickname is farknuts?

Hang on there. I have been told by fark that all cops are bad and I should never call them under any circumstances.  Is that true or is it only true unless you need them?


Unoriginal sarcastic hyperventilating detected.
 
khatores
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chewd: dothemath: Uh yeah, fu*k those people.

He should have shot them.

Meh, its insured.
He probably had another car by that afternoon.


When can I have your car?
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Capture them, give them a fair trial and if convicted sentence them appropriately.


How is that ever going to convince a bunch of strangers on the internet how badass you are?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: pueblonative: Chinesenookiefactory: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Chinesenookiefactory: A bullet to the head. No more car thief. No expense of housing this asshole. Done deal.

Wow, y'all geniuses - yeah start shooting in the middle of a farking GAS STATION.  With people actively pumping fuel.  What could possibly farking go wrong?  And that's not even accounting for all the other randos standing around well within max range if you manage to miss the perp and the pumps.  Use your head.

Well let's see.....since you're so farking clever .....according to you what should be done?

Let's hear it.

Capture them, give them a fair trial and if convicted sentence them appropriately.

You would capture them all on your own? How would you do that?


If there only was an agency that could deal with such things.
 
mudesi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: pueblonative: Chinesenookiefactory: A bullet to the head. No more car thief. No expense of housing this asshole. Done deal.

Yes because property crime should have the death penalty

What should be done? You would no doubt tip your cap as you were wetting your pants and posting the injustice to Twitter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: wegro: Chinesenookiefactory: What should be done farknuts?

I'd probably file a police report and contact my insurance company.

How did you know my nickname is farknuts?

Hang on there. I have been told by fark that all cops are bad and I should never call them under any circumstances.  Is that true or is it only true unless you need them?


They're never around when you really need them seems to be the thing that happened in this particular case.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Chinesenookiefactory: wegro: Chinesenookiefactory: What should be done farknuts?

I'd probably file a police report and contact my insurance company.

How did you know my nickname is farknuts?

Hang on there. I have been told by fark that all cops are bad and I should never call them under any circumstances.  Is that true or is it only true unless you need them?

Unoriginal sarcastic hyperventilating detected.


You have no answer.
 
baorao
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: So he's got to tell the insurance company his door was unlocked and the keys were in it.

/ so self-serve is better how?


well when you don't violate every posted recommendation of the gas station and general common sense, you sort of just get to pull up, pump as much or a little fuel as you want, watch Maria Menounous on GSTV and then drive away without waiting for service like an invalid.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: I have been told by fark that all cops are bad and I should never call them under any circumstances.


I believe a police report is necessary to file an insurance claim.

Please answer the question about how you know my nickname.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.