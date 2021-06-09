 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Nurse comments that the hospital was previously over capacity with patients. Comment made on her way out the door due a 2-week suspension. For not getting the COVID-19 vaccination
42
42 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA morons will take a swing at ANYONE, even their own hospital when their freedumb to be morons is impinged.

I for one am glad that nurses who don't mind unnecessarily risking the lives of patients not longer work there.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

But their Orange Cult Leader has commanded them to get the vaccine. It just doesn't add up.


But their Orange Cult Leader has commanded them to get the vaccine. It just doesn't add up.

The only thing that makes sense (hold on a second, let me check my calculations here)... is that they're morons.
 
lectos
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They lowered the bar to be a nurse. This is the result
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I wish the number could be zero, but unfortunately, a small number of individuals have decided not to put their patients first," Boom said.

Nice. Good on you.

An additional 285 employees received a medical or religious exemption

Oh go f*ck yourselves.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The nail that sticks up gets the hammer...
 
gregario
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Usually I think of nurses as being kind, caring, emphatic, smart people. Not so much anymore.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They seen the microchips being implanted in the syringes.
 
Lyger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

And the MAGAt that puts their freedumbs before public health gets the pink slip.


And the MAGAt that puts their freedumbs before public health gets the pink slip.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

austerity101: "I wish the number could be zero, but unfortunately, a small number of individuals have decided not to put their patients first," Boom said.

Nice. Good on you.

An additional 285 employees received a medical or religious exemption

Oh go f*ck yourselves.


I don't get religious exemption either. As far as I know all the holy books of the major world religions are silent on the topic of vaccination.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: I don't get religious exemption either. As far as I know all the holy books of the major world religions are silent on the topic of vaccination.

Nice. Good on you.

An additional 285 employees received a medical or religious exemption

Oh go f*ck yourselves.

I don't get religious exemption either. As far as I know all the holy books of the major world religions are silent on the topic of vaccination.


I don't care about that. I care about the fact that viruses don't give a sh*t about your made up superstitions.

"Have you been vaccinated?"
"No, but don't worry, I'm Lutheran."

See how infinitely stupid that sounds.
 
medicalmiracle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lectos: They lowered the bar to be a nurse. This is the result


Interesting take.  I am curious what you mean by lowering the bar. Or is this just a terrible attempt at trolling?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

austerity101: An additional 285 employees received a medical or religious exemption

Oh go f*ck yourselves.


Religion hates science and facts.

/freedom of religion is a curse upon this country
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good. The time for tolerating this anti-science, anti-vax lunacy is long past.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: austerity101: "I wish the number could be zero, but unfortunately, a small number of individuals have decided not to put their patients first," Boom said.

Nice. Good on you.

An additional 285 employees received a medical or religious exemption

Oh go f*ck yourselves.

I don't get religious exemption either. As far as I know all the holy books of the major world religions are silent on the topic of vaccination.



The number of people who claim a religious exemption doesn't line up at all with the number of Christian Scientists or whoever in annual surveys of religious life.
 
medicalmiracle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Now for them to come and do this is like a slap in the face."

Oh STFU.  I have been on the front lines since the start.   After what I've seen this past year I wish they would actually slap her in the face on the way out.  You don't deserve the title/license if this is how you behave in a pandemic.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The most anti-vaxx non-celebrity assholes tend to be nurses? Fox News at 11 pm?
 
MFK
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nurses watch Fox too.

Let's be honest, this is where this is coming from because it certainly isn't coming from any medical training these assholes have received.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Openly admitting you are bad at your job and should not be working there.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If one does not want vaccinations, one should not be a nurse. Any hospital that does NOT mandate its people to be vaccinated against every farking thing possible, well, do NOT go there.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: austerity101: "I wish the number could be zero, but unfortunately, a small number of individuals have decided not to put their patients first," Boom said.

Nice. Good on you.

An additional 285 employees received a medical or religious exemption

Oh go f*ck yourselves.

I don't get religious exemption either. As far as I know all the holy books of the major world religions are silent on the topic of vaccination.


Some religions cling very strongly to the "body is a temple" belief and will not allow any foreign injections like that.  However, the ones that specifically prohibit vaccines also prohibit blood transfusions and other medical procedures as well.  There may be some others, but the only 2 that I've heard hold to this are certain groups of Amish and Jehovah's Witnesses.  Everyone else just uses it as an excuse.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Tyrosine: austerity101: "I wish the number could be zero, but unfortunately, a small number of individuals have decided not to put their patients first," Boom said.

Nice. Good on you.

An additional 285 employees received a medical or religious exemption

Oh go f*ck yourselves.

I don't get religious exemption either. As far as I know all the holy books of the major world religions are silent on the topic of vaccination.

Some religions cling very strongly to the "body is a temple" belief and will not allow any foreign injections like that.  However, the ones that specifically prohibit vaccines also prohibit blood transfusions and other medical procedures as well.  There may be some others, but the only 2 that I've heard hold to this are certain groups of Amish and Jehovah's Witnesses.  Everyone else just uses it as an excuse.



I consider my body a 'temple'. I just prefer it to be a safe temple, not a plagued one.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Please let me know more of these religions that prevent followers from being vaccinated

Because i cannot think of any and wish to be not as ignorant
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lolmao500: austerity101: An additional 285 employees received a medical or religious exemption

Oh go f*ck yourselves.

Religion hates science and facts.

/freedom of religion is a curse upon this country


Exceptions for religion are the problem. Get the government 100% out of giving the slightest shiat about religion, starting with tax exemptions.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Naughty Nurses.

But the wrong kind of naughty.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You have to have all sorts of vaccinations to work in a hospital. I wonder if the protesters here were as adamant about not getting their mandatory annual flu shots.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: austerity101: An additional 285 employees received a medical or religious exemption

Oh go f*ck yourselves.

Religion hates science and facts.

/freedom of religion is a curse upon this country


I'm OK with religion existing and for our laws to be broadly permissive of people's rights to practice their religion. What I'm not OK with is religion getting preference over human rights and public health policy.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Garden State: You have to have all sorts of vaccinations to work in a hospital. I wonder if the protesters here were as adamant about not getting their mandatory annual flu shots.


They probably used the standard maga derp of "It's not fully approved".


Despite being tested on HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF PEOPLE which is more testing than most vaccines get before approval.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: "Have you been vaccinated?"
"No, but don't worry, I'm Lutheran."



That's why the correct response is: "No, I'm under 50, have no high-risk co-morbidities, and I am not immuno-compromised in any way. So no thanks, I don't need a vaccine."
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait wait, what about the hospital being over capacity? Ignoring social distancing protocols seems to be as bad as some 1% of chumps not vaccinating, especially since this seems to be policy, not just weirdos earning themselves the ban hammer
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Destructor: Naughty Nurses.

But the wrong kind of naughty.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: austerity101: "Have you been vaccinated?"
"No, but don't worry, I'm Lutheran."


That's why the correct response is: "No, I'm under 50, have no high-risk co-morbidities, and I am not immuno-compromised in any way. So no thanks, I don't need a vaccine."


Why are you afraid of a vaccine with a 99.9% survival rate?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Once those suspensions play out, with those still refusing, I guess the Houston area is getting a lot of home care nurses all of a sudden.  Advice to anyone contracting one there, I suppose, would be to make sure the company actually requires vaccinations.

I DO expect that moron of a Governor to step in, or his equally evil Lt. Gov., or the lunatic State Legislature, or the deeply corrupt Attorney General, or Ted Cruz, any moment now, and do something terrible.
 
jbuist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: That's why the correct response is: "No, I'm under 50, have no high-risk co-morbidities, and I am not immuno-compromised in any way. So no thanks, I don't need a vaccine."

No, Typhoid Mary, that's not how this works.


No, Typhoid Mary, that's not how this works.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jbuist: gretzkyscores: That's why the correct response is: "No, I'm under 50, have no high-risk co-morbidities, and I am not immuno-compromised in any way. So no thanks, I don't need a vaccine."

No, Typhoid Mary, that's not how this works.


Yeah, I check all those boxes and I still got the vaccine.

Because I'm not a selfish idiot.
 
headslacker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good riddance to bad nurses....
Maybe they can get one of those high-paying waitress jobs down there in Texas
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: austerity101: An additional 285 employees received a medical or religious exemption

Oh go f*ck yourselves.

Religion hates science and facts.

/freedom of religion is a curse upon this country


Seeing as the only de facto alternatives to that is either a theocracy or an enforced atheist state, I'm not to keen on getting rid of freedom of religion.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Yeah, I check all those boxes and I still got the vaccine.

Because I'm not a selfish idiot.

Hell, I've been known to be a selfish idiot and I still got it because there are farking limits, people.

No, Typhoid Mary, that's not how this works.

Yeah, I check all those boxes and I still got the vaccine.

Because I'm not a selfish idiot.


Hell, I've been known to be a selfish idiot and I still got it because there are farking limits, people.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sure she was..
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: austerity101: "Have you been vaccinated?"
"No, but don't worry, I'm Lutheran."


That's why the correct response is: "No, I'm under 50, have no high-risk co-morbidities, and I am not immuno-compromised in any way. So no thanks, I don't need a vaccine."


Ah. the old "I'm a sociopath and I don't care about anyone else so I am willing to be a disease vector in a hospital" defense.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: jbuist: gretzkyscores: That's why the correct response is: "No, I'm under 50, have no high-risk co-morbidities, and I am not immuno-compromised in any way. So no thanks, I don't need a vaccine."

No, Typhoid Mary, that's not how this works.

Yeah, I check all those boxes and I still got the vaccine.

Because I'm not a selfish idiot.


It is insane how many people think that they are just "healthy" enough not to need the vaccine. The vaccine doesn't just attack sick people. It makes healthy people sick, and many of them die.

I can't imagine someone being like, "I'm young and healthy--I don't need these condoms because there's no way I could get HIV." But I'm guessing these idiots do exactly that.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
jbuist, Mrtraveler01

Please don't feed the libertarian.  You can't win because he isn't listening.
 
