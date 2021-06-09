 Skip to content
 
(Jalopnik)   Pregnant woman being pulled over puts on flashers and prepares to exit the highway as we are all taught to do. Officer Earnhardt decides he'd rather flip her into the wall   (jalopnik.com) divider line
136
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

136 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That'll show her!

Something.

Hope she learned her lesson. Whatever that is.

Does anyone know if this poor officer is protected by qualified immunity from this obvious antifaBLM false flag?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's an odd way to perform an abortion.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus farking christ!!!!

She was doing what women in particular told to do.   fark, fark, fark....

Yeah, I am really pissed off.

The same, goes for the Black military officer, who wisely pulled into a well lit area.   But even those jokers didn't flip his car.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If it's not justifiable then you should be forced to hand over your gun and badge and then face charges.

End of story.

/Not justified in any way.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That cop wasn't worried about a dangerous felon possibly being in the car...he just walked over and started chewing her out.

Arkansas, though...Deputy Dumbshiat.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, basically she was trying to save the officer's life, by not making him stand in the middle of a lane to approach her car, and this is how he thanked her.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She was doing what they told people to do.  Of course, this says they won't be charged with fleeing - doesn't say some jerk cop won't decide to perform a PIT maneuver 2 minutes after turning on his lights.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is just insane. What an idiot.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No such thing as a good cop.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ACAB.

We need to gut the entire police system in this country and replace it with something that's not actually terrible. This cop should spend the next couple years in prison with all the other violent felons.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If she loses the baby, the cop gets charged with infanticide under the insane anti-abortion laws, right?

If not, then I guess the right has a lot of explaining to do.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the fark kind of response is that to farking speeding?  Jesus, she's lucky one of her taillights wasn't out, too, or the farker might have shot her.  This motherfarker better be unemployed right now.

\fark
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: That'll show her!

Something.

Hope she learned her lesson. Whatever that is.

Does anyone know if this poor officer is protected by qualified immunity from this obvious antifaBLM false flag?


His legal argument is that a MV is a dangerous weapon and stopping "flight" is crucial before other drivers are put as risk.  Because a traffic ticket.

Will qualified immunity protect Arkansas Deputy Farkwit? Probably.

The 8th Circuit which covers AR has been fairly generous with QI. For a small population state, we see a LOT of QI issues come out of AR.

Worth noting one of the most skeptical jurists on QI in the circuit was appointed by Trump.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: If she loses the baby, the cop gets charged with infanticide under the insane anti-abortion laws, right?

If not, then I guess the right has a lot of explaining to do.


It's the south.  They'll probably charge her.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm assuming she lived to tell the tale because she is white.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mad Scientist: I'm assuming she lived to tell the tale because she is white.


Are you sure you don't want to assume she's black, because a cop wouldn't have done this to a white woman?  It's confusing when our casually bigoted expectations conflict!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: Mad Scientist: I'm assuming she lived to tell the tale because she is white.

Are you sure you don't want to assume she's black, because a cop wouldn't have done this to a white woman?  It's confusing when our casually bigoted expectations conflict!


Did you see bullet holes?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Ker_Thwap: Mad Scientist: I'm assuming she lived to tell the tale because she is white.

Are you sure you don't want to assume she's black, because a cop wouldn't have done this to a white woman?  It's confusing when our casually bigoted expectations conflict!

Did you see bullet holes?


Good point.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So another inherently violent cop was positively itching do do a PIT, 'cause he learned it in police academy and PITs are f*ckin' cool, man, and found an excuse.

Seriously, we had a post a little while back where cops were chasing this asshole all over town - the cop kept talking about. "Gotta PIT 'im.  Man, need to do a PIT. Gonna try a PIT. [which he failed at miserably]" - It's like they really love wrecking cars, shooting things... blowing sh*t up real good, if they could find an excuse for it.

Heavily armed, state-sponsored, adolescent thugs with military-grade hardware and poor impulse control.  F*cking pigs.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So another inherently violent cop was positively itching do do a PIT, 'cause he learned it in police academy and PITs are f*ckin' cool, man, and found an excuse.

Seriously, we had a post a little while back where cops were chasing this asshole all over town - the cop kept talking about. "Gotta PIT 'im.  Man, need to do a PIT. Gonna try a PIT. [which he failed at miserably]" - It's like they really love wrecking cars, shooting things... blowing sh*t up real good, if they could find an excuse for it.

Heavily armed, state-sponsored, adolescent thugs with military-grade hardware and poor impulse control.  F*cking pigs.


I blame the Dukes of Hazzard.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: Benevolent Misanthrope: So another inherently violent cop was positively itching do do a PIT, 'cause he learned it in police academy and PITs are f*ckin' cool, man, and found an excuse.

Seriously, we had a post a little while back where cops were chasing this asshole all over town - the cop kept talking about. "Gotta PIT 'im.  Man, need to do a PIT. Gonna try a PIT. [which he failed at miserably]" - It's like they really love wrecking cars, shooting things... blowing sh*t up real good, if they could find an excuse for it.

Heavily armed, state-sponsored, adolescent thugs with military-grade hardware and poor impulse control.  F*cking pigs.

I blame the Dukes of Hazzard.


I blame Dave Grossman and others like him.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
if you desire something amusing today to waste some time I would recommend checking out the facebook page of the Arkansas State police.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Dave Grossman


Well, yeah.  I was just making a riff on the "I blame violent video games."

Long ago, I was working as an office drone in the IRS, and the local office manager guy decided to bring in the state police to teach us all about office safety.  It quickly devolved into "Pick up the heaviest object you can lift and bash them in the head until they're dead!"  To his credit, the office manager stepped in and said "Thanks Cfficer Crazypants, please leave now!" and, "yeah, don't be doing any of that."
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: if you desire something amusing today to waste some time I would recommend checking out the facebook page of the Arkansas State police.


Oh man, that is some ratio.  Did I do that right, I'm old.

Anyway, the ASP (seems apt) is getting an earful.   LOL
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I Cant Believe Its Not Attempted Murder"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The husband of that pregnant lady should get 10 minutes with a baseball bat in a room alone with the cop.

Farking pig
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they'll get away with it, old maybe he'll be fired but that's it just fired but don't worry do not worry he'll just get hired again one town over the Blue line protects.

This could be your mom your sister your brother your father next time.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: That's an odd way to perform an abortion.


There's just no stopping in a white zone!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officer Earnhardt decided he'd rather put her into the wall

Too soon subby. Too soon. Just kidding, awesome headline.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark these pigs. This is why no one cares when you get shot.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But that cop has a family to get home safe to!!!
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: She was doing what they told people to do.  Of course, this says they won't be charged with fleeing - doesn't say some jerk cop won't decide to perform a PIT maneuver 2 minutes after turning on his lights.

[Fark user image image 414x553]


"Arkansas State Police said..."

Yeah, let me know when it is a law and not at the whim of some cop or DA.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every lawyer within 500 miles of the incident

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Ker_Thwap: Benevolent Misanthrope: So another inherently violent cop was positively itching do do a PIT, 'cause he learned it in police academy and PITs are f*ckin' cool, man, and found an excuse.

Seriously, we had a post a little while back where cops were chasing this asshole all over town - the cop kept talking about. "Gotta PIT 'im.  Man, need to do a PIT. Gonna try a PIT. [which he failed at miserably]" - It's like they really love wrecking cars, shooting things... blowing sh*t up real good, if they could find an excuse for it.

Heavily armed, state-sponsored, adolescent thugs with military-grade hardware and poor impulse control.  F*cking pigs.

I blame the Dukes of Hazzard.

I blame Dave Grossman and others like him.


I blame the lead poisoning from the gun range. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm convinced no species on earth is dumber than the White American police officer.
/seriously
//Brain cells
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: If she loses the baby, the cop gets charged with infanticide under the insane anti-abortion laws, right?

If not, then I guess the right has a lot of explaining to do.


Only if shes baptist.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: Every lawyer within 500 miles of the incident

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x477]


No lawyer will touch this because there will be no payout. It will be far too easy for this idiot to just say that they were failing to stop and therefore this was a police pursuit, and he used a department pursuit tactic.

He will at most get a paid vacation for a week or two then be right back at it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must have been very strong.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vhale: That is just insane. What an idiot.


No it's not insane and it should be 2 counts of attempted murder, assuming the dash cam doesn't show her fleeing at high speed.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She filed suit last month. Can't seem to find what she's asking for in terms of damages, but she should get it.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was it his mistress?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Arkansas is so pro-life, they'd charge the cop with attempted murder.

Not for the woman mind you, for the fetus.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair she would have been a little top-heavy and prone to roll overs.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Follow up

https://www.kark.com/news/working4you​/​working-4-you-woman-suing-state-police​-after-trooper-used-pit-maneuver-on-he​r-vehicle/
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: She filed suit last month. Can't seem to find what she's asking for in terms of damages, but she should get it.


Taxpayers are gonna pay for that piece of shiat. What about the payment is this guy pension, house and 20 years in the joint for that pig?

Taypayers paying when cops murder/try to murder people is utter bullshiat. Make them pay with their own farking bank accounts and pension funds.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: If she loses the baby, the cop gets charged with infanticide under the insane anti-abortion laws, right?

If not, then I guess the right has a lot of explaining to do.


Killing an unborn baby by force (not a medical procedure) is murder in all 50 states.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allthesametome: Follow up

https://www.kark.com/news/working4you/​working-4-you-woman-suing-state-police​-after-trooper-used-pit-maneuver-on-he​r-vehicle/


Drew Murtis' KARK.com?
 
