(Kent Online)   Unfunny comedian you haven't heard of makes comparison between Brits fighting the Nazis during WW2 and teens queuing up for their Covid vaccine. Like I said, unfunny   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Knowing absolutely nothing about this guy, I just don't get it. It sounds like he's joking about how easy society has it today, despite the pandemic. At least that's my takeaway -- that young people today will only do something if it directly benefits them?

I mean, there's an angle there, it's just a weak joke and a really tired intergenerational "back in my day" premise.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Knowing absolutely nothing about this guy, I just don't get it. It sounds like he's joking about how easy society has it today, despite the pandemic. At least that's my takeaway -- that young people today will only do something if it directly benefits them?

I mean, there's an angle there, it's just a weak joke and a really tired intergenerational "back in my day" premise.


Pretty sure that's not it

"Referring to his initial tweet he wrote: "This one has them all thinking they're heroes because they are taking a vaccine they don't need from a Tory Morlock of a PM they are tacitly supporting. "
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: NikolaiFarkoff: Knowing absolutely nothing about this guy, I just don't get it. It sounds like he's joking about how easy society has it today, despite the pandemic. At least that's my takeaway -- that young people today will only do something if it directly benefits them?

I mean, there's an angle there, it's just a weak joke and a really tired intergenerational "back in my day" premise.

Pretty sure that's not it

"Referring to his initial tweet he wrote: "This one has them all thinking they're heroes because they are taking a vaccine they don't need from a Tory Morlock of a PM they are tacitly supporting. "


Holy crap....so he could have just left it as an unfunny, vague joke, but he doubled down on anti-vax political stuff.

That's what you call a career-ender in show biz.
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watch a lot of UK panel shows on Youtube and such and have never seen this guy, and sometimes they have the token unfunny guy on and he still didn't make that cut.
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all need to get on-board with vaccination,
and should encourage that sense of acting for the "collective good"
that folks had back in the WWII era.

It's a good opportunity to 'walk the talk'
and do something good for 'everybody' (not just yourself)
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was sure this was going to be about Chris Delia.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q: Would young people storm the beaches at Normandy today?

A: Probably. They're pretty peaceful today.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Knowing absolutely nothing about this guy, I just don't get it. It sounds like he's joking about how easy society has it today, despite the pandemic. At least that's my takeaway -- that young people today will only do something if it directly benefits them?

I mean, there's an angle there, it's just a weak joke and a really tired intergenerational "back in my day" premise.


Maybe he's making a point about who's against vaccines and masks, you know, Nazis and Qanon.

My guess.

He's right in that case, it's not exactly the same, but he's right. fark Nazis.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: NikolaiFarkoff: Knowing absolutely nothing about this guy, I just don't get it. It sounds like he's joking about how easy society has it today, despite the pandemic. At least that's my takeaway -- that young people today will only do something if it directly benefits them?

I mean, there's an angle there, it's just a weak joke and a really tired intergenerational "back in my day" premise.

Pretty sure that's not it

"Referring to his initial tweet he wrote: "This one has them all thinking they're heroes because they are taking a vaccine they don't need from a Tory Morlock of a PM they are tacitly supporting. "


Oh OK, crap.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: baka-san: NikolaiFarkoff: Knowing absolutely nothing about this guy, I just don't get it. It sounds like he's joking about how easy society has it today, despite the pandemic. At least that's my takeaway -- that young people today will only do something if it directly benefits them?

I mean, there's an angle there, it's just a weak joke and a really tired intergenerational "back in my day" premise.

Pretty sure that's not it

"Referring to his initial tweet he wrote: "This one has them all thinking they're heroes because they are taking a vaccine they don't need from a Tory Morlock of a PM they are tacitly supporting. "

Holy crap....so he could have just left it as an unfunny, vague joke, but he doubled down on anti-vax political stuff.

That's what you call a career-ender in show biz.


Yeah, a really confusing tweet at first.  Comparing youths of 1944 doing their civic duty to youths of 2021 doing their civic duty, so how is that a bad thing?  It's only a bad thing to antivax morons.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lee Hurst sounds like he should have rehearsed.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of them are funny anymore.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: We all need to get on-board with vaccination,


You already are.  Ever heard of chemtrails?  Look it up sherpleson.  (or whatever the singular of "sheeple" is)
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needs to take a cue from us Yanks and proclaim himself to be an Edgy Comedian™ and then start ranting about cancel culture.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have exactly zero people had any vaccines against any disease before flying anywhere?

NikolaiFarkoff: baka-san: NikolaiFarkoff: Knowing absolutely nothing about this guy, I just don't get it. It sounds like he's joking about how easy society has it today, despite the pandemic. At least that's my takeaway -- that young people today will only do something if it directly benefits them?

I mean, there's an angle there, it's just a weak joke and a really tired intergenerational "back in my day" premise.

Pretty sure that's not it

"Referring to his initial tweet he wrote: "This one has them all thinking they're heroes because they are taking a vaccine they don't need from a Tory Morlock of a PM they are tacitly supporting. "

Holy crap....so he could have just left it as an unfunny, vague joke, but he doubled down on anti-vax political stuff.

That's what you call a career-ender in show biz.


He also claimed that Greta Thunberg's activism could be cured with penis.

Lee Hurst's career was pretty much done when Wossy replaced him on They Think It's All Over.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Knowing absolutely nothing about this guy, I just don't get it. It sounds like he's joking about how easy society has it today, despite the pandemic. At least that's my takeaway -- that young people today will only do something if it directly benefits them?

I mean, there's an angle there, it's just a weak joke and a really tired intergenerational "back in my day" premise.


nope
he's been a well known utter bell end over here for some time now. wrecked a promising career in TV appearances for it.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sephjnr: Have exactly zero people had any vaccines against any disease before flying anywhere?NikolaiFarkoff: baka-san: NikolaiFarkoff: Knowing absolutely nothing about this guy, I just don't get it. It sounds like he's joking about how easy society has it today, despite the pandemic. At least that's my takeaway -- that young people today will only do something if it directly benefits them?

I mean, there's an angle there, it's just a weak joke and a really tired intergenerational "back in my day" premise.

Pretty sure that's not it

"Referring to his initial tweet he wrote: "This one has them all thinking they're heroes because they are taking a vaccine they don't need from a Tory Morlock of a PM they are tacitly supporting. "

Holy crap....so he could have just left it as an unfunny, vague joke, but he doubled down on anti-vax political stuff.

That's what you call a career-ender in show biz.

He also claimed that Greta Thunberg's activism could be cured with penis.

Lee Hurst's career was pretty much done when Wossy replaced him on They Think It's All Over.


What the feck
She was like 15 when she came to the attention of the world
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sephjnr: Have exactly zero people had any vaccines against any disease before flying anywhere?NikolaiFarkoff: baka-san: NikolaiFarkoff: Knowing absolutely nothing about this guy, I just don't get it. It sounds like he's joking about how easy society has it today, despite the pandemic. At least that's my takeaway -- that young people today will only do something if it directly benefits them?

I mean, there's an angle there, it's just a weak joke and a really tired intergenerational "back in my day" premise.

Pretty sure that's not it

"Referring to his initial tweet he wrote: "This one has them all thinking they're heroes because they are taking a vaccine they don't need from a Tory Morlock of a PM they are tacitly supporting. "

Holy crap....so he could have just left it as an unfunny, vague joke, but he doubled down on anti-vax political stuff.

That's what you call a career-ender in show biz.

He also claimed that Greta Thunberg's activism could be cured with penis.

Lee Hurst's career was pretty much done when Wossy replaced him on They Think It's All Over.


p.s. If anyone remembers that show, just about none of it would fly today. Especially the "Feel The Sportsman" licensed gropefest.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfunny comedian you haven't heard of

As long as it totally rules out Bo Burnham, I can breathe again.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
England seems to have a surplus of prematurely bald men with hairy arms.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: Walter the Ugandan Goat waded in with...

I just love how:

1. They have to casually write the handle "Walter the Ugandan Goat" and take what that person had to say seriously.

2. They apparently don't know that the phrase is "weighed in."
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He added: "I don't follow any ideology and I'm not left wing or right wing and I'm not in the centre. I just float between the two. But I sometimes see things and think 'that's wrong, I don't agree with that'."

You...

- ...make fun of Greta Thunberg
- ...are a self-professed and proud Covidiot.
- ...are a conspiracy theorist

Mate, you're one BNP vote away from being as far right as it gets.  I wouldn't be the least bit surprised to heave you've complained about Muslim-only zones, Gypsy caravans, and/or Poles stealing British jobs.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idk who that is 🤔
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even know what the "joke" is supposed to be.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sephjnr: Have exactly zero people had any vaccines against any disease before flying anywhere?NikolaiFarkoff: baka-san: NikolaiFarkoff: Knowing absolutely nothing about this guy, I just don't get it. It sounds like he's joking about how easy society has it today, despite the pandemic. At least that's my takeaway -- that young people today will only do something if it directly benefits them?

I mean, there's an angle there, it's just a weak joke and a really tired intergenerational "back in my day" premise.

Pretty sure that's not it

"Referring to his initial tweet he wrote: "This one has them all thinking they're heroes because they are taking a vaccine they don't need from a Tory Morlock of a PM they are tacitly supporting. "

Holy crap....so he could have just left it as an unfunny, vague joke, but he doubled down on anti-vax political stuff.

That's what you call a career-ender in show biz.

He also claimed that Greta Thunberg's activism could be cured with penis.

Lee Hurst's career was pretty much done when Wossy replaced him on They Think It's All Over.


Ummm... wow, if true.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Knowing absolutely nothing about this guy, I just don't get it. It sounds like he's joking about how easy society has it today, despite the pandemic. At least that's my takeaway -- that young people today will only do something if it directly benefits them?

I mean, there's an angle there, it's just a weak joke and a really tired intergenerational "back in my day" premise.


Yeah, same. I don't get it. Kids today are soft I guess? Though I think if their great grandparents heard about this they'd be relieved. My descendants don't have to fight anybody and scientists have cured all the worst infectious diseases? Mission accomplished I guess.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: TFA: Walter the Ugandan Goat waded in with...

I just love how:

1. They have to casually write the handle "Walter the Ugandan Goat" and take what that person had to say seriously.

2. They apparently don't know that the phrase is "weighed in."


"waded in" is perfectly cromulent.  As in, "He waded into the conversation" to mean he joined in the thick of the conversation.  "Weighed in" is more specifically about giving an opinion on a specific topic.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: sephjnr: Have exactly zero people had any vaccines against any disease before flying anywhere?NikolaiFarkoff: baka-san: NikolaiFarkoff: Knowing absolutely nothing about this guy, I just don't get it. It sounds like he's joking about how easy society has it today, despite the pandemic. At least that's my takeaway -- that young people today will only do something if it directly benefits them?

I mean, there's an angle there, it's just a weak joke and a really tired intergenerational "back in my day" premise.

Pretty sure that's not it

"Referring to his initial tweet he wrote: "This one has them all thinking they're heroes because they are taking a vaccine they don't need from a Tory Morlock of a PM they are tacitly supporting. "

Holy crap....so he could have just left it as an unfunny, vague joke, but he doubled down on anti-vax political stuff.

That's what you call a career-ender in show biz.

He also claimed that Greta Thunberg's activism could be cured with penis.

Lee Hurst's career was pretty much done when Wossy replaced him on They Think It's All Over.

Ummm... wow, if true.


Article with screencap
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fireproof: TFA: Walter the Ugandan Goat waded in with...

I just love how:

1. They have to casually write the handle "Walter the Ugandan Goat" and take what that person had to say seriously.

2. They apparently don't know that the phrase is "weighed in."


Maybe Walter's phone was on a small island in middle of a shallow river?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: baka-san: NikolaiFarkoff: Knowing absolutely nothing about this guy, I just don't get it. It sounds like he's joking about how easy society has it today, despite the pandemic. At least that's my takeaway -- that young people today will only do something if it directly benefits them?

I mean, there's an angle there, it's just a weak joke and a really tired intergenerational "back in my day" premise.

Pretty sure that's not it

"Referring to his initial tweet he wrote: "This one has them all thinking they're heroes because they are taking a vaccine they don't need from a Tory Morlock of a PM they are tacitly supporting. "

Holy crap....so he could have just left it as an unfunny, vague joke, but he doubled down on anti-vax political stuff.

That's what you call a career-ender in show biz.


Shame he never had himself a career starter in showbiz
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA: Today (Wednesday) the comic, who lives between Sittingbourne and Faversham, retaliated with a foul-mouthed reply.


Ooof. I know his career has been in the doldrums for a couple of decades now, but he must have snorted every penny he ever got for being on TV.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: He added: "I don't follow any ideology and I'm not left wing or right wing and I'm not in the centre. I just float between the two. But I sometimes see things and think 'that's wrong, I don't agree with that'."

You...

- ...make fun of Greta Thunberg
- ...are a self-professed and proud Covidiot.
- ...are a conspiracy theorist

Mate, you're one BNP vote away from being as far right as it gets.  I wouldn't be the least bit surprised to heave you've complained about Muslim-only zones, Gypsy caravans, and/or Poles stealing British jobs.


No, no, he's a Fark Independent™, just not on Fark.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
1940s - Young Brits kill Nazis
2020s - Young Brits kill Coronavirus
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
wait? Are the Nazis bad again?   I lose track of where the right stands on Nazism.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I must say, Subby delivered 100% on truthiness in the headline.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"1940: Young Brits refusing to give in to Nazis. 2021: Young Brits queuing up for jabs so they can go on holiday."

Doesn't do it for me.  Guess I don't get his banter.

The uncle I'm named after stepped out of his crashed  Lancaster bomber along with one of survivor and was soon back in the skies in a newer, less shot up Lancaster, only to disappear over the channel.  He had traveled from the other side of the earth just to get to old Blighty.

If the Young Brits are going to Germany in the summer to the beaches, I've swum in the North Sea.  It's frickin' cold even in Summer.  Not as cold as a Swiss, glacier fed lake, but still cold.  Of course Germans look down on people who take warm showers.

Nah.  He probably needs to cross the pond and work for GOP election propaganda.
 
roddack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
and I was expecting Steven Crowder
 
Uranus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ah! Kent! Lee Mack got it right...

Lee Mack's Joke Leaves John Cleese In Near Tears | The Graham Norton Show
Youtube dmbpagijVkk
 
Bungles
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Knowing absolutely nothing about this guy, I just don't get it. It sounds like he's joking about how easy society has it today, despite the pandemic. At least that's my takeaway -- that young people today will only do something if it directly benefits them?

I mean, there's an angle there, it's just a weak joke and a really tired intergenerational "back in my day" premise.


He goes on anti-mask rallies. He is not commenting of society, it's just more of his antivax BS.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Comedians that can't move forward move right.  Just ask Happy Days funnyman Scott Baio.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: England seems to have a surplus of prematurely bald men with hairy arms.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"What of it?"
 
wantingout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ooo I was wondering who the 2-minute hate would be about today!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wantingout: Ooo I was wondering who the 2-minute hate would be about today!


Says the guy who showed up to contribute exactly zero.
 
Uranus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: FrancoFile: England seems to have a surplus of prematurely bald men with hairy arms.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 180x180]
"What of it?"


Why did you post a Megabus ad?
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Comedians Celebrities that can't move forward move right.  Just ask Happy Days funnyman Scott Baio.


"Loss of relevance leads to fear. Fear leads to anger.  Anger leads to hate.  Hate leads to the far-right."  -Yoda (D-agoba)
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Uranus: Psychopusher: FrancoFile: England seems to have a surplus of prematurely bald men with hairy arms.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 180x180]
"What of it?"

Why did you post a Megabus ad?


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Uranus: Psychopusher: FrancoFile: England seems to have a surplus of prematurely bald men with hairy arms.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 180x180]
"What of it?"

Why did you post a Megabus ad?

[i.chzbgr.com image 401x271]


That injoke must be at least a decade old now, still love it.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hurst is no stranger to controversy. The 6ft 2in comedian was suspended by Twitter in March after making an "offensive" remark about 18-year-old activist Greta Thunberg.

How, exactly, is his height relevant? If he was Tom Cruise-sized, would his Greta remark be somehow less creepy?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.