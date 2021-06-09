 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   Rambling Brampton man rams ambulance, scrambles   (thestar.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob Seger's getting too old for this sh*t.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes like an egg & scrambles?
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did he have a plan about a canal?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whoa, Black Betty!
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"The bishop brandished his burgundy blandishments"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Whoa, Black Betty!


restorationyard.comView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ram Jam - Black Betty
Youtube I_2D8Eo15wE
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Whoa, Black Betty!


Sample Ham?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He was probably born that way.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Whoa, Black Betty!


Whoaa, Bramptonian, ram a van!
Whoaa, Bramptonian, ram a van!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pam Balam.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
+1 subby. that's how you write a headline
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As a Bramptonian, this ... does not surprise me.  It's not even the first time an ambulance has been hit here in the last few years.  That one happened literally at the end of my street.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was time for leavin', he hoped they'd understand.

They did not.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Whoa, Black Betty!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_am_lying
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Perhaps he was simply a rambling man....
Lemon Jelly - Ramblin' Man (Lost Horizons)
Youtube KXDtQcuA5Bo
 
