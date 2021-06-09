 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Sister Mary Margaret will plead guilty to stealing more than $835K from the Catholic school she was principal of to fund her casino gambling   (ktla.com) divider line
36
    More: Fail, Fraud, principal of a Catholic elementary school, Mary Margaret Kreuper, school funds, federal officials, St. James Catholic School, Federal Bureau of Investigation, savings account  
•       •       •

536 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2021 at 12:29 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sister Mary Elephant
Youtube aDaCNA3pink
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bingo night is a gateway drug?
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No no no!  The money was just resting in her account.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Augustine would be proud.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schatzie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hopefully there will be exile to Craggy Island and perhaps a reboot of a certain TV series.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's too bad they caught her when they did. She was just about to win big and be able to pay it all back.
 
Fellini8.5
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now where will they get the money to pay the taxes on the orphanage?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's a bad habit.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well this sounds like a fairly straightforward gambling addiction. And did she keep wagering larger amounts of money hoping to win back enough to pay back the previous large amounts of money?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lemmy's Warts: No no no!  The money was just resting in her account.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Failure in the screening process.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I went to catholic school. A nun told me I had the devil inside of me because I couldn't sit still, she said it to my mother.

Turns out I just had A.D.D.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Augustine would be proud.


I mean, we can't control how others perceive us in in their souls.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The reporter lady is very nice. I like her!
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
While she's imprisoned, they should slap her hands with a ruler! Karma, Sister Kathleen Claire!
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She should claim that she took it to fund the choir.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I went to catholic school. A nun told me I had the devil inside of me because I couldn't sit still, she said it to my mother.

Turns out I just had A.D.D.


Me too, but I'm old and there was no A.D.D. when I was a kid so I was just being "a jerk". At catholic high school, I really was a jerk, but, got a pretty good education out of it.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Queensryche - Suite Sister Mary (Official Video)
Youtube 8CZGion20E4
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Don't get between a nun and her money
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
God Damn!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I went to catholic school. A nun told me I had the devil inside of me because I couldn't sit still, she said it to my mother.

Turns out I just had A.D.D.


Dammit, Marcos!  Sit still!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Marcos P: I went to catholic school. A nun told me I had the devil inside of me because I couldn't sit still, she said it to my mother.

Turns out I just had A.D.D.

Me too, but I'm old and there was no A.D.D. when I was a kid so I was just being "a jerk". At catholic high school, I really was a jerk, but, got a pretty good education out of it.


Adolescent Devil Disorder
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The male prostitutes were the icing on the cake
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Lemmy's Warts: No no no!  The money was just resting in her account.

[Fark user image 467x370]


Everyone knows you have to use other people's money, or you can't keep that vow of poverty.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
a member of the Catholic Church stealing money?!?!?  Such a thing is totally,,,,, believable.  i mean of course she did. it is what they do.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She is but a humble servant of God, in charge of the mortal souls of our children and preparing them in Good on Earth for the eternal afterlife in Heaven.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

imauniter: The male prostitutes were the icing on the cake


You thought that was icing?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Now where will they get the money to pay the taxes on the orphanage?


She needs to see Reverend Cleophus at the Triple Rock for some inspiration. Then, off to the Murphy and the Magic Tones concert at the Holiday Inn.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: imauniter: The male prostitutes were the icing on the cake

You thought that was icing?


Hair gel
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't they have to just forgive her...or something?
 
Cheron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As Sister Mary Annette pointed out, a few more nuns like this and Trump would have stayed in Atlantic City.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Well this sounds like a fairly straightforward gambling addiction. And did she keep wagering larger amounts of money hoping to win back enough to pay back the previous large amounts of money?


It's not so much an addiction as an overabundance of optimism.
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Q: What kind of meat of meat does a priest eat on Friday?

A: None

/ The city in FL is:  AUG-uh-steen

// but the Saint is:  a-GUST-tin
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.