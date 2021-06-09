 Skip to content
(Independent)   Royal Caribbean flip-flops on unvaccinated cruisers. Its fans aren't so happy   (independent.co.uk) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here is hoping a probably outcome happens. A large outbreak onboard and no country will allow the ship entry because of the stupidity of the ship's operator so it languishes at sea while people die from lack of care all because desantis wants to kill more people.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe the U.S. Navy submarine corps can use them for target practice?
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's the only way to spread the Indian variant to the islands.
Also really disappointed in them. I've gone on several with a few different lines and I liked RC. Far better than the horror stories you hear about Carnival. But, I wouldn't touch them with a 40 foot cattle prod if thats how they're going to run it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you care about getting sick, why on earth are you taking a cruise in the first place?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols, which will be announced at a later date."

How long until Ron bans that too?
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
COVID is the least scary thing you can get on a cruise ship.

Sea Herpes, for instance.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Customer: Signs up for all vaccinated cruise
Carnival Plague Lines: Removes vaccine requirement
Customer:  I can haz refund
Carnival Plague Lines : HAHAHAHAHAH. no
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eurotrader: Here is hoping a probably outcome happens. A large outbreak onboard and no country will allow the ship entry because of the stupidity of the ship's operator so it languishes at sea while people die from lack of care all because desantis wants to kill more people.


The solution is simple.

Drop them off at Ron's house.  He clearly has no problem with them.

I'm sure he'll love having a ship full of diseased angry tourists over for dinner.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nah, the marketing is off. They need a 'Covid Freedom Cruise' - all unvaccinated crew and patrons.
 
db2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: COVID is the least scary thing you can get on a cruise ship.

Sea Herpes, for instance.


You think Land Herpes is bad? You haven't seen anything yet.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm so glad they once again chose profits over human lives.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.