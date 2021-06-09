 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTVR)   "He pulled up in front of the house and turned the trailer on so it dumped out all the pennies on the grass and my mom came out and was like, 'What are you dumping in my yard?' 'It's your final child support payment"   (wtvr.com) divider line
18
    More: Strange, Mother, Father, Turn, Family, Avery Sanford, Parent, last month, Turn LP  
•       •       •

284 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2021 at 11:33 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stay classy, Virginia.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Take the arsehole to court and demand payment. Lacking a receipt or transfer confirmation there is no payment that can be proven in court. Dumping something in someone's the yard is littering not payment of a debt. Garnish wages,block passport and hunting and fishing privileges until paid.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's nice that they donated the pennies, but I'm honestly surprised that no one in the story realizes that change counters exist and are often free to use as long as you have an account at the FI you normally bank with.

My credit union has one in their entry way and it's completely networked into the system.  I don't even have to wait in line to deposit.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We should probably require permits for humans to breed.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When reached by phone Tuesday, Avery's father said his actions were the result of 18 years of built-up frustration and his emotions got the best of him. He said the last thing he wanted to do was to put a further wedge between him and his daughter.

Yeah, bullshiat.  You didn't give a F*CK about how this would impact those kids. You just heard about the asshole who dumped some guy's last paycheck in his driveway in pennies and thought "Yeah! That's what I should do to the biatch who made me pay child support all these years! Except I'll put them on her lawn, where it's harder to pick up and might even kill her grass."

You can f*ck right on off with your false regret.  Your only regret is that it didn't embarrass them and people now know for certain you're a compleat asshole.

And as a woman who made the same decision you daughter did when I was her age, I hope she stays strong and doesn't let you back into her life.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Take the arsehole to court and demand payment. Lacking a receipt or transfer confirmation there is no payment that can be proven in court. Dumping something in someone's the yard is littering not payment of a debt. Garnish wages,block passport and hunting and fishing privileges until paid.


This. Sheriff should have been called for trespassing.

Judges are usually not fond of bullshiat like this either.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I like this guy.

Its interesting that nobody is asking what kind of assholes the ex wife and daughter must be to drive a man to do such a thing.
 
padraig
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeps. I predict a bright future of father/daughter relationship right here. Great way to show you love your kids, dad !
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: I like this guy.

Its interesting that nobody is asking what kind of assholes the ex wife and daughter must be to drive a man to do such a thing.


Well, one thing is certain, you are a complete and total asshole.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

houstondragon: eurotrader: Take the arsehole to court and demand payment. Lacking a receipt or transfer confirmation there is no payment that can be proven in court. Dumping something in someone's the yard is littering not payment of a debt. Garnish wages,block passport and hunting and fishing privileges until paid.

This. Sheriff should have been called for trespassing.

Judges are usually not fond of bullshiat like this either.


I'ma go out on a limb here and say she's probably just happy to be completely rid of the asshole.

/ DRTFA, of course
 
Elzar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: I like this guy.

Its interesting that nobody is asking what kind of assholes the ex wife and daughter must be to drive a man to do such a thing.


Father of the Year material even?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did they sort through the pennies and look for those of numismatic value, or did they just pave their floors with pennies and epoxy?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I would like to propose a modified Solomon solution.

Get a robotic mulching mower, evacuate the place, and cut all the pennies in half.

Then punch the dumper in the cawk
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: I like this guy.

Its interesting that nobody is asking what kind of assholes the ex wife and daughter must be to drive a man to do such a thing.


Grandpa? I thought you drank yourself to death?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Elzar: dothemath: I like this guy.

Its interesting that nobody is asking what kind of assholes the ex wife and daughter must be to drive a man to do such a thing.

Father of the Year material even?


The guy has a flair for dramatic theater.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Personally, I think I'd stop calling him Dad for starters.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ now  

dothemath: I like this guy.

Its interesting that nobody is asking what kind of assholes the ex wife and daughter must be to drive a man to do such a thing.


Ha, just came to ask the same thing, said 18 yrs of frustration so started right off the bat, maybe he can finally afford to move out of his rat hole and get a nicer place.  Would be nice to hear the guys side for once.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.