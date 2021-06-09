 Skip to content
 
(WCAX Vermont)   To the beach in Maine our family goes. Feet stained black by god only knows. (It's squished bugs between our toes) It won't wash off with the garden hose   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Copyright, Maine, All rights reserved, Beach, Stain, John Lillibridge, whole lot of dead bugs, Kennebunk, Maine  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stathoplos took some samples and brought them home to get a closer look with a microscope."

Those people know how to science!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Acetone should clean it off.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They're doing they're part.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
their, gdammit.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gross.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They couldn't have identified the bugs for the readers?  Good journalism there.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: "Stathoplos took some samples and brought them home to get a closer look with a microscope."

Those people know how to science!


I mean, she's literally a scientist, Ph.D. and everything.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Boy, when something happens to white people its news!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: They couldn't have identified the bugs for the readers?  Good journalism there.


https://www.pressherald.com/2021/06/0​8​/mysterious-black-substance-on-wells-b​each-turns-out-to-be-millions-of-dead-​bugs/

They haven't been identified yet.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Person walks barefoot outside. Feet end up dirty.
More news at 5
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just soak your feet in H₂SO₄. It will take the stains, skin, and toes right off. Eventually, your feet too.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
mobileimages.lowes.comView Full Size


//hey...Maine stole our shtick
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: Boy, when something happens to white people its news!


White people are turning black; you can see how that would be frightening to them.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Squishing your feet in black mud? That's how you dig for steamer clams in Maine, been doing it for years.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I guess the University of Maine will need a new mascot to keep up with UNC.

/Bananas the Bear?  Really?
 
wademh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looks like a classic case of poop foot...
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: Boy, when something happens to white people its news!


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wademh: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500]


Someone needs to tell Joe Don Baker to stop drinking that stuff.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Probably just Deepwater Horizon. The gift that keeps on giving.
 
