(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Homeless guy breaks in, sleeps in bed, writes curse words in toothpaste on mirror, and steals cats. The Aristocats?   (wjactv.com) divider line
Unright
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He stole an Aristocats DVD?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was pretty wasted, in my defense.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stolen Cats is a song I'm writing.

Ok, it sucks and needed both a title and lyrics, but gosh darn it it's now Stolen Cats.

/Stolen cats sitting on a fence
//They really hate their mean pa-rents
///So the song needs some work
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Portage, PA

Median home price of $106k.
https://www.realtor.com/realestateand​h​omes-search/Portage_PA/overview

Annual healthcare, would run, at market rates of, what, $5k?  Let's be generous and get the doctors a nice holiday gift at $10k.

$116k the first year and $10k every year after.

Incarcerating a prisoner costs $43k/year in Pennsylvania.
https://www.google.com/search?client=​f​irefox-b-1-d&q=pennsylvania+annual+pri​son+cost

How long until his incarceration exceeds that price?  About three years?

/I've long forgotten my intercept graphing
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There are worse things than toothpaste.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He left the house minty fresh!
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait.

They went on vacation and LEFT the cats there instead of being cared for by someone else?

Maybe those cats needed to be stolen.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is "toothpaste" a language, now?

*With* instead of *in*, Subby.
 
Phil McKraken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A pussy grabber? Is Donald Trump homeless yet?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Technically at that point he's a squatter
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I know we aren't supposed to judge based on physical appearance but every person I've met with his features (small face compared to head size, deep set eyes, narrow mouth) has had fairly distinct mental issues.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hope Mary gets her cats back because who doesn't love pussy? They are so fluffy, cute and fun to play with!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Available from all Christian Publishing on Amazon.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Never fark around with cats and find out.

It is the law in Ulthar.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: [static.independent.co.uk image 850x628]


I know this will sound cat-racist. But Siamese (if you please) cats are very, very loud. I've never known a quiet one.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Wait.They went on vacation and LEFT the cats there instead of being cared for by someone else?Maybe those cats needed to be stolen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
They should start a group therapy session with Ted Cruz's dog Snowflake
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Man these fairy tale rewrites are getting out of hand.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Man these fairy tale rewrites are getting out of hand.

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 700x1078]


"Bed's warm."
 
thesloppy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't know this homeless fellow, but I do have a cat named Toothpaste:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
