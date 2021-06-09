 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   68-year-old woman gets a hell of a CSB to tell at her bridge club   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, Deer
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DOH!

/ seriously - f*cked up stuff often happen to the car *behind* the one that hits a deer, or, in this case, an oncoming one.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The deer crashed through the windshield and hit a passenger in the front seat and one in the back seat. State police said 68-year-old Roxanne Chuk of Lake Forest, Calif., was seriously hurt and a 9-year-old suffered minor injuries.

The driver, 68-year-old Suzanna Hill, of Johnstown, was also taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Is this some sort of rite of passage that I'm not aware of?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: DOH!

/ seriously - f*cked up stuff often happen to the car *behind* the one that hits a deer, or, in this case, an oncoming one.


By general rule of driving is "I'll accept anything but a tie."
 
Psylence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do old people even play bridge anymore?

It's Central PA too. Isn't that Euchre territory?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom had a csb with a deer. Deer hit HER. Damage to the front so the cops didn't believe her when she said it literally charged the car from the side. Then they found hair on the inside of the drivers side mirror. fark that deer. fark all deer actually, except the one I'm eating, but fark that deer in particular.
 
goatharper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
151: fark all deer actually, except the one I'm eating,

I, too, am eating a deer. I farked t first.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That'll set her back a few bucks.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had a good friend who was killed that way. He was driving on the Atlanta perimeter, and the guy in front of him hit a deer. It went through Willie's windshield.  He was on life support for a week.  RIP, Willie, you were a great guy.  I drive very cautiously on dark roads because of what happened to him,  and I don't care who doesn't like it. They can go around me.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But hey, free pre-tenderized venison amirite?
UnCSB: I've only hit a deer once. Just driving on an intrastate road in the middle of the night doing roughly the speed limit. A deer bolts across the road out of nowhere for some reason. Slam on the brakes but it's back left hoof still connects with my left headlight hard enough to break it. I think it survived from the ankle injury but I don't know
 
chewd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
CSB: I was in the passenger seat, the GF was driving. It wasnt necessarily a snowy day, but it was a wintery day & there were some ice patches here & there.

Suddenly a deer jumped out in front of us & the GF just stamped on the brakes & froze there. The car was on one of these ice patches at the time & so it instantly started spinning, which the GF made no efforts to stop, because she was froze. It seemed like the car just spun 'round & 'round forever, (was probably only a couple times around, but you know how time dilates in times like this) and i braced, waiting for the deer to smash into us

It never did tho... when we finally spun to a halt, i looked around & there was no deer to be found. Weird.
Another motorist had seen the whole thing & pulled over to make sure we were okay & they told us what had happened. When our car started spinning the deer freaked out and leapt straight up in the air (about 12 feet in the air according to the guy) and we managed to pass harmlessly underneath it spinning 360's the whole way. He said the deer somehow stuck the landing & galloped off into the woods before we even stopped moving.

The car was undamaged, as were we... just a lil shook up.
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I once ran over a deer in a Honda Civic.  The car took no damage except the front end went out of alignment.

I took it to be aligned.  The mechanic asked me how it got that way. He clearly did not believe my story and scoffed at a car with no deer damage.

After they put the car on the rack, he came back to me and apologized for scoffing at me.  He said they had to hose it off to get rid of the fur and rotten meat stuck in the steering bars.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

goatharper: 151: fark all deer actually, except the one I'm eating,

I, too, am eating a deer. I farked t first.


Not amused.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

freetomato: I had a good friend who was killed that way. He was driving on the Atlanta perimeter, and the guy in front of him hit a deer. It went through Willie's windshield.  He was on life support for a week.  RIP, Willie, you were a great guy.  I drive very cautiously on dark roads because of what happened to him,  and I don't care who doesn't like it. They can go around me.


Driving on a two-lane Highway from one city to another, I had some idiot keep close behind me, so I slowed down until I stopped so that the fool could go around. And that fool, who did go around me, nearly hit a deer in doing so. I felt good that at least I'd avoided that much of a heart attack!
 
