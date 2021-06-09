Fark NotNewsletter: Carb-free since 2014. Crab-free since this morning

|
|
|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-06-09 9:48:54 AM
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week has been well.
Every once in awhile something massively important shows up in the news cycle but fails to get traction for whatever reason. Some of you probably saw the article about the FBI making an encryption app and managing to get 9,000 folks, mostly involved in organized crime, to use it for primary messaging. Whoops. I'm expecting more entertaining stories to come out of that one, so stay tuned. In the very least it's a big deal, and depending on what else is on there the sky is the limit.
Also of note: Snopes.com, a friend of ours since the late '90s, started selling a mystery puzzle box package. For now I just wanted to bring it to your attention. As for why, we'll talk more about it next week. The tl;dr version is now would be a great time to sign up for TotalFark - we may have a really fun discussion on deck next week. Seriously, it's extra dumb.
No Fark News Livestream this week, Dallan and I are both on the road. He's in Utah doing whatever he does in Utah, I'm in Cedar Rapids speaking at EntreFEST, which is a great time if you're local and inclined to join.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Sin'sHero decided to try using more hemisphere-inclusive language when discussing seasons
GreatGlavinsGhost responded to knackx's suggestion that context is an important part of communication
jim32rr realized something about Burger King's menu
The Googles Do Nothing explained the sad truth about how the world works
Pocket Ninja shared a little-known fact about growing almonds in California
Tr0mBoNe agreed that we should consider other time zones when communicating on the internet
ryebread revealed the real COVID-19 conspiracy
Bill_Wick's_Friend reacted to a man on a plane being taken down by passengers and flight crew when he tried to break into the cockpit
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That accepted a compliment with humility
The Pope of Manwich Village spotted the cause of a devastating car crash in Hawaii
Smart:
optikeye remembered a feature some old cars had that would never be allowed today
Fingerware Error brought up car gadgets that used to work differently
40 degree day shared a story about a recent encounter with an erratic driver
AirForceVet told us how local noise ordinances have been used to protect people
ryebread revealed the real COVID-19 conspiracy
Magorn pointed out probably the best part about saving the lives of some bigots who were harassing you [Note: Be sure to check this story out if you missed it]
jso2897 called out some dam effects of climate change
CSB Sunday Morning: Wait, that actually happened? Tell your surreal stories
Smart: Devolving_Spud described an eerie encounter with ball lightning
Smart (honorable mention since it's probably not surreal to anyone else): Hey Nurse! shared a story about meeting a hottie at a Chinese food buffet
Funny: Ker_Thwap's friend was an unlikely hero
Funny (honorable mention because the same story won three years ago): Flab witnessed something strange at Burger King
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
This Is Bold Text explained what "antifa symbols" look like
hugram revealed the real reason Donald Trump had his blog shut down
Maturin had a suggestion for handling complaints that Annie Leibovitz was taking photos of Jen Psaki after not taking any of the women of the Trump administration
JerseyTim responded to the strange complaint that "gays are celebrated for a full month while veterans only get one day"
Sin'sHero recognized the high school Tucker Carlson went to from the photo that NewportBarGuy posted
Politics Smart:
hardinparamedic discussed Arizona's plans to use Zyklon B to execute people sentenced to death, with this follow-up comment about capital punishment
diIdo tontine pointed out one of the problems with a North Carolina county's ban on Coke vending machines in county office buildings
GardenWeasel either made a prescient prediction or gave Republicans an idea
dhcmrlchtdj responded to Rep. Maria Salazar's claim that socialists and communists are antisemitic
Nadie_AZ recommended a book for those who are interested in learning more about U.S. history
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba showed Lindsey Graham paying tribute to his Irish background
samsquatch demonstrated how difficult life was before elastic was invented
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave the Fark mascot some festive adornments
RedZoneTuba revealed the ugly truth about Barney the dinosaur
Yammering_Splat_Vector found where Kirk hangs a photo from one of his treks
samsquatch designed a car that generates its own power
samsquatch showed what Farkers bought instead of a Trans Am for Uncle Joe
Kick The Chair showed the prize awarded to the runner-up
Yammering_Splat_Vector caught a fish in this picturesque setting
zeon fought an angry iguana
Fartist Friday: Album covers
steklo made a Fark album with a side of mustard
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: In honor of World Oceans Day, create some new-for-this-contest original artwork featuring the ocean. Use any medium you like - photography, painting, Photoshop, drawing, etc.
Farktography: Tracks
CiliarySpasm took a photo of a section of Snowpiercer's tracks
Fark Parties
Friday, July 9, 2021: Buffalo, NY Fark Party (with all public health guidance carefully followed)
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, but since the 1000 club remains empty, I get to eat all the Polish spareribs myself. Good thing too, I can't fit more than half a rack on my grill at once. On the Quiz itself, State_College_Arsonist barely missed the 1000 club with a score of 997, followed by Tax Boy in second with 984 and dittybopper in third with 931. Glockenspiel Hero made fourth with 927, and Captain Orr made fifth with 923.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the city of Chula Vista, CA's new program to deal with emergency response. Only 35% of quiztakers knew that each 911 call that merited a police response would also get a drone for aerial reconnaissance. Personally, I think it's only being done for the extra camera angles on the new season of COPS, but hey, there are worse things that authorities could be sending out.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which movie the "Forever Marilyn" statue in Palm Springs, CA was inspired by. 91% of quiztakers recognized the subway grate scene as being from "The Seven Year Itch." "Strangers on a Train" was an Alfred Hitchcock thriller starring Farley Granger and Robert Walker, and "Roman Holiday" was an Audrey Hepburn romcom costarring Gregory Peck.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the #1 movie at the box office - "Spiral: Book of Saw". Only 50% of quiztakers knew that it featured Samuel L. Jackson swearing at Chris Rock. Which probably says something about the state of interest in theaters at the moment more than it says about Sam Jackson's box office draw.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about baklava. 97% of quiztakers recognized it as sheets of dough with nuts and sticky sauce, the other 3% thought you wore it on your head when conducting stealth operations when you didn't want to be recognized. Also, if you haven't tried baklava, I highly recommend it. But not while wearing a balaclava, as that can be messy. Take off the balaclava, put the baklava in your mouth, put the balaclava back on, and resume your stealth operation without the rumbly tummy that will inadvertently reveal your position.
If you missed out on the Quiz last week, you can catch up at this link.
Congratulations once again to the winners, and be sure to check out this week's Fark Weird News Quiz.
· · ·
