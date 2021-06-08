 Skip to content
 
(Tri-State Homepage)   "Judge rules in favor of Vectren in Hercules home explosion civil case" - hopes for better luck slaying the Nemean Lion   (tristatehomepage.com) divider line
10
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice headline subby
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Nice headline subby


Bloody useless article though.  On what basis was the decision made?  Did they prove it wasn't natural gas?  Was it some dodgeball liability duck bullshiat, what?
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mitchell & Webb - Vectron
Youtube icTrzUuWlHI

A favorable ruling, by Vectron's kindly claw!
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: AlgaeRancher: Nice headline subby

Bloody useless article though.  On what basis was the decision made?  Did they prove it wasn't natural gas?  Was it some dodgeball liability duck bullshiat, what?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I just saw Hercules and explosion and was thinking "Why the hell are they still talking about this?"  Thinking it was the explosion that happened in Northern NJ when the Hercules gunpowder plant had a huge explosion in Kenvil back in 1989.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The sound you just heard was the judge's brother signing the title of his new 40' fishing boat in St. Pete.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
https://www.14news.com/2021/06/08/dec​i​sion-expected-tuesday-hercules-explosi​on-civil-case/

Better version. Basically she represented herself and failed to prove anything.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lab Monkey: [YouTube video: Mitchell & Webb - Vectron]
A favorable ruling, by Vectron's kindly claw!


By Vectron I award you 1 whole internets.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
µ-ziq - Hector's House
Youtube E9DQeOxqupM


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syYT9​S​O9g_k
 
Goimir
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jerkules.
 
