 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   Fantasy: Twins who do everything together, including sharing a boyfriend. Reality: There's a whole lot of crazy going on   (insider.com) divider line
43
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

1035 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2021 at 11:16 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there goes another fantasy straight into the crapper!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Well there goes another fantasy straight into the crapper!


It's like how a three-way seems nice in theory, but it's probably just extremely exhausting during and then awkward afterwards.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the 4th article I've read about these twins in the last year. I am starting to think they solicit news as some kind of marketing thing.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Twins, Basel...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: This is the 4th article I've read about these twins in the last year. I am starting to think they solicit news as some kind of marketing thing.


Yeah, these freaks appear on Fark with frightening regularity.
 
Polishwonder74
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Together we are Breeze
Youtube GR1wcyyH4qM
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nice ad for a TV show, salacious BS details and everything.  Thanks Obama Fark
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The 35-year-old Australian duo...goes to the bathroom together

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Attention Attention Whore Whore
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Attention Attention Whore Whore


d6ozfheqtj1tz.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Those attention seeking twins that got plastic surgery?  "Checks*  yep, them... again.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Well there goes another fantasy straight into the crapper!


Butt-stuff it is then.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Nice ad for a TV show, salacious BS details and everything.  Thanks Obama Fark


I think you're referring to a show on TLC....
 
xtalman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: This is the 4th article I've read about these twins in the last year. I am starting to think they solicit news as some kind of marketing thing.


These two have appeared on Fark at least once a year for quite awhile, not just in the last year.  Sounds like from the quick glance they are going for the pregnancy angle now before they are too  old and they need money.  Let us hope they don't breed.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I beat up the male versions of these two in Cyberpunk 2077 in a boxing match.
 
khatores
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Circusdog320: Well there goes another fantasy straight into the crapper!

It's like how a three-way seems nice in theory, but it's probably just extremely exhausting during and then awkward afterwards.


It's not really. After a few minutes of getting naked, you don't "feel naked" any longer. If you've all done all kinds of stuff already then there really isn't any potential for awkwardness. It's just like with two people, but an extra one. It's fine but I wouldn't say it's super fantastic or anything, just different.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't we have an article on them about once every six months?

And it's always the same shiat.
 
Elzar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What said boyfriend of 10 years might look like:
i.ytimg.com
 
pointfdr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
poor Ben!
 
hej
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm totally sure this is a completely real story.
 
Fista-Phobia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Madman drummers bummers: Attention Attention Whore Whore

[d6ozfheqtj1tz.cloudfront.net image 356x398]


Droid Memory Go Blank
Youtube a8cwmQqb6kU
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Circusdog320: Well there goes another fantasy straight into the crapper!

It's like how a three-way seems nice in theory, but it's probably just extremely exhausting during and then awkward afterwards.


Same.  It's a nice idea, but I'm honestly not that good.  One-on-one, I'm decent.  More than that, and either I won't be able to satisfy both participants, or they're more interested in each other than they are in me.  Either way, somebody's walking away disappointed.  Extending that to an entire relationship would be a hard pass.
 
Insain2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Glad I don't have a Twin anything.......Chik-chick-a bow-wow...I'll still PASS on that Action!!!!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Keep going, girls! 10 or 20k more of cosmetic surgery and you'll be perfect
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wait- so one had an infected tooth removed, the other wanted the same, albeit healthy, tooth removed so they are still 'identical'?

What happens if they do get pregnant and one suffers - I am by no means wishing this- a miscarriage?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
if all 3 of them are ok with the arrangements then so be it. Good for them. Hope they find happiness.

personally for me?  I can only handle one woman at a time and having the second one being a sister of the first one, just doubles the stress and issues one woman would cause.

I'm sure the sex would be interesting though...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dunno why I clicked, I knew it be these two circus clown AWs.

/ shudder
 
moto-geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
These nutters should hook up with that sex-doll-marrying body builder with a chicken fetish. THAT would be a story.
 
guestguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: bostonguy: Circusdog320: Well there goes another fantasy straight into the crapper!

It's like how a three-way seems nice in theory, but it's probably just extremely exhausting during and then awkward afterwards.

Same.  It's a nice idea, but I'm honestly not that good.  One-on-one, I'm decent.  More than that, and either I won't be able to satisfy both participants, or they're more interested in each other than they are in me.  Either way, somebody's walking away disappointed.  Extending that to an entire relationship would be a hard pass.


I imagine it's like trying to focus on two tasks simultaneously...like rubbing your stomach while patting your head, or eating a taco while flicking a bean, etc.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Wait- so one had an infected tooth removed, the other wanted the same


I was changing channels when this scene came on the other day...

the dentist was like..."I won't pull a good healthy tooth"

and then I realized what I was watching and quickly changed the channel before I got hooked.
 
derio42
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks at picture...

35 years old... going on 55?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

moto-geek: These nutters should hook up with that sex-doll-marrying body builder with a chicken fetish. THAT would be a story.


Or these handsome devils

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: [Fark user image 700x524]

Keep going, girls! 10 or 20k more of cosmetic surgery and you'll be perfect


These girls have broken through the level of weirdness that negates any physical imperfections.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: [Fark user image 700x524]

Keep going, girls! 10 or 20k more of cosmetic surgery and you'll be perfect


Sort of like a mash up of Cher and the matriarch from Facts of Life
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: moto-geek: These nutters should hook up with that sex-doll-marrying body builder with a chicken fetish. THAT would be a story.

Or these handsome devils

[Fark user image image 443x371]


Hey, those are my characters from Tiger Woods on Wii years ago!
 
lefty248
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This kind of crap is why I dumped cable.
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I beat up the male versions of these two in Cyberpunk 2077 in a boxing match.


Exactly what I was thinking.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lefty248: This kind of crap is why I dumped cable.


Three words

Two Broke Girls


this made me want to drop my tv from the second floor balcony here at the house.
 
wild9
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wild9: What...

[Fark user image 425x283]


I would not want to be in the middle of that sandwich....

talk about high maintenance...

no thank you. I'll pass.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mega Steve: moto-geek: These nutters should hook up with that sex-doll-marrying body builder with a chicken fetish. THAT would be a story.

Or these handsome devils

[Fark user image image 443x371]


Even when they looked normal, they were creepy.
 
dustman81
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: lefty248: This kind of crap is why I dumped cable.

Three words

Two Broke Girls


this made me want to drop my tv from the second floor balcony here at the house.


It's not all bad.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Just hit the 'mute' button and enjoy the eye candy.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.