(NBC Chicago)   "3 Injured in Possible Home Explosion in Evanston, Authorities Say" - owner Erwin Schrödinger unavailable for comment   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It doesn't look like it started in any natural way, that's for sure," Polep said.


What does a thing that starts in a natural way look like?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Perhaps the house was unoccupied and on the market? A house isn't a home unless it's lived in - right?

/Plus you need to hang your hat.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Possible home explosion"?  Which part is in question?  That it exploded? Or that it was a home?  I should think the explosion would be self-evident.  Whether it was a home or not might be murkier depending on how big the explosion was.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The real estate market has been blowing up lately.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone methed up.
 
Gough
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"...damage that was conducive to an explosion."   I don't think that word means what you think it means.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OK, who clicked?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
" they noticed the damage that was conducive to an explosion "

So the damages caused the explosion?

I can just see some mid-level at the station going "Hey, for once it isn't us, we were quoting!"
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: " they noticed the damage that was conducive to an explosion "

So the damages caused the explosion?

I can just see some mid-level at the station going "Hey, for once it isn't us, we were quoting!"


It was an electrifying explosion.
 
