 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Mormon sex therapist's ouster stirs worries of shame culture. In other news, there are Mormon sex therapists   (apnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange, Associated Press, Mormon sex therapist's ouster, AP RADIO, News agency, Bowl Championship Series, Rockefeller Center, College football, Associated Press Television News  
•       •       •

146 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2021 at 1:05 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA- Such an ouster is rare and is the harshest punishment available for a member of the faith...

Bless in disguise.  "You're out of the faith!  You no longer have to waste a Sunday mornings and you're free to drink alcohol and have premarital sex or gay sex or premarital gay sex."

You can excommunicate me anytime.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Scott Gordon, president of FAIR, a volunteer organization that supports the church, acknowledged that it can be difficult for gay and transgender individuals to belong to a faith that they feel doesn't fully accept them. But, he said, Helfer was not ousted because of her profession or her views on LGBTQ issues or sexuality.

"While that may seem like it's the issue, it's really not the issue," Gordon said. "The issue is actively going out and campaigning against the church. What the content is is almost irrelevant."

Ha! It's the Galileo defense in the wild.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Theres a very weird subset of porn that depicts mormon buggery.

That I heard about.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What would Mormon sex therapy be like?  Probably just reminding the wife that you have to break a few eggs to make an omelet.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you are a member of the church, it's expected that you let check elders quiz your kids on their dating, thoughts about sex, and good help them sex before marriage.

If you are a girl who has sex before marriage then your vagina is ruined for your perspective husband.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No amount of therapy can cure magic temple undergarments. That shiat is burnt in Romney style
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: If you are a member of the church, it's expected that you let check elders quiz your kids on their dating, thoughts about sex, and good help them sex before marriage.

If you are a girl who has sex before marriage then your vagina is ruined for your perspective husband.


So at this point she can just about bang the entire male sunday school class since shes already crossed the bridge of no return.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lifeless: What would Mormon sex therapy be like?  Probably just reminding the wife that you have to break a few eggs to make an omelet.


Reminding her she doesn't get to feel bad if he calls out a different wife's name.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In my experience, Mormons are very nice people. Their insular community issues fugazi credentials.
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Aardvarks in the park after dark?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.