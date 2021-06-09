 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   Earthquake hits New Jersey. Does several dollars' worth of improvements   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Earth, United States, New York City, actual earthquake, Seismology, Earthquake, United States Geological Survey, Environmental Protection  
•       •       •

229 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2021 at 5:20 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2.4? Subby's mom shakes things more than that when she falls down the stairs.

(Once she finishes her eighth Colt 45, she gets unsteady...get the fark out of the way, Billy D!)
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And so it begins.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
2.4, can you even feel that?  I don't remember ever noticing anything below a 3.5 when I lived somewhere earthquake-prone.
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So that's about what,... 0.0003 Chris Christies falling down a flight of stairs?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A 2.4?  That has the force of a wet fart.  I don't even get out of bed for anything less than a 6.0.

Remember, it's a logarithmic scale, so, a 6.0 is something like three or four thousand times more powerful than a 2.4.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bah...it was closer to Atlantic City.

no loss there.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: So that's about what,... 0.0003 Chris Christies falling down a flight of stairs?


Or 0.5 making a boom-boom in his pants.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sorry about that. Had the porkroll, egg and cheese for breakfast.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OK, bring on all the Jersey jokes. Why can't you guys pick on Cleveland?
 
Al!
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

beezeltown: 2.4? Subby's mom shakes things more than that when she falls down the stairs.

(Once she finishes her eighth Colt 45, she gets unsteady...get the fark out of the way, Billy D!)


Yeah, that's the sort of quake that you likely wouldn't even notice if you were right above the epicenter. I track earthquake data, and the USGS site I use has a setting to only map those of 2.5 or greater, and they use that number because below that it is very unlikely anyone will notice the quake unless they have equipment that can detect it. I had no idea this earthquake happened until I saw it here.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: OK, bring on all the Jersey jokes. Why can't you guys pick on Cleveland?


Oh, we do. Once the Jersey people leave the room.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: So that's about what,... 0.0003 Chris Christies falling down a flight of stairs?


0.0003 Chris Christies BC*

*Before Chick-fil-A
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: OK, bring on all the Jersey jokes. Why can't you guys pick on Cleveland?


Because the looks on New Jersian faces, when they don't get the joke, is much more entertaining.
 
Al!
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: OK, bring on all the Jersey jokes. Why can't you guys pick on Cleveland?


Listen, there's a lot to pick on with New Jersey, and people tend to focus on the low hanging fruit when bashing other places, but at least New Jersey has never set any of their rivers on fire, and can claim to have twice beaten the Patriots in the Super Bowl, even if the team that did it is so ashamed of their NJ roots that they call themselves the New York Giants.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: OK, bring on all the Jersey jokes. Why can't you guys pick on Cleveland?


Because Cleveland disasters just sorta go "splorch."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Out of curiosity I looked up Tuckerton, NJ. It seems like an ok place really
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
This is the cover of my forthcoming G-rated ambient metal album
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: OK, bring on all the Jersey jokes. Why can't you guys pick on Cleveland?


Becaus Clevelanders are smart enough to learn how to pump their own gas or make a left turn safely.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, Fark ignores about 500 quakes in the Salton Sea area of CA a few days ago, this however isn't news.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.