 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Where's the Pride flag?   (twitter.com) divider line
40
    More: Silly, shot  
•       •       •

1387 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2021 at 9:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vertical Twister.  Interesting.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can think of worse ways to celebrate Pride.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, Twister is a good way to discover your sexual orientation.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That works.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: To be fair, Twister is a good way to discover your sexual orientation.


It's how I discovered my uncle's when I was a kid.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean he's got the spirit.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.uncyclomedia.coView Full Size
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carpet store owner:  Do we have a pride/rainbow carpet to display?

Carpet store employee:   I told you the budget cuts would be trouble - this is all we have!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twist?

What is this the 40s?.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: What is this the 40s?.


Almost...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Close enough
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

blatz514: Vertical Twister.  Interesting.


10 years ago I could have.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
last minute cheap-out or well intentioned ingenuity?  the comments suggest that Brighton is in itself context, which makes me curious about Brighton.
i like this: silliness is a necessity in life, not an extra.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It could be their first attempt at such a thing.  Maybe they've been a homophobe their whole life, but have finally joined the rest of us and they're making an attempt.  Maybe they met their first gay person recently.  (At least the first gay person they actually knew was gay). Maybe a son or daughter came out to them recently.   It's a major adjustment in thought and life for some people, parents especially.   You have to love them for their moves in the right direction, even when they're a little off-base.  I'd give this guy the benefit of a doubt.

Someone could be a good gay neighbor and give them an actual flag.  :D

//Happy Pride Month!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thepeterd: [Fark user image image 425x381]


OK, this made me guffaw, then immediately go "Hmm."

(My company is taking our Pride team photo today for our social media)
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blatz514: Vertical Twister.  Interesting.


Strip Twister (if you fall you have to remove an article of clothing and take another drink, winner is the last one with any clothing left) was always one of my favorite games. Best played with 2-3 very drunk couples.

Notable quotes during my last Strip Twister game,

"Your boob is in my face!"
"Get your nuts off my back"
"When was the last time you shaved your balls?"

Good times.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: last minute cheap-out or well intentioned ingenuity?  the comments suggest that Brighton is in itself context, which makes me curious about Brighton.
i like this: silliness is a necessity in life, not an extra.


Brighton, a seaside resort on the south coast of England, is generally agreed to be the unofficial "gay capital" of the UK, with records pertaining to LGBT history dating back to the early 19th century.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: It could be their first attempt at such a thing.  Maybe they've been a homophobe their whole life, but have finally joined the rest of us and they're making an attempt.  Maybe they met their first gay person recently.  (At least the first gay person they actually knew was gay). Maybe a son or daughter came out to them recently.   It's a major adjustment in thought and life for some people, parents especially.   You have to love them for their moves in the right direction, even when they're a little off-base.  I'd give this guy the benefit of a doubt.

Someone could be a good gay neighbor and give them an actual flag.  :D

//Happy Pride Month!


I've got three gay daughters out of five.  I also have a HUGE American flag.  Perhaps I should put up a pride flag, they might like it.  Huh, never even crossed my mind before now.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Makes me wonder why the owners of Twister haven't made a Rainbow Twister Pride Editiontm. It would piss of the Trumphumpers, but I don't imagine they buy many Twister games, anyway.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
From the comments:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: Makes me wonder why the owners of Twister haven't made a Rainbow Twister Pride Editiontm. It would piss of the Trumphumpers, but I don't imagine they buy many Twister games, anyway.


A version with more colors and smaller dots should have been a thing by now. The 90s would have been a perfect time when everything went extreme.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stray_capts: I've got three gay daughters out of five.


As a gay kid (or even as a gay adult), knowing your parents love you and have your back is one of the most empowering feelings in the world!
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Scene: Office Supply Store

Store Owner: "Crap, its pride month and we have nothing to show our support"

Store Worker:  "How about these?"

Store Owner: "Close enough. Put a bunch on the front door."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sometimes you just have to make your own

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope that during all the hulabaloo and commotion over man on man ass sex, which im sure is great, we dont lose sight of the original gangster dick hole, the female pussy. I think its tops.
 
keldaria
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thepeterd: [Fark user image image 425x381]


It's easy to laugh at displays like this but remember for every business that displays a gay pride flag in "support" of the LGBTQ community that there are many businesses that would never fly one because they are afraid they'd offend and lose customers from the religious hate groups.

As such, I won't hate on the businesses flying the pride flag because they think it'll increase their businesses because its better than the ones that refuse to pick a side because they don't want to offend anyone.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just carry markers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldweevil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Hey Larry, did you remember to buy the flag for Pride Month?"

"fark. I forgot. Let's hang the Twister mat and see if anyone notices."
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: I hope that during all the hulabaloo and commotion over man on man ass sex, which im sure is great, we dont lose sight of the original gangster dick hole, the female pussy. I think its tops.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: CarnySaur: To be fair, Twister is a good way to discover your sexual orientation.

It's how I discovered my uncle's when I was a kid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burchill
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: It could be their first attempt at such a thing.  Maybe they've been a homophobe their whole life, but have finally joined the rest of us and they're making an attempt.  Maybe they met their first gay person recently.  (At least the first gay person they actually knew was gay). Maybe a son or daughter came out to them recently.   It's a major adjustment in thought and life for some people, parents especially.   You have to love them for their moves in the right direction, even when they're a little off-base.  I'd give this guy the benefit of a doubt.

Someone could be a good gay neighbor and give them an actual flag.  :D

//Happy Pride Month!


I would say this is deliberate, even if it wasn't in Brighton.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
twister mats always remind me of the button candies you would peel off and eat a bunch of paper with....are those even still a thing?
 
goodncold
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It might be outside to dry after a good scrub down.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

goodncold: It might be outside to dry after a good scrub down.


Hork.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stray_capts: I've got three gay daughters out of five.


Go on.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.