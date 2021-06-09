 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Judge rules that calling in sick and going to the pub is NOT a sackable offense. Hero tag is for Judge. Drew feels ill this morning   (metro.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Hero, Sociology, phone call, Judge Andrea Pitt, Socialization, Alcoholic beverage, Discipline, Walk This Way, company's rules  
•       •       •

601 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2021 at 2:05 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Difficulty: UK
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Difficulty: UK


Yeah. Apparently it's OK to lie to your employer as well.
 
jumac
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ok from the story it  don't appear that he getting job back.  but i always wounder why anyone would want it back.  sure sue for some cash but don't ever ask for you job back.  you just put a big target on your back.  they going fire you the 1st time you do anything that will let them and not get in trouble.
 
overthinker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Where I work, we are told to just call in sick. We don't have to give details. Even if it's for mental health by going out for the day to disconnect, a sick day is to help you get functionally better. They don't want details, just the notification. Seems we are lucky because I know people who took sick days to get some.. if ya know what I mean LOL
 
Nirbo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: BlazeTrailer: Difficulty: UK

Yeah. Apparently it's OK to lie to your employer as well.


fark 'em.

My boss isn't a doctor and the day he believes himself to be I'm going to have a better doctor overrule him.

Employers have no right to judge "how sick" you are. That's one of the reasons we're employees and not slaves.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Where I am we have
sick: doctors note
personal: no questions asked
comp time: generally want to know why you are taking off, so everyone can bust your chops
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've had subordinates report sick for hangovers, that's understandable and honest.

But calling in, being seen out and about, getting a call and saying "I've been in bed all day"?  That's a bullshiat lie, and that's why the guy deserves to be fired.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just tell my boss I have liquid coming out of both ends. No questions are asked. Then I proceed to drink Newcastle Brown Ale until I have liquid coming out of both ends. That way I didn't technically lie.
Newcastle sh*ts are nasty.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Apparently it's OK to lie to your employer as well.


Where did he lie to them?
 
fark account name
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
our company just has one category - Paid Time Off - PTO.  Don't care if you are sick, drunk, sad, goofing off, etc.  If you take five days off without prior notice, they may ask for some documentation.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: BlazeTrailer: Difficulty: UK

Yeah. Apparently it's OK to lie to your employer as well.


To what degree are employers allowed to ask employees about their health issues, though?

If someone calls in sick, why would/should they be obligated to divulge personal medical information, other than to inform their employer that they are ill and unable to be at the office?  I mean, okay, if you're suspicious or whatever, get a doctor's note certifying that you were ill (or require one, as a boss).

Otherwise, if I say I'm sick, I'm sick. None of your damn business the exact details of my illness.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: WastrelWay: BlazeTrailer: Difficulty: UK

Yeah. Apparently it's OK to lie to your employer as well.

To what degree are employers allowed to ask employees about their health issues, though?

If someone calls in sick, why would/should they be obligated to divulge personal medical information, other than to inform their employer that they are ill and unable to be at the office?  I mean, okay, if you're suspicious or whatever, get a doctor's note certifying that you were ill (or require one, as a boss).

Otherwise, if I say I'm sick, I'm sick. None of your damn business the exact details of my illness.


That's what they do here. You call in sick for 1 or 2 days they don't make a big deal out of it. Maybe you just needed to decompress and given the gun climate in this country most of us would rather have some tightly-wound coworker take a breather.

You call in sick for 3 consecutive days your manager can, if they choose to, ask for proof. Seems reasonable to me; if I'm too sick to leave the house for more than 2 days I probably should see a doctor.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: I've had subordinates report sick for hangovers, that's understandable and honest.

But calling in, being seen out and about, getting a call and saying "I've been in bed all day"?  That's a bullshiat lie, and that's why the guy deserves to be fired.


...he gawt bettah....
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nirbo: WastrelWay: BlazeTrailer: Difficulty: UK

Yeah. Apparently it's OK to lie to your employer as well.

fark 'em.

My boss isn't a doctor and the day he believes himself to be I'm going to have a better doctor overrule him.

Employers have no right to judge "how sick" you are. That's one of the reasons we're employees and not slaves.


For that matter if you are working within their time off management model, why should they care? It's their fault for specifying "sick time" versus holiday. Just go straight scheduled versus unscheduled, attach corrective steps (or other repercussions) to excessive unscheduled, and then you don't have to worry about micromanaging or the courts.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jumac: ok from the story it  don't appear that he getting job back.  but i always wounder why anyone would want it back.  sure sue for some cash but don't ever ask for you job back.  you just put a big target on your back.  they going fire you the 1st time you do anything that will let them and not get in trouble.


There is significant cultural and social scaffolding attendant to being reinstated.  It probably doesn't matter that he will get fired.  The fact that he gets to go back to work, hold his head up high and look everyone of those motherf*ckers right in the f*cking eye.  To some people that is worth more than money.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: WastrelWay: Apparently it's OK to lie to your employer as well.

Where did he lie to them?


Someone did not read the article: Bosses rang Colin who told them 'he had been in bed all day with his chest'.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Where I work, PTO, sick leave, and anything else are all the same pool.  The only difference is that "sick leave" you can tell the boss an hour from work that you are sick and not  coming in, while the PTO requires different amounts of paperwork depending on "exempt", "non-exempt" and "non-exempt and used up half of this year's PTO" (yes, that last thing is real.  Just started and "non-exempt" so I have no idea how it works).  You can also go a week over (now two weeks thanks to covid) your existing PTO and "pay it back" later.

Since I haven't made a point about lying about being sick, I like this system more.  No idea if guys with 10+ years of experience "suddenly get sick on nice days" rather than dealing with their bosses' boss approving their "use it or lose it" time off.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

overthinker: Where I work, we are told to just call in sick. We don't have to give details. Even if it's for mental health by going out for the day to disconnect, a sick day is to help you get functionally better. They don't want details, just the notification. Seems we are lucky because I know people who took sick days to get some.. if ya know what I mean LOL


People call in sick and try to explain to me why or how much they're sick.

I stop them and tell them I don't care nor do I have a right to know - just call in sick.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sdd2000: mrmopar5287: WastrelWay: Apparently it's OK to lie to your employer as well.

Where did he lie to them?

Someone did not read the article: Bosses rang Colin who told them 'he had been in bed all day with his chest'.


is chest a new euphemism I'm not aware of?
 
citizen jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't ask why people are calling in. I trust them to know whether or not they should be at work. Yes, everyone and everything will suffer, and I don't let the people who did show up denigrate the missing team members, as I won't let other team members denigrate them when it's their turn to need a day short notice. It's not my business to judge how someone's feeling and if they're suffering enough.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: sdd2000: mrmopar5287: WastrelWay: Apparently it's OK to lie to your employer as well.

Where did he lie to them?

Someone did not read the article: Bosses rang Colin who told them 'he had been in bed all day with his chest'.

is chest a new euphemism I'm not aware of?


Don't know it is probably a UK slang term. But unless his bed was in the pub his story was not true (aka a lie for Mopar's benefit). Also if he were in the states and in an employment-at-will jurisdiction (almost all of them), unless there is a contractual reason (some Union contracts for example) he would not have had a very good shot to even challenge this.
 
dywed88
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: WastrelWay: Apparently it's OK to lie to your employer as well.

Where did he lie to them?


When he told them he was in bed all day, that was a lie.

I can't blame him for that, it is an easy way to end the discussion and avoid intrusive personal questions that your employer should have no right to ask.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I got one of those fancy union jobs. I can call in up to 11 times a year with zero penalties. You also get the luxury of getting the second day off too. We typically try to make up the most ridiculous reasons to call in as it doesn't matter the reason. The last one I used was having to mow my yard, seven hours before my shift started, in February, in Minnesota.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.