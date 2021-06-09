 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   With 47,000 live animals and as many as 38 species (including 31 protected species) sold in 17 markets in Wuhan between May 2017 and November 2019, it's almost amazing we only got one plague out of that place   (msn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you believe that a virus just appeared there and didn't come from the craptacular virus lab next door.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not sure how that has any relevance to what the bio-warfare or contagious labs in the Wuhan area working on in 2019 and early 2020.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Man, I could really go for a 38 species BBQ right now.  And Spam.   Bat Spam Ox Spam Eagle Spam Mollusk Spam Yeti Spam Camel Spam Meerkat Spam Dodo Spam Spam Spam Spam Spam Spam Spa​m Spam Spam Rat Spam
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's almost enough variety for them to make their own hot dogs. It's a start.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
humans are lucky.  Their blood temperature is freakishly low compared to most mammals. Probably makes it hard for germs to transfer.
 
1funguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Man, I could really go for a 38 species BBQ right now.  And Spam.   Bat Spam Ox Spam Eagle Spam Mollusk Spam Yeti Spam Camel Spam Meerkat Spam Dodo Spam Spam Spam Spam Spam Spam Spa​m Spam Spam Rat Spam


Yeah, if you gotta die of something, y'oughta try and die of everything!
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: If you believe that a virus just appeared there and didn't come from the craptacular virus lab next door.


I'm inclined to believe it was a confluence of things.  Poor procedures at the lab led to a relatively minor breach.  If this lab weren't in the middle of a petri dish, end of story.  If China were more open about things, end of story.  If global leaders were capable of enacting policies purely because they are the correct policies to enact without having to think of all the political consequences, end of story.

The real punchline here is that something like this was inevitable before, and it's inevitable in the future.  It was surely more likely to originate in that kind of environment than somewhere else, but give ANY virology labs enough time and a minor breach is a statistical guarantee.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When I went to boot camp, everyone got sick. There's something about gathering 80 dudes from all over the country and cramming them in an open barracks. Everyone traded their regional cold/flu/crud. And that's with us being trained to be scrupulously clean.

Cram 47,000 animals from 38 species tail to nose in an single filthy market, it's not surprising viruses make the occasional animal to human jump.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: humans are lucky.  Their blood temperature is freakishly low compared to most mammals. Probably makes it hard for germs to transfer.


There are always offsets though. What other mammal intentionally licks an airplane toilet seat for internet points?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My Brother in Law said that if D2S hadn't been cheated out of his second term, he would have sued China for 10 or 20 trillion dollars and would thus keep his promise about paying off the national debt.

"Good news, America.   I have successfully sued the country of Chiner for 20 trillion dollars.  I am immediately placing 10 trillion against the national debt.  This 7 trillion will reduce the cost of supporting this great debt.  I cannot wait to see the positive impact this 5 trillion will have on the great economy I have created.  Also, I am now officially a trillionaire.  This is not related to the previous statements
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: When I went to boot camp, everyone got sick. There's something about gathering 80 dudes from all over the country and cramming them in an open barracks. Everyone traded their regional cold/flu/crud. And that's with us being trained to be scrupulously clean.

Cram 47,000 animals from 38 species tail to nose in an single filthy market, it's not surprising viruses make the occasional animal to human jump.


What did it jump from? I haven't heard about them finding an intermediary host yet. Pray elucidate.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Private_Citizen: When I went to boot camp, everyone got sick. There's something about gathering 80 dudes from all over the country and cramming them in an open barracks. Everyone traded their regional cold/flu/crud. And that's with us being trained to be scrupulously clean.

Cram 47,000 animals from 38 species tail to nose in an single filthy market, it's not surprising viruses make the occasional animal to human jump.

What did it jump from? I haven't heard about them finding an intermediary host yet. Pray elucidate.


Unlike conspiracy theories, science rarely offers quick, easy answers. But if you're actually interested in following it, start here
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-persp​e​ctive/2021/03/report-covid-origins-hig​hlights-clues-animal-human-jump
It's a work in progress, but we're getting closer.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Private_Citizen: When I went to boot camp, everyone got sick. There's something about gathering 80 dudes from all over the country and cramming them in an open barracks. Everyone traded their regional cold/flu/crud. And that's with us being trained to be scrupulously clean.

Cram 47,000 animals from 38 species tail to nose in an single filthy market, it's not surprising viruses make the occasional animal to human jump.

What did it jump from? I haven't heard about them finding an intermediary host yet. Pray elucidate.


It was Dave.  He's the intermediary host.  He invites you over for a 'party'.  All he's got is a six of beer and he's drank two of them.  "Harry, run out and get some beer and maybe a pizza.  Everyone's hungry."  Jesus...  oh.  Sorry SJ.  Crap what an intermediary host.  Everyone in my Remediating  English class think so.
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: That's almost enough variety for them to make their own hot dogs. It's a start.


Oh, they eat hot dogs. Stewed.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wouldn't take much to change this headline and get it listed under the D'awwww tab.
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Look if you're going to spread wild speculation or unfounded rumors about virus origins, do it right.

Working theory is that mad scientists of the dominionist "Christian" fundamentalist ilk engineered the virus in the U.S. and brought it to China to release it, as part of an insane project to bring about the End Times by fulfilling prophecies of plagues, and to further the perception of China as an enemy in coming global struggles. Wake up sheeple! They're not going to stop with one, Revelations speaks of plagueS plural and these ghouls want everyone dead.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, aerosolized urine, feces, and blood from that many mammalian and avian species in one place is a recipe for disaster.

You don't see slaughterhouses in the civilized world handling that wide of a variety.  Maybe a poultry processor might do chickens and turkeys, or ducks and geese.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm almost amazed
 
Bruscar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Wuhan market, feeding cattle ground up brains resulting in mad cows disease, factory chicken farms churning out salmonella and Ecoli, factory pig farms polluting the local environment so that it is intolerable for neighbors to remain, and so many unnecessarily cruel practices that add nothing to the meat the consumer will buy: When will we learn that animal welfare is human welfare and act accordingly?
 
