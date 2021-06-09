 Skip to content
 
(The Sun)   One day we may be telling our kids about the Great European Sausage Wars of the early 2020's (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
14
Lab Monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yes Minister on the Euro Sausage
Youtube KZZvLVhhjJs
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
TFA is a bit of a 'korvfest', as we say in Sweden.
 
drxym
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Since the article gives no context it is hard to fathom what the threat actually is. Was there a threat against sausages or the importation of processed meat or what? The Sun helpfully decides to not say other than bluh sausages!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Banger Ban" is the name of my Kendrick Lamar inspired outlaw country band.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is this a Bel Ami video?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Sausage Wars" is my landing page on PornHub, but I don't tell my kids about it.
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That was utter bologne
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Then Mexico shows up and nukes them all from orbit with delicious, delicious chorizo.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was the wieska times, it was the wurst of times.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
From a recent Photoshop contest I submitted this....Seems timely.
.
.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

olrasputin: Then Mexico shows up and nukes them all from orbit with delicious, delicious chorizo.


Hot Dog Face!
Youtube 3WkGLY7L2uY
 
Cormee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

olrasputin: Then Mexico shows up and nukes them all from orbit with delicious, delicious chorizo.


Didn't chorizo originate in Spain and Portugal?
 
