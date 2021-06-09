 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   New fires in Arizona are being started by A: Cigarettes? B: Lightning strikes? or C: Firefighter's heavy equipment?   (cnn.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip: If your car begins overheating in the desert, pull over to the nearest patch of tall, dry grass to help cool it off from below.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who grows cactus in a desert? Sheesh!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Its probably Gods will or some sh*t.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Those are called "prescribed burns," Subby, you ignorant layman.
 
70Ford
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

70Ford: [i.imgur.com image 720x861]


Man, remember when people were looking forward to those piece of sh*t movies?
 
dave0821
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Those are called "prescribed burns," Subby, you ignorant layman.


You should get a new Dr or better health insurance.
I've never been prescribed a burn ever
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
D: Gender reveal party?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dave0821: BigNumber12: Those are called "prescribed burns," Subby, you ignorant layman.

You should get a new Dr or better health insurance.
I've never been prescribed a burn ever


I suppose this is what we get when our HR is constantly negotiating down our rates with insurers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
