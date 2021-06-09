 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why the golden ratio is even more amazing than Dan Brown led you to believe it is
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not wrong. Ratios are important design principles. Pro tip: if you only remember this ratio you will improve the organization of your PowerPoint slides and reports.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the subjects I might turn to Slate too, mathematics has to be at the bottom of the list.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried reading the article, but my brain advised me there would be no math.  At least not this early.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, wait, slate is blown away that we can use a mathematic equation to perfectly describe nature?

Like, they know what math is, right?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Ok, wait, slate is blown away that we can use a mathematic equation to perfectly describe nature?

Like, they know what math is, right?

Like, they know what math is, right?


A...uh...bunch of nerd shiat?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Ok, wait, slate is blown away that we can use a mathematic equation to perfectly describe nature?

Like, they know what math is, right?

Like, they know what math is, right?


They do now.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: They're not wrong. Ratios are important design principles. Pro tip: if you only remember this ratio you will improve the organization of your PowerPoint slides and reports.


It's how nature describes true beauty.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep it simple. When drawing or designing, where possible, use a ratio of 1.6/1.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mike_d85: Natalie Portmanteau: Ok, wait, slate is blown away that we can use a mathematic equation to perfectly describe nature?

Like, they know what math is, right?

They do now.

Like, they know what math is, right?

They do now.


Do they really?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: They're not wrong. Ratios are important design principles. Pro tip: if you only remember this ratio you will improve the organization of your PowerPoint slides and reports.


and your art, your photos, and tons of stuff.
As well ratios are the only reasonable way to "think."
one single variable is never enough to know the truth of anything. Single variable thinking is poor and leads to poor outcomes.
Any one variable on something we got is part of something bigger, is a ratio to some thing else, that we can't understand correctly without.

And then even more cool, when you really get the golden ratio specifically, now you can improve your art by breaking its rule. there are good thigns to b discovered when you can just rightly break "the rules" too. Whihc you can't really do without first understanding them.


Ratios mofos, they fooking matter.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just came across the Golden Ratio in a really weird place.  It's the optimum shape for a military tank.  Too long and there's too much sideways torque on the treads.  Too short and the tank is unstable.  Golden Ratio - tank 1.6 X as long as it is wide - just right.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Ok, wait, slate is blown away that we can use a mathematic equation to perfectly describe nature?

Like, they know what math is, right?

Like, they know what math is, right?


On a serious note, if someone can properly describe why maintaining a certain proportionality between components improves their model, then that's a good model. If someone waives their hand and says "natural balance", walk away, and burn whatever they sold you; it's probably haunted.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I use it when designing things. Keep to the ratio and things just look and work better.
 
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the only Golden Ratio I care about (and GR Mom is an expert at the subject as well).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Thudfark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm concerned my math teacher has Tourette's. When discussing geometry, he keeps insulting Ian, except there is no Ian in our class. I'm also flummoxed as to why he keeps calling him a clit.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
referred to by the Greek letter φ, which is pronounced "fee" if you're a mathematician and "fie" if you are in a fraternity

What about the "foh" and the "fum"?  What does the blood of an Englishman smell like?

Article leaves much unsaid.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
reported for misuse of the interesting tag
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Doctor Steel's Fibonacci Sequence
Youtube DGlr9iNBejA
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The legend goes-probably false, but hey, it makes a point-that the discovery of the irrationality of√2 was so disconcerting to the Pythagoreans, who wanted all numbers to be rational, that they threw the discoverer into the ocean.

Thus proving irrationality.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I gotta say, that's the best plot summary for the movie Pi that I've ever seen.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I gotta say, that's the best plot summary for the movie Pi that I've ever seen.


Agreed.  Just yesterday I was thinking I should rewatch it, it had a great soundtrack.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Of all the subjects I might turn to Slate too, mathematics has to be at the bottom of the list.


Where is taxidermy on that list?
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: FrancoFile: Of all the subjects I might turn to Slate too, mathematics has to be at the bottom of the list.

Where is taxidermy on that list?

Where is taxidermy on that list?


Hipster taxidermy would be near the top.  Traditional taxidermy would be in the middle somewhere.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: yakmans_dad: FrancoFile: Of all the subjects I might turn to Slate too, mathematics has to be at the bottom of the list.

Where is taxidermy on that list?

Hipster taxidermy would be near the top.  Traditional taxidermy would be in the middle somewhere.


Ah, a rationalist. Very rare on Fark.
 
