Anti-vaxxer claims the Covid-19 vaccine turns people into magnets and lets them "hang spoons from their bodies". Brought to you by the State of Ohio, Florida of the North
    More: Fail  
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
1) my spoons are high nickel  inox. They aren't particularly magnetic . I'd have to be magneto, which might be cool.

2) I practiced balancing spoons from ... Parts of my body since forever. Boring.

3) antivaxxers are a threat to all of us. Especially kids and people who ineligible for vaccination.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wish.  Stupid anti-vaxxers, lying to me about potential superpowers.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do we really need to give this loom a twentieth thread?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Still more sane than Naomi Wolfe's thoughts on the vaccine.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pretty soon this will be the only thing Fark links to.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Do we really need to give this loon a twentieth thread?


Sigh
 
Khellendros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Do we really need to give this loom a twentieth thread?


She does weave an interesting narrative.
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey crazy lady! Take a spoon, take a magnet, put them together. What did you just find out?
 
McBish
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I heard a lot of human magnets lose their powers after showering.
 
The Lone Gunman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I always thought Iowa was the Florida of the north. I mean...Steve King was their representative for how long?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cool?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What was wrong with that other thread?  The one that got yoinked?

/calling it now: this thread will get yoinked as well
 
kindms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Do we really need to give this loom a twentieth thread?


hey what i do to you

Fark user image
 
severedtoe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

McBish: I heard a lot of human magnets lose their powers after showering.


Being clammy is my superpower.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What I cannot understand is how the people in the audience behind her don't burst out laughing.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dirkfunk: Hey crazy lady! Take a spoon, take a magnet, put them together. What did you just find out?


She may have listened to this song too many times


Walter Egan w/ Stevie Nicks - Magnet And Steel
Youtube Ar5GaTC440M
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
BO is magnetic? Who knew!
 
Rennisa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is outrageous, my 5G connection has gotten less reliant after our vaccinations.

I was lied too!
 
Duke Phillips' Singing Bears
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She's technically correct when she uses the word "hypotheses", but what she means is "crazy nonsense that fell out of my butthole."

The distinction is important, but the line is very hazy.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow, I just had a magnet stick to my arm.

/Thanks Pfizer. This s Pfabulous...
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Huh.  I thought I was magnetic because of all the iron in my hemoglobin.  You're telling me it's because I got vaccinated?!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Do we really need to give this loom a twentieth thread?


If only there were a way to notify the admins about repeat submissions.
 
NetOwl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Has she lost her mind?
Can she see or is she blind?
Is she alive or dead?
Has she thoughts within her head?
 
neongoats
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I assume all right wingers are exactly like this farking crank, since they all behave as if they believe this dipshiattery.

Hey amoral right wing shiatbags that have no regard for human life: get a reign in on your dipshiat crazy old ladies, will you?

Die plague rats die.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For the THIRD greenlit link in less than a day.

Way to go mods!
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yuri Geller unavailable for comment.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: For the THIRD greenlit link in less than a day.

Way to go mods!


mods got the vax
 
mfsst10
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
diggitmagazine.com
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

runwiz: What I cannot understand is how the people in the audience behind her don't burst out laughing.


If you don't honor and respect the opinions and sincerely held beliefs of Real Americans, they'll never vote Democrat.

Study it out, libs
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I practiced balancing spoons from ... Parts of my body since forever. Boring.


CSB:
My brother, at his graduation from basic training, was waiting with his cadre in a mess storage room to walk out to the adoring crowds (for those who don't know, the military is all about "hurry up and wait"). Being a cheeky bastard, he hung a spoon off the end of his nose and stood in formation. As the drill instructor - a humorless fellow who lost his sense of humor in Afghanistan (if ever he had one; which, having met SSgt Berry, he likely did not) - was reviewing them, he caught sight of my brother, and (my brother swears this is true) had to stifle a chuckle before "not-quite-politely suggesting [my brother] unfark [him]self forthwith".
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The fact she was not immediately laughed and ridiculed out of that building and then the town for saying such ridiculous statements is proof that humanity is doomed
 
eikni
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll wait and see what esteemed experts Joseph Francis Bruce and Joseph William Utsler have to say about this matter.
 
Headso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll just pass these images along that the CDC doesn't want you to be aware.

Week 42 after vaccine:
Week 42 after vaccine:
Fark user image


Week 65 after vaccine:
Week 65 after vaccine:
Fark user image


Week 78 after vaccine:
Week 78 after vaccine:
Fark user image


Week 97 after vaccine:
Week 97 after vaccine:
Fark user image
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But hey: it also lets you travel back in time:

pbs.twimg.com


But hey: now they are trying to co-opt the holiday celebrating the end of slavery.

Fark user image
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user image
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For me, it's far too early to comprehend the vast stupidity.

I read that as "magic", and/or "magictally".....


/A Doctor?
//Of Magic Magnets.
///Or magnetic magic.........
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What sort of medical board let's a lunatic like this keep her license?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dr.?
 
