(The Indian Express)   The NY Times knows about the watermelons growing on Mars, but they're trying to keep the truth from us by retracting their story   (indianexpress.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's racist
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mark
ney inconsolable.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.
Someone was farking around and accidentally hit publish.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many people working on websites claimed it's their "worst nightmare" and sent out "thoughts and prayers" to the person who accidentally published it.

Ok, which of you farkers works for the Indian Express?
 
dave0821
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Come on thoughts and prayers went out
We're no longer allowed to talk about it
That's the thoughts and prayers rules
 
patr55
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Meh.
Someone was farking around and accidentally hit publish.

well ai written ?
never test in production.
 
paleryder69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
can you imagine the red of nasa's face if someone accidently left a watermelon seed on one of the rovers and it dropped off in the wet ground and sprouted.... The Mars astronauts step off of the space ship to find fields of watermelons from horizon to horizon.
 
