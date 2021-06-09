 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PR Newswire)   Solid majority of single men say they expect one night stands to become a thing of the past after Covid. The single ladies? Well... let's just say they are a bit more optimistic about overnight romance   (prnewswire.com) divider line
36
    More: Giggity, Casual relationship, Human sexuality, Human sexual behavior, single Americans, app Plenty of Fishshow, The Dating Game, dating game, Plenty of Fish  
•       •       •

474 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2021 at 7:59 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And good news, lonely guys. You can find these ladies who are hopefully looking for overnight romance at one convenient location: Plenty of Fish! That's right, Plenty of Fish. Plenty of Fish is a Match Group company, and you know it's a serious one because it trades on NASDAQ. That's a real stock market! In fact, Plenty of Fish is one of the largest global online dating companies in the world, available in 11 different languages and more than 20 countries. That's a lot of countries, and you probably live in one of them! With these women! Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish offers a less prescriptive, low-pressure user experience that allows singles to discover what they're looking for -- and you know what you're looking for, don't you. That's right. Those horny ladies. So, remember -- when you want romance, think Plenty of Fish. Once again, that's Plenty of Fish.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Plenty of Tacos is what i'm looking for.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And good news, lonely guys. You can find these ladies who are hopefully looking for overnight romance at one convenient location: Plenty of Fish! That's right, Plenty of Fish. Plenty of Fish is a Match Group company, and you know it's a serious one because it trades on NASDAQ. That's a real stock market! In fact, Plenty of Fish is one of the largest global online dating companies in the world, available in 11 different languages and more than 20 countries. That's a lot of countries, and you probably live in one of them! With these women! Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish offers a less prescriptive, low-pressure user experience that allows singles to discover what they're looking for -- and you know what you're looking for, don't you. That's right. Those horny ladies. So, remember -- when you want romance, think Plenty of Fish. Once again, that's Plenty of Fish.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You can still play stuff the salami, just bring candles and a nice bottle of wine.

tl/dr
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Millennials are nearly 1/3 more likely (57%) than Gen Z (39%) to believe that one-night stands are a pre-COVID-19 trend.

so older people less interested in hookups. not exactly a new development
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Chaste and single and ready to Christian Mingle.
 
scanman61
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Plenty of Tacos is what i'm looking for.


Mmmmm.....fish tacos


food.fnr.sndimg.comView Full Size
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And good news, lonely guys. You can find these ladies who are hopefully looking for overnight romance at one convenient location: Plenty of Fish! That's right, Plenty of Fish. Plenty of Fish is a Match Group company, and you know it's a serious one because it trades on NASDAQ. That's a real stock market! In fact, Plenty of Fish is one of the largest global online dating companies in the world, available in 11 different languages and more than 20 countries. That's a lot of countries, and you probably live in one of them! With these women! Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish offers a less prescriptive, low-pressure user experience that allows singles to discover what they're looking for -- and you know what you're looking for, don't you. That's right. Those horny ladies. So, remember -- when you want romance, think Plenty of Fish. Once again, that's Plenty of Fish.


Thank god he didn't mention their competitor, "Plenty of Catfish". Eek.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've never had a one night stand. I also don't have herpes.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TBH, I'm at a point in my life where I don't want to just fark someone. I actually want a relationship and someone to spend time with.

/being forever alone sucks.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

scanman61: asciibaron: Plenty of Tacos is what i'm looking for.

Mmmmm.....fish tacos

[food.fnr.sndimg.com image 616x462]


Well, I know what I'll be snuggling up with tonight.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Look, just be rich, attractive, in shape, and have a powerful and cool job.   What don't you people get?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tdyak: Look, just be rich, attractive, in shape, and have a powerful and cool job.   What don't you people get?


laid.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Women are horny, but they don't kindly do the needful and target nerds.

The deserve the orgasms they can find.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Most of my long term relationships were supposed to be one night stands. I suck at one night stands and have attachment issues.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: TBH, I'm at a point in my life where I don't want to just fark someone. I actually want a relationship and someone to spend time with.

/being forever alone sucks.


Kit, meet Foo.
Foo, meet Kit.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, baby.  Know how I told you I was totally inoculated?  Yeah.  No.   And you should get swabbed.  Also, you should probably get swabbed there too.  And there.  And when you get back, you wanna do a quickie in the alley...  hello?  Stupid 5g network.  Dropped another call.
 
sleze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yep, plenty of women are seeking plenty of sex.

Just not with you.

/might be projecting, just a little
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
LaTour - People Are Still Having Sex
Youtube 0ImRyPymRAM
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And good news, lonely guys. You can find these ladies who are hopefully looking for overnight romance at one convenient location: Plenty of Fish! That's right, Plenty of Fish. Plenty of Fish is a Match Group company, and you know it's a serious one because it trades on NASDAQ. That's a real stock market! In fact, Plenty of Fish is one of the largest global online dating companies in the world, available in 11 different languages and more than 20 countries. That's a lot of countries, and you probably live in one of them! With these women! Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish offers a less prescriptive, low-pressure user experience that allows singles to discover what they're looking for -- and you know what you're looking for, don't you. That's right. Those horny ladies. So, remember -- when you want romance, think Plenty of Fish. Once again, that's Plenty of Fish.


Whenever I see that website name, I think it's Plenty Offish.  Doesn't inspire a whole lotta confidence.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tdyak: Look, just be rich, attractive, in shape, and have a powerful and cool job.   What don't you people get?


You need to come to the D.C. area.
Anything better than "paycheck to paycheck", practicing reasonable personal hygiene, trousers size not bigger than your jacket size, and a steady job, and a residence you don't share (even a crappy little one bedroom apartment) puts you in the "most desirable" bracket.

Seriously, when I look good to women, that is just a sad commentary on their options.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: TBH, I'm at a point in my life where I don't want to just fark someone. I actually want a relationship and someone to spend time with.

/being forever alone sucks.


Yes, yes it does, but it does not suck nearly as much as making a poor choice.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eKonk: Yep, plenty of women are seeking plenty of sex.

Just not with you.

/might be projecting, just a little


Everyone Else Has Had More Sex Than Me (Original)
Youtube U2XSm_MDcm0
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

asciibaron: tdyak: Look, just be rich, attractive, in shape, and have a powerful and cool job.   What don't you people get?

laid.


Best one-word reply in the history of history!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Kit Fister: TBH, I'm at a point in my life where I don't want to just fark someone. I actually want a relationship and someone to spend time with.

/being forever alone sucks.

Yes, yes it does, but it does not suck nearly as much as making a poor choice.


Better to have loved and lost than never loved at all.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Most of my long term relationships were supposed to be one night stands. I suck at one night stands and have attachment issues.


The "rent a UHaul truck for your 2nd date" type.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Eh, this'll re-adjust.  All the guys saying they think one-night stands are in the past have been lonely and missing emotional intimacy because women are the only places they can get that.  Once they've been in a relationship or two they'll probably balance back out.  That's probably why Gen Z is such a lower rate than Millenials: they have emotional support from their parents still.  Also Gen Z are still horny teens and twenty-somethings.

The ladies are just horny.  Give the pelvis a good rattle and they'll be back to thinking about a relationship.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Someone Else's Alt: Kit Fister: TBH, I'm at a point in my life where I don't want to just fark someone. I actually want a relationship and someone to spend time with.

/being forever alone sucks.

Yes, yes it does, but it does not suck nearly as much as making a poor choice.

Better to have loved and lost than never loved at all.


Yeah ok, but I am talking more about the, Better to have never loved than to get stabbed with a steak knife in the middle of the night, types.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Someone Else's Alt: Kit Fister: TBH, I'm at a point in my life where I don't want to just fark someone. I actually want a relationship and someone to spend time with.

/being forever alone sucks.

Yes, yes it does, but it does not suck nearly as much as making a poor choice.

Better to have loved and lost than never loved at all.


Yeah... a poor choice of relationship usually skips over the love bit and goes straight from horny to constant anxiety.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You guys were getting laid?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well I am all vaxxed and waxed, line up ladies!
 
jimjays
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Someone Else's Alt: Kit Fister: TBH, I'm at a point in my life where I don't want to just fark someone. I actually want a relationship and someone to spend time with.

/being forever alone sucks.

Yes, yes it does, but it does not suck nearly as much as making a poor choice.

Better to have loved and lost than never loved at all.


No It's "Better to have loved and lost than loved and 'won.'"  (Happily single, especially looking back on what happened with the women I considered marrying.)
 
ffish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Pocket Ninja: And good news, lonely guys. You can find these ladies who are hopefully looking for overnight romance at one convenient location: Plenty of Fish! That's right, Plenty of Fish. Plenty of Fish is a Match Group company, and you know it's a serious one because it trades on NASDAQ. That's a real stock market! In fact, Plenty of Fish is one of the largest global online dating companies in the world, available in 11 different languages and more than 20 countries. That's a lot of countries, and you probably live in one of them! With these women! Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish offers a less prescriptive, low-pressure user experience that allows singles to discover what they're looking for -- and you know what you're looking for, don't you. That's right. Those horny ladies. So, remember -- when you want romance, think Plenty of Fish. Once again, that's Plenty of Fish.

Whenever I see that website name, I think it's Plenty Offish.  Doesn't inspire a whole lotta confidence.


Plenty O'ffish is my Irish porn name.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And good news, lonely guys. You can find these ladies who are hopefully looking for overnight romance at one convenient location: Plenty of Fish! That's right, Plenty of Fish. Plenty of Fish is a Match Group company, and you know it's a serious one because it trades on NASDAQ. That's a real stock market! In fact, Plenty of Fish is one of the largest global online dating companies in the world, available in 11 different languages and more than 20 countries. That's a lot of countries, and you probably live in one of them! With these women! Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish offers a less prescriptive, low-pressure user experience that allows singles to discover what they're looking for -- and you know what you're looking for, don't you. That's right. Those horny ladies. So, remember -- when you want romance, think Plenty of Fish. Once again, that's Plenty of Fish.


You said it far more eloquently than I could, but all of these "Summer of Hookups" stories are totally placed ads.  Scandalous enough to get the clicks, but total bunk in reality.
 
tamsnod27
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here you go!
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.