(Gulf News)   Coin sells for $18.8mn. Suck it, Bitcoin   (gulfnews.com) divider line
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
18.8 Minnesotas?
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People are fu*king stupid.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At that price, I bet it has very delicious chocolate underneath the gold foil.
 
Uranus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: At that price, I bet it has very delicious chocolate underneath the gold foil.


Immaculate confetion?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: People are fu*king stupid.


Holy God, this.

Whoever bought that coin should have all of their assets seized and the funds given to the nearest NGO. But they can keep the coin to remind them of how shiatty a person they are.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
RegularCoin?

What exchange can I get one of those on???
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: dothemath: People are fu*king stupid.

Holy God, this.

Whoever bought that coin should have all of their assets seized and the funds given to the nearest NGO. But they can keep the coin to remind them of how shiatty a person they are.


I cant imagine the size of the hole you must have in your soul to need something like this to make you happy.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How much dogecoin is that if one dogecoin equals one dogecoin
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ahem. $18MM ("M" = 1,000; 1,000 x1,000 =1,000,000; 1,000,000 x 18 = 18,000,000)
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm still trying to figure out a way to acquire enough Ningis to add up to one Triganic Pu.
 
Abox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: dothemath: People are fu*king stupid.

Holy God, this.

Whoever bought that coin should have all of their assets seized and the funds given to the nearest NGO. But they can keep the coin to remind them of how shiatty a person they are.


Well hang on, check what the recipient of that money is doing with it.  Maybe something worthwhile.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyone that has enough money to waste that they can afford to spend millions of dollars on knick knacks, and I will toss fine art and supercars into this as well, needs to have their personal income tax raised.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abox: REDARMYVODKA: dothemath: People are fu*king stupid.

Holy God, this.

Whoever bought that coin should have all of their assets seized and the funds given to the nearest NGO. But they can keep the coin to remind them of how shiatty a person they are.

Well hang on, check what the recipient of that money is doing with it.  Maybe something worthwhile.


Yes im sure theyre constructing an orphanage or designing artificial organs and not building a fort out of teenage hookers.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Goddamn it.
 
