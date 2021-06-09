 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Australian police to drug trafficker: We have posted your name and photo in all media outlets announcing how you helped us arrest your associates, turn yourself in or take your chances with them   (abc.net.au) divider line
21
    More: Awkward, Crime, Australian fugitive Hakan Ayik, Police, Ayik's part, Organized crime, Heroin, Gang, NSW Crime Commission intelligence report  
•       •       •

978 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2021 at 8:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have a feeling he may already be dead...
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guess they're not planning on using that plan again.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter. If the cops catch him, and put him in prison. He'll die there by his "associates".

catch 22.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a flying monkey made me do it: Guess they're not planning on using that plan again.


Next time they'll just handcuff them to a burning car and leave them a hacksaw.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a bad day.

/oh well
 
The Fireman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not how you encourage criminals to become informers.  I don't think they have thought their cunning plan through.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Fireman: This is not how you encourage criminals to become informers.  I don't think they have thought their cunning plan through.


A licky boom boom down!
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Fireman: This is not how you encourage criminals to become informers.  I don't think they have thought their cunning plan through.


They are not asking him to become a informer.  they say we used you to arrest some of the biggest criminals in the world you have 2 chose.

1.  turn yourself in and face your time.  and we keep you safe.

2.  take your chances that you can convince your criminals "friends" that you had no idea what was going on and was just a unwilling pawn and hope they don't decide to kill you and your family anyways,
 
rikrok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


approves of this sort of operation.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is a bit deceptive. He __unwittingly__ cooperated with police. He wasn't an informant, he was a dupe.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm thinking a lot of business just got created for this guy to take over. Not like people will be doing less drugs.AFP officers got guns off 50% of the people they arrested. How's that gun ban working? It's almost as if criminals who can import tons of drugs don't listen.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I'm thinking a lot of business just got created for this guy to take over. Not like people will be doing less drugs.AFP officers got guns off 50% of the people they arrested. How's that gun ban working? It's almost as if criminals who can import tons of drugs don't listen.


I'm sure I word salad you were attempting to make a point.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jumac: The Fireman: This is not how you encourage criminals to become informers.  I don't think they have thought their cunning plan through.

They are not asking him to become a informer.  they say we used you to arrest some of the biggest criminals in the world you have 2 chose.

1.  turn yourself in and face your time.  and we keep you safe.

2.  take your chances that you can convince your criminals "friends" that you had no idea what was going on and was just a unwilling pawn and hope they don't decide to kill you and your family anyways,


What are future potential informers supposed to think?

"Oh I can totally trust these guys to keep me safe."
 
jumac
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: jumac: The Fireman: This is not how you encourage criminals to become informers.  I don't think they have thought their cunning plan through.

They are not asking him to become a informer.  they say we used you to arrest some of the biggest criminals in the world you have 2 chose.

1.  turn yourself in and face your time.  and we keep you safe.

2.  take your chances that you can convince your criminals "friends" that you had no idea what was going on and was just a unwilling pawn and hope they don't decide to kill you and your family anyways,

What are future potential informers supposed to think?

"Oh I can totally trust these guys to keep me safe."


The issue is they didn't ask the guy to be a informer.  they used him without his knowing.

If he had been asked it be a different story.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
About the only way out of this situation is to call Robert Forester in New Mexico, and get yourself a new identity.

Short of that, you are D-E-A-D, killed.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jumac: cannibalparrot: jumac: The Fireman: This is not how you encourage criminals to become informers.  I don't think they have thought their cunning plan through.

They are not asking him to become a informer.  they say we used you to arrest some of the biggest criminals in the world you have 2 chose.

1.  turn yourself in and face your time.  and we keep you safe.

2.  take your chances that you can convince your criminals "friends" that you had no idea what was going on and was just a unwilling pawn and hope they don't decide to kill you and your family anyways,

What are future potential informers supposed to think?

"Oh I can totally trust these guys to keep me safe."

The issue is they didn't ask the guy to be a informer.  they used him without his knowing.

If he had been asked it be a different story.


That's a nuance that's not going to matter to other potential informants.  All they're going to see is that the authorities get their assets killed.
 
dave0821
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

puffy999: I have a feeling he may already be dead...


Well if you can call running a run down hotel in turkey living....
Let's just call it a wash
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: Doesn't matter. If the cops catch him, and put him in prison. He'll die there by his "associates".

catch 22.


Yeah, they're basically telling him the game is up and that he needs to leave the country as soon as possible.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: jumac: cannibalparrot: jumac: The Fireman: This is not how you encourage criminals to become informers.  I don't think they have thought their cunning plan through.

They are not asking him to become a informer.  they say we used you to arrest some of the biggest criminals in the world you have 2 chose.

1.  turn yourself in and face your time.  and we keep you safe.

2.  take your chances that you can convince your criminals "friends" that you had no idea what was going on and was just a unwilling pawn and hope they don't decide to kill you and your family anyways,

What are future potential informers supposed to think?

"Oh I can totally trust these guys to keep me safe."

The issue is they didn't ask the guy to be a informer.  they used him without his knowing.

If he had been asked it be a different story.

That's a nuance that's not going to matter to other potential informants.  All they're going to see is that the authorities get their assets killed.



But he isn't an asset and never was in any meaningful sense of the word.

An actual informant would be offered protection, or immunity, this guy isn't getting any and was never offered it because he was just the same as a dumbarse criminal who videotaped all his crimes with friends and put them on youtube.

The operation is over and they haven't been able to arrest him along with the other crims they caught because he's hiding in Turkey or somewhere else without easy access, so it's basically an unofficial execution.

Australian cops have done similar things before like with the Bali Nine who they let get arrested in Indonesia for drug smuggling where its a death sentence, as opposed to arriving in Australia where they would have been given a comparative slap on the wrist.

The cops don't really care if he turns himself in, 3 years of phone conversations means he probably has already spilled all his secrets, so it is just making sure the problem is taken care of permanently.
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You don't want Ray Shoesmith looking for you.
Even after his anger management classes.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.