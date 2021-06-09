 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   Austin Energy will resume disconnections in July. Although given the power grid issues in Texas, who could really tell the difference?   (fox7austin.com) divider line
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Austin Energy will resume disconnections" ...of people who are not paying their electrical bills.

You left out a pretty important detail there subby.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chewd: "Austin Energy will resume disconnections" ...of people who are not paying their electrical bills.

You left out a pretty important detail there subby.


you can't manufacture rage with all the facts.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chewd: "Austin Energy will resume disconnections" ...of people who are not paying their electrical bills.

You left out a pretty important detail there subby.


... since October
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is Fark now the local Reddit?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd like to know where subby works so I could short the stock.. McDonalds?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Is Fark now the local Reddit?


r/Austin is apparently a really good subreddit. They're more entertaining than r/Raleigh or r/Triangle.
 
