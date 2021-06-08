 Skip to content
 
(Daily Express)   Russia has a cloaking device now (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
7
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are they buying it from that same guy who just sold the statue?
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"RUSSIA has nearly finished building their first stealth warship."

Pffft. Let me know when they finish building their first stealth tug.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does it send out a cloud of coal smoke to confuse sensors?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So stealthy that the article couldn't show a picture of it?
 
Handsome B. Wonderful
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If I had a dollar for every time Russian announced it would build something, I'd have enough money to actually build all the things Russia has neither the money nor the skill to accomplish
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Russian soldiers have had cloaking technology for centuries. It's cold.
 
