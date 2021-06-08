 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Florida Department of Transportation: "No bridges with teh ghey"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My response is to quote his "Goes without saying, this is farking shameful."
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Republicans are truly evil, petty, people.

ALSO. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: Republicans are truly evil, petty, people.

ALSO. [Fark user image 850x397]


sooner or later I'll have to watch those movies
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And don't make this a 'Southern" or "Florida" problem.... This is a Republican problem, it's nationwide and infects the entire country from Alabama to Alaska.

Vote THEM OUT. No Third Party...we need Republicans out of office.
All of them from Dogcatcher to School boards to County Clerks.

VOTE THEM OUT.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if they similarly 'vetted' color schemes for  St. Patrick's Day. Fourth of July, Memorial Day, Halloween, Christmas. etc.

Surely they have those 'approval' documents on file in the public record.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: And don't make this a 'Southern" or "Florida" problem.... This is a Republican problem, it's nationwide and infects the entire country from Alabama to Alaska.

Vote THEM OUT. No Third Party...we need Republicans out of office.
All of them from Dogcatcher to School boards to County Clerks.

VOTE THEM OUT.


I love you dude, but Alabama sucks balls.

I used to live in apartament that was half a block from the bridge and I used to walk across it from work.

I am a brown skinned southerner who defends the south who hates the GOP.

But Jacksonville has it's own special hate for gays and minorities.

You really need to stop defending Alabama.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
our scheduled color scheme for the Acosta Bridge is out of compliance with our existing permit.

So rainbows, an existing natural phenomenon of light, is somehow out of compliance?  shiat just turn the lights off entirely, then. Can't have an unnatural, human-made phenomenon of light breaking compliance.  And. Ablackednoit bridge is even more poetic for pride month in a bigot-run state.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

theflatline: You really need to stop defending Alabama.


<Sigh> Not defending alabama....but people shouldn't get all comfy pointing to very real problems in 'bama or the south in general....and say "oh well, it can't happen here...because we're enlightened and Not 'BAMA"

I had one guy tell me that because California had civil rights...there was no racism in the USA.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: theflatline: You really need to stop defending Alabama.

<Sigh> Not defending alabama....but people shouldn't get all comfy pointing to very real problems in 'bama or the south in general....and say "oh well, it can't happen here...because we're enlightened and Not 'BAMA"

I had one guy tell me that because California had civil rights...there was no racism in the USA.


I agree and if you have seen my previous posts you will see where I pointed out Trump's cabinet and most of the big players in the GOP are not southern.

But Alabama triples down on the racism like my home state Louisiana does as well.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

theflatline: optikeye: theflatline: You really need to stop defending Alabama.

<Sigh> Not defending alabama....but people shouldn't get all comfy pointing to very real problems in 'bama or the south in general....and say "oh well, it can't happen here...because we're enlightened and Not 'BAMA"

I had one guy tell me that because California had civil rights...there was no racism in the USA.

I agree and if you have seen my previous posts you will see where I pointed out Trump's cabinet and most of the big players in the GOP are not southern.

But Alabama triples down on the racism like my home state Louisiana does as well.


Still, California and NYC republicanshad done more damage to the country than any 2 bit senator from Alabama could have ever hoped to do. (Nixon, Regan, Ford, Trump).
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: theflatline: optikeye: theflatline: You really need to stop defending Alabama.

<Sigh> Not defending alabama....but people shouldn't get all comfy pointing to very real problems in 'bama or the south in general....and say "oh well, it can't happen here...because we're enlightened and Not 'BAMA"

I had one guy tell me that because California had civil rights...there was no racism in the USA.

I agree and if you have seen my previous posts you will see where I pointed out Trump's cabinet and most of the big players in the GOP are not southern.

But Alabama triples down on the racism like my home state Louisiana does as well.

Still, California and NYC republicanshad done more damage to the country than any 2 bit senator from Alabama could have ever hoped to do. (Nixon, Regan, Ford, Trump).


You must be forgetting the Democrat George Wallace.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

theflatline: optikeye: theflatline: optikeye: theflatline: You really need to stop defending Alabama.

<Sigh> Not defending alabama....but people shouldn't get all comfy pointing to very real problems in 'bama or the south in general....and say "oh well, it can't happen here...because we're enlightened and Not 'BAMA"

I had one guy tell me that because California had civil rights...there was no racism in the USA.

I agree and if you have seen my previous posts you will see where I pointed out Trump's cabinet and most of the big players in the GOP are not southern.

But Alabama triples down on the racism like my home state Louisiana does as well.

Still, California and NYC republicanshad done more damage to the country than any 2 bit senator from Alabama could have ever hoped to do. (Nixon, Regan, Ford, Trump).

You must be forgetting the Democrat George Wallace.


Paradoxically. Wallace did more GOOD for civil rights than evil. Maybe not intentionally. But eventually.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: theflatline: optikeye: theflatline: optikeye: theflatline: You really need to stop defending Alabama.

<Sigh> Not defending alabama....but people shouldn't get all comfy pointing to very real problems in 'bama or the south in general....and say "oh well, it can't happen here...because we're enlightened and Not 'BAMA"

I had one guy tell me that because California had civil rights...there was no racism in the USA.

I agree and if you have seen my previous posts you will see where I pointed out Trump's cabinet and most of the big players in the GOP are not southern.

But Alabama triples down on the racism like my home state Louisiana does as well.

Still, California and NYC republicanshad done more damage to the country than any 2 bit senator from Alabama could have ever hoped to do. (Nixon, Regan, Ford, Trump).

You must be forgetting the Democrat George Wallace.

Paradoxically. Wallace did more GOOD for civil rights than evil. Maybe not intentionally. But eventually.


We need to hang out man.

I went to Marion Military Academy in the mid 1980s which is on the ass end of Selma. Where Judson College is.  When I went to Marion Judson was a finishing school.

It had about 200 young women training to be sister wives.  We would have cotillions with them where we were in Old South gear and they would be coking all kinda stuff in crockpots.

This was in 84, fairly modern times.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theflatline: I went to Marion Military Academy in the mid 1980s which is on the ass end of Selma. Where Judson College is.  When I went to Marion Judson was a finishing school.


You might have known one of the 'techs' that worked at a Mom Pop Apple Computer shop, near MT brook...in the 80's.
Great guy. We went there too. Very Straight...but a horn dog that did nudist cruises.
Gawd, I loved working at that place.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


DeathSantis is an evil bigoted asshole who needs to be removed from office and never allowed near humans again.  And apparently FDOT did this to many places around the state.  The above examples and so many more were permitted but this particular event is against the permit?  DeathSantis can go fark himself right the fark off.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus lofed rainbows
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tracianne: [Fark user image 412x369]
[Fark user image 577x341]
[Fark user image 501x335]
[Fark user image 413x294]

DeathSantis is an evil bigoted asshole who needs to be removed from office and never allowed near humans again.  And apparently FDOT did this to many places around the state.  The above examples and so many more were permitted but this particular event is against the permit?  DeathSantis can go fark himself right the fark off.


Seriously though that Autism Awareness one? Speed Racer style, let me at it
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hating on LGBTQIA is not a sane endeavor these days. They've stopped playing M*. Nice Pronoun, and their many allies have come out of the closet.
 
