(Fark)   Florida Woman, Disneyland, snack foods, and kids books are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, May 23-29 Homemade Ice Cream Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1060
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It looks like Dad has been diagnosed with Type II Diabeetus, so I've been looking at ways to help him keep getting his favorite stuff. One treat he always loves is ice cream, and even though it's got some carbs, the fat content helps the carbs to be absorbed more slowly so that your blood sugar doesn't spike. Since the local stores around here have very little to offer in the ways of sugar-free ice cream, I've started making my own. In a way, that's great for him, since he remembers the old hand crank machines from when he was a kid, and nostalgia is great at his age.

I've tried the "easy method" ice cream that just involve dumping the ingredients in the maker, but I've got to say nothing gives a better taste than starting off with a custard base - milk heated and thickened with egg yolks. It's taken some tries to get it right, but I think it's paying off. The Hershey's Dark cocoa powder and sugar-free dark chocolate bars make for a really good chocolate ice cream.

So take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you plan on having homemade ice cream this summer - and if so, what flavor you like.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
